Rapper Lil Mama Cast as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in VH1 Biopic

Left Eye died in a car crash in 2002

by     Posted: February 9, 2013

(Image: Getty)

LISA “LEFT EYE” LOPES, 30: As one-third of the platinum-selling girl group TLC, Lopes made a name for herself as the trio’s outspoken member. As one of the most successful girl groups of all time, TLC amassed a catalog of hits that spoke to millions of fans worldwide. Eventually splitting from the group to be a soloist, Lopes continued to make strides in her career; but her life was cut short at the age of 30 when she was involved in a fatal car accident on April 25, 2002 while in Honduras.

MC Lyte let it slip during an interview with HipHollywood.com that rap artist Lil Mama has been cast to play Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in a new TLC biopic being produced by VH1, the Urban Daily reports.

TLC, who Billboard magazine ranked as one of the greatest musical trios of all time, was active from 1992- 2003 and consisted of singers Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chili” Thomas and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who often served as the group’s rapper. Left Eye died in a car crash in Honduras in 2002.

The movie is still untitled but screenwriter Kate Lanier, who wrote “Set It Off” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” and TLC’s remaining members Chilli and T-Boz have signed on as consultants.

