What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas?

This is the time of year when merriment is abundant, family and friends are gathering, and laughter, love, and togetherness are of the highest priority. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case for some.

For some, this time of year is spent alone. Many people find sadness in the idea of being “alone for the holidays,” but what if it’s quite the contrary? What if your lonely Christmas was one of your best? Here’s how you can make this happen.

1. Watch a TV Marathon

I want to get cozy just thinking about this one! Put on a pot of coffee, make some tea, or have a few glasses of wine, and watch your favorite show(s) all day long. It is recommended that you watch something light, funny, and completed unrelated to the holidays. Revisit some of your old favorites that are now in syndication, Netflix it up, see what they have over there on Amazon. If you really, really want to have a ball, dedicate your binge watching to The Golden Girls—just trust me on this.

2. FaceTime Your Funniest Friend

Apple was sure was up to something smart when they first introduced FaceTime for iPhone. If you ever want to be closer to someone who is far away, you can now do so with the touch of a button. Even if it’s only for a few moments, dial up your funniest, most ridiculous, obnoxious friend and talk about absolutely nothing. Share a few laughs, bring up old funny stories, tell them you miss them, and really be present in your interaction. Great conversations with great friends have a way of making you feel high, and leaving you there for a while—embrace this.

3. Read a Book or Articles You Haven’t Had Time for

Get lost in someone else’s world, learn something new, and gain much needed insight. Fall in love with new characters. Read something that blows your mind, and if you feel oh-so inspired, write something that will blow minds in due time.

4. Cook What You Enjoy

Or not—takeout works too.

5. Plan Your Next Steps

There is little that makes you feel more uplifted than productivity. While everyone else is away, use this as an opportune time to really sit, think, plan, and strategize for the upcoming year. Create a vision board, write a wish list, and use your imagination. Realizing possibilities is igniting and rejuvenating. Use this as a sacred time to look into how to become your best self, and start putting this plan into motion.

6. Be Still

When is the last time you turned off the television, put down your gadgets, cut off the music, put down the book, and just sat with yourself? Check-in with you. Explore what you’re really thinking, feeling, and how you’re being. Try to be quiet and just enjoy being you in your own space. Remind yourself why you’re valued—minus the input, opinions or validations of others. This doesn’t take much to do; just be still and know.

What do the lonely do at Christmas, you wonder? They do it all—and they do it just for them.

