Meet the Members of The Money Team

The Money Team to pursue their passions and create profitable businesses for themselves

(Image: File)

One thing that Floyd Mayweather Jr. prides himself on is being able to call the shots. Fresh off of his victory over Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015, The Champ now stands at 49-0 and is poised to set the record for biggest yearly earnings by an athlete ever for his minutes of work in the ring.

[Related: Cool Jobs: Hot 97′s TT Torrez on Beating the Odds to Be a Power Woman in Radio]

Outside of the ring, Mayweather empowers his team, known as The Money Team, to individually pursue their passions and create profitable businesses for themselves. Behind all of the glitz and the glamour, the team—made up of Mayweather’s closest confidants and business partners—isn’t satisfied with just being closely associated with the world’s highest-paid athlete. They are applying their individual skills and talents to fashion, music, management, culinary arts, sports, and entertainment. Meet some of the members of The Money Team.

Ricki Brazil, @RickiBrazil

When you think of The Money Team, Ricki Brazil is one of the guys involved with almost every aspect of the team’s success. Organizing and propelling the brand forward through strategic planning is a key focus of his. In addition, Brazil is personally building his women’s ready-to-wear line Ricki Brazil by Ricki Brazil into a nationally and internationally recognized brand. The line has been featured at Miami Swim alongside iconic fashion labels such as Cavalli, and can be seen on everyone from Angela Simmons to Elle Varner. Honored for his achievements at the BET Weekend Young Hollywood awards gala, Brazil is just getting started.

Key piece of advice: Don’t discount anyone just because they might not have the biggest name, tons of fans, or a huge following. You never know how the guy moving and shaking on the ground level may be able to help you out.

Melissia Rene Brim, @MelissiaRene

The first lady of The Money Team, Melissia Rene Brim has taken her love for fashion and beauty from a personal interest to a thriving brick and mortar and online business. Devanna Love Boutique & Beauty Bar is a women’s full service clothing boutique and salon. Owned by Brim, who came up with a unique “one-stop-shop” shopping experience, her site opened its doors March 2, 2014. At Devanna Love you are not only able to shop but get a number of salon services as well, which differentiates the boutique from many other clothing and shoe stores.

Key piece of advice: Whatever it is you have your heart set on doing, do it! Don’t let anyone take you off your path to success. There will be a lot of road blocks, but you have to make a detour for yourself and others will follow.”

(Continued on next page)