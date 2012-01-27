Actor De’aundre Bonds Gets Career on Track After 10 Years in Prison

'The Wood' star details what role God played in his road to redemption

by     Posted: January 27, 2012

Actor De’aundre Bonds, on the long road to redemption

By the mid ’90s, De’aundre Bonds’ acting career was headed in a promising direction. He had memorable roles in cult classics like Get on the Bus, Sunset Park, Tales From the Hood and The Wood on his resume. Bonds’ success was not by accident, it was all part of his master plan. From a young age, the California native decided to avoid the path his parents took by not allowing alcohol, drugs and the violence in his South Central neighborhood to keep him from reaching his dreams of making it in Hollywood. However, right when he was about to make one of his biggest career moves—which would have been to star in Denzel Washington’s Antwone Fisher—an unfortunate chain of events led Bonds to prison when he was charged and convicted of manslaughter in 2001.

After serving nearly a decade behind bars, Bonds was released in March 2011 and immediately began working again. The undeterred thespian will appear next alongside such mainstream stars as Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte and Anthony Mackie in the upcoming period police drama, Gangster Squad. He’s also working on music and a clothing line, as well as a book and documentary about his life. Bonds’ dream may have been deferred but it’s definitely back on track. BlackEnterprise.com caught up with the actor to talk about what role faith plays in his life and entrepreneurial success.

What are the details of the crime that sent you to prison?

I went over to my auntie’s house to give her some money and her boyfriend was over there. I guess he had something that he was going through that I wasn’t unaware of, because for no provoked reason he came at me in an aggressive way. When I pulled up and got out my car, I left it running to go in for a moment, and I guess he was mad I had the music up. I don’t know, but something ticked him off and he put his hands on me and knocked me down. I got up and he knocked me down again. I went in the house grabbed a knife [and] he came at me again. I stabbed him one time and he died. I stayed there and tried to help him. I waited for the ambulance; they came and took him away. Then the police came. That’s what happened.

What were your thoughts when you realized the results of your actions and likely headed to prison?

It was crazy because when I went to prison I had just booked a movie with Denzel Washington. Denzel himself gave me the part, it was Antwone Fisher and I was excited to be living my dream. I was about to go to the next level and then all of a sudden I had to go down. At the time I didn’t understand why me and then after going through it, after enduring it and after the years you learn why. It’s something you can only understand after you’ve endured it. In a crazy way I needed that. I needed to be shut down. I needed to learn myself, I needed a place where I had to really open my eyes and wake up. That’s what incarceration afforded me the opportunity to do—wake up and check myself. We’re not perfect, however, I’m striving to be the best that I can be.

Coming from a world of red carpet premieres and flashing lights, how did you adjust to incarceration?

One of the things that kept me going and focused was getting out to my family and the people that stood by my side and life in general. There’s nothing alive in prison, it’s an absolute walking death. That motivated me even more to get out of there by any means necessary because I don’t see how people can give up in something like that place. Spirituality played a major role for me to want to get out of there. All the lights were off, phones were cut off and gates were locked. It’s just you and God and He talks to you. I don’t want to get religious but for me, just praying and enduring that made me know that I needed God. He’s first but the only way I can put Him first is to make sure I’m right. He can’t be first if you ain’t right so I learned so much about my spirituality and my inner strength and the God within me, so that’s what I discovered.

Click here to continue reading…

Pages: 1 2
﻿ ﻿

  • Pingback: Actor De’aundre Bonds Gets Career on Track After 10 Years in Prison » JK Consulting Group, LLC()

  • norman

    HE>>>NEVER>>>GAVE>>>UP>>>>HIS>>>DREAM

  • Women Are Gamechangers

    Wow! I’m glad he stayed true to his purpose. Good Luck with your future.

  • Its Pleasure to learn your website.The above mentined articles is very extraordinary, and I extremely enjoyed reading your website and issues that you merely expressed. I really like show up back for the normal basis,post additional through the topic.Thank you sharingkeep writing!!!

  • I simply found out that a couple of weeks ago. Great stuff!

  • I think that everything said was very logical. But, what about this? suppose you were to create a killer post title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, however what if you added a title to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean The Wood's De'aundre Bonds Makes Post-Prison Comeback-Black Enterprise is kinda boring. You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they write post titles to get people to click. You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab people excited about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might bring your posts a little livelier.

  • I think that what you published was very logical. But, what about this? suppose you were to write a killer post title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog, but suppose you added something that grabbed people’s attention? I mean The Wood's De'aundre Bonds Makes Post-Prison Comeback-Black Enterprise is kinda vanilla. You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news titles to get viewers to open the links. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it could make your posts a little bit more interesting.

  • I’m not positive where you are getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or figuring out more. Thank you for wonderful info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.

  • Site internet

    I doesn’t manage register

  • This is my very first time I visit here. I discovered therefore quite a few associated with enjoyable things within your weblog, especially it is discussion. Through the use of the tons of comments in your articles, I guess I am not the only one obtaining all the leisure time right here! Continue the actual beneficial work. Many thanx

  • Diet Solution

    I do love the manner in which you have framed this specific difficulty and it does indeed supply me personally a lot of fodder for thought. However, through what precisely I have personally seen, I just simply trust when the reviews pack on that folks remain on point and in no way embark upon a tirade involving the news du jour. Anyway, thank you for this outstanding point and even though I do not really go along with the idea in totality, I value your perspective.

  • Pingback: Vitamin E foods benefits()

  • PhakedraParks

    Alright Miss Thang….

  • Lippenherpes Hausmittel

    Great blog here, and great ideas from your is and what can help it.
    I hope I can apply these quality fakten from you. In any event, I’ve saved your first page in my favorites. ‘ll continue to verzeichnen and follow up your proposal tip’s.

  • Pingback: marfan syndrome()

  • Kevin @Courage2Believe

    Man I wish you the best. Your book and life sort of reminds me of mine when it took a twist. My book”The Courage To Believe” will be published in a month or so- God willing. Blessings come in many ways. There was a reason you were sent to prison. I’ve never been behind bars so that is not my testimony, but I can relate to the struggle. On the side note, I can’t believe I didn’t know or read about this until now.

    Be encouraged. Keep it moving forward.

  • Ronny Lahm

    Best of luck for the rest of your life.
    Seattle motorcycle accident lawyer

  • Pingback: MMT Quick Review: DOPE | Music Movies Thoughts()

  • Pingback: Google()