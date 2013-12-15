Serena Williams Appears in Beats by Dre Color Solo Commercial

Can you guess which color headphones she wears?

by     Posted: December 15, 2013

Photo credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams gets her dance on in this new 30-second spot for Beats by Dre Color Solo headphones.

The commercial also features Young Jeezy and Nipsey Hussle.

Williams is gearing up for the Australian Open. Check out the commercial here:

ACROSS THE WEB

4 Responses to Serena Williams Appears in Beats by Dre Color Solo Commercial

  1. Pingback: Serena Williams Appears in Beats by Dre Color Solo Commercial | I Am Mo Better

  2. Pingback: Serena Williams Appears in Beats by Dre Color Solo Commercial | Afro Universe

  3. Pingback: Serena Williams Wins Grand Slam Title

  4. Elias says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the greatest in its field. Fantastic blog!

    http://md-bomber3000.com.ua/forum/index.php?p=/discussion/64573/bathroom-styles-described-right-now

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *