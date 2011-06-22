Women in Black Music: Jill Scott Steps into the Light of the Sun

It was 10 years ago–no, eleven years ago–when a young Philadelphia poetess had us all asking: Who is Jill Scott? With a just-released new album, The Light of the Sun, her own record label, a blossoming acting career, and a confident new understanding of the business of show, Miss Jill Scott lets us all know that she is just getting started–and that she’s here to stay.

Over brunch at Michael White’s Ai Fiori restaurant at Setai Fifth Avenue hotel, Jill opens up to PR Expert and Brand New You host Karen Taylor Bass about her take on the business of music, what’s next for her in life and love, how she hopes to flip the script and what’s next for her as she steps into the The Light of the Sun.



