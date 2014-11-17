Oprah’s Favorite Things: The Affordable Edition

Great gift ideas for family, friends and colleagues

(Image: File)

Earlier this month, Oprah released her Favorite Things List —the 2014 edition. Whether it’s a must have plush bathrobe for women or the latest book to help uncover your authentic self, this media mogul has the power to get people spending their money for the holidays.

If you’re a business offering something trendy or unique, your dream of a lifetime is your product or service ending up on the Oprah’s favorite things list. If you’re a consumer, it’s the perfect opportunity to splurge on a few unique gifts for your loved ones or even yourself. But somewhere in between a business wishing to risk it all for a feature and a consumer ready to spend it all for a trendy gift, are those of us on the hunt for something fabulous and affordable under $50.

Here are a few affordable items from Oprah’s Favorite Things, 2014 Edition:

Big O Key Rings and Card Cases ($55) “I would like this O Key Ring and Ossential card cases even if they were called something else. The ring slips over your wrist and connects to a scratch-resistant leather case that holds your credit cards and money. Perfect for running errands without lugging around a big bag.” — Oprah

What I Know for Sure by Oprah Winfrey ($25) “What I know for sure is that I’ll never stop asking myself,What do I know for sure?This compilation, collected and updated from the column I’ve been writing for this magazine since 2000, is packed with my very personal answers.” —Oprah

Ballpoint Pens- Do the Write Thing – ($36) “Handwritten notes may be going the way of the dodo bird, but I still treasure receiving them. Rage against the email (or at least rebel a little) with these refillable black ink ballpoint pens, sheathed in sophisticated color-block enamel.” — Oprah

Beauty Express Brow Kit ($40)- “When it comes to brows, I believe in between-appointment upkeep. This kit, by my brow guru Anastasia, includes a brush, wax, powder and five klutz-proof stencils and is guaranteed to keep you groomed.” — Oprah

Mini Filled Bagel Balls ($36) – “I love these mini bagel bites filled with different cream cheeses from a little shop in New York City’s West Village. The best combo? A pretzel bagel filled with mustard and sharp Cheddar cream cheese.” — Oprah

Holiday Cakes ($30)- “L.A. bakery Sweet Lady Jane has created five-inch round cakes that are as delicious as they are artful. The small size means you can try a few, including the most popular flavor, Triple Berry (right).” — Oprah

Nate Berkus Dessert Plate Set ($20) – “Desserts get more decadent when you serve them on these gold-rimmed plates designed by my friend Nate Berkus. At $20 for a set of four, it’s a whole lot of style per dollar.” —Oprah

In typical O’ fashion, she “tasted, tested, sniffed, snuggled, brewed, steeped, read, shared and dared—for the extensive list of items from her 2014 list, visit oprah.com.