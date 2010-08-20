Shopping Insider: 5 Web Sources for Back-to-School Deals

How to get the best steals and deals, for people who take their shopping seriously

Summer is coming to a close. It’s almost time to stay up late checking homework, pack lunches, and shuttle the kids back and forth to school once again. I’m sure you just can’t wait. But before you think about all the fun you’ll have, be on the lookout for deals on back-to-school items for the kiddies. With families spending more than $600 on school-related needs such as clothes, shoes, electronics, and supplies, there’s little doubt you’re looking for a way to save on your shopping trip. The following Websites will help you stretch those dollars into the next school year.

VistaPrint is offering free school supplies. All you have to pay is the cost for processing and shipping. Some of the site’s offerings include free T-shirts, wall calendars, and mailing stamps.

Overstock has a special section on its site dedicated to back-to-school shopping. Items are on sale for very young students up to college age. Overstock makes your shopping experience easier by organizing items according to grade and category. There’s even a section for teachers.

RetailMeNot also has a special back-to-school section. It features promo codes, discounts, and coupons for store such as Children’s Place, Barnes & Noble, and Office Depot.

Check out the Twitter site Early Bird Offers, which advertises the latest deals for back to school items such as backpacks and clothing.

Bizrate allows you to compare prices on everything from electronics to clothing. You’ll be able to get the best price and save time since you don’t have to check individual Websites. When you type “back to school” in Bizrate’s search engine, you’ll see a list of items for kids, teens, and college students.

For more advice on getting the best steals and deals, check for Shopping Insider every Friday at BlackEnterprise.com.

Sheiresa Ngo is the consumer affairs editor at Black Enterprise.