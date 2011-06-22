Women in Black Music: Jill Scott Steps into the Light of the Sun

It was 10 years ago–no, eleven years ago–when a young Philadelphia poetess had us all asking: Who is Jill Scott? With a just-released new album, The Light of the Sun, her own record label, a blossoming acting career, and a confident new understanding of the business of show, Miss Jill Scott lets us all know that she is just getting started–and that she’s here to stay.
Over brunch at Michael White’s Ai Fiori restaurant at Setai Fifth Avenue hotel, Jill opens up to PR Expert and Brand New You host Karen Taylor Bass about her take on the business of music, what’s next for her in life and love, how she hopes to flip the script and what’s next for her as she steps into the The Light of the Sun.
Makeup for Karen Taylor Bass by Vera Moore Cosmetics
Filmed on location at Michael White’s Ai Fiori at the Setai Fifth Avenue, a Capella Managed hotel
Pingback: It was 12 years ago, I met a poet from Philly named … | The Brand New Mommy, Brand New ME Blog()
Pingback: Shhhh… Listen! Do You Hear The Sound Of Indian Weave Makes Massive Success In Africa? | Sherylicious()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: adult stories()
Pingback: Dildo()
Pingback: erotic massage()
Pingback: ترمیم مو()
Pingback: Heavyweight canvas martial arts gi pants()
Pingback: mini winachi massager()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: pink dildo strap on()
Pingback: طراحی سایت فروشگاه()
Pingback: http://formodessa.com/user/Holck23Ringgaard/()
Pingback: فروش دوربین های مدار بسته مخفی()
Pingback: ترمیم مو و کاشت مو()
Pingback: strap-on dildo()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: تعمیر یخچال فریزر()
Pingback: دوربین مدار بسته پویابین()
Pingback: date and time stamp on photo()
Pingback: Bondage Gear()
Pingback: adult confession()
Pingback: married people dating()
Pingback: http://www.magnetic.co.uk/Category/neodymium-ferrite-rare-earth-magnets()
Pingback: Cao Bang Tours()
Pingback: stair supplies()
Pingback: نصب و اجرای دوربین مداربسته()
Pingback: #spiritualist church()
Pingback: نصب دوربین های مدار بسته()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: sweet edibles()
Pingback: coffee beans Hawaii best gourmet kona()
Pingback: فروش دوربین های مدار بسته مخفی()
Pingback: دوربین مدار بسته پویابین()
Pingback: free games download for pc()
Pingback: بهترین مارک دوربین مدار بسته()
Pingback: آموزش نصب دوربین های مدار بسته()
Pingback: Mu Cang Chai Tour()
Pingback: فروش دوربین های مدار بسته مخفی()
Pingback: Lips botox()
Pingback: دوربین مدار بسته پویابین()
Pingback: usuwanie dpf()
Pingback: cheap skin care devices()
Pingback: Ukulele()
Pingback: Andrew Wright()
Pingback: پک آماده دوربین مدار بسته()
Pingback: دوربین مدار بسته ارزان()