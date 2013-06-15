‘Steve Harvey’ Daytime Talk Show Renewed Through 2016

Show picked up more steam as the season progressed

Will this man ever take a vacation?

Steve Harvey, according to Uptown Magazine, has had his talk show, ‘Steve Harvey’ renewed through the 2016 season. The actor, comedian, author, talk show and radio host had the #1 new syndicated daytime show with women 25-54 this past season.

Although fellow daytime TV hosts, Ricki Lake, Jeff Probst and Anderson Cooper have seen their shows cancelled, Harvey’s show seemed to get better as the season progressed.

“Steve is one of the best entertainers in the country, and his first season has been a tremendous success because of the personal connection he makes with the daytime audience,” said Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcasting. “It’s so great to see Steve’s very funny and substantive show being rewarded with long-term commitments from our station partners.”