TheShadowLeague.com Launches Digital Radio Show ‘TSL Sports Talk’

Mark Gray to host “TSL Sports Talk,” Shadow League Radio’s first show

Shadow League Digital announced the launch of “Shadow League Radio,” its new digital radio platform to air on TheShadowLeague.com, early last month.

Shadow League Radio’s programming will infuse an urban perspective into discussion topics across sports news, social media, original content and sociocultural happenings. Content generation for the shows will be based on listener’s on-air, social and emailed contributions.

Yussuf Khan, general manager and senior vice president of national sales, Shadow League Digital noted: “We are excited to launch Shadow League Radio. Our vision is to create a platform where the dialog, while stimulated and enhanced through TSL-created editorial content, is driven by the listeners—where they have a voice and truly contribute to the flow and direction of each broadcast.”

Tomorrow–Shadow League Radio will debut “TSL Sports Talk,” the site’s first digital radio show hosted by veteran sports journalist Mark Gray and produced by Heritage Sports Radio Network (HSRN). Created by Shadow League Digital, TSL Sports Talk will cover the NFL, NCAA Football, the MLB Playoffs, the NBA, NCAA Basketball and will sprinkle in some lifestyle elements. TSL Sports Talk will air every Thursday on TheShadowLeague.com from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Listeners can contribute to show discussion and topic generation by emailing the show via TSLSportsTalk @theshadowleague.com or on Twitter via @TSLSportsTalk.

The Shadow League Digital, a multi-platform content creation company, is the sole-owner of TheShadowLeague.com, a site dedicated to presenting journalistically sound sports coverage with an honest cultural perspective that insightfully informs sports fans worldwide.

For more information about The Shadow League, please visit: www.TheShadowLeague.com or on Twitter @ShadowLeagueTSL.