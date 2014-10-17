Women of Power TV Show Set to Premiere October 25

Nationally syndicated series debuts with Tracee Ellis Ross feature

It’s one thing to read and hear about the multitude of dynamic, accomplished women spanning from entertainment to business, sports, and politics. But it is another to have a chance to see these wonder ladies on a weekly TV show dedicated to broadcasting and highlighting the empowering stories of amazing females. This is the goal of Black Enterprise’s band new, nationally syndicated television show, Women of Power. “Women of color are often still isolated in their industries, their companies, and their communities and that makes life more difficult than it has to be. So we’re bringing the community to them,” says host Caroline V. Clarke who also serves as Editorial Director of Black Enterprise’s upcoming Women of Power Summit. “We may have different skin tones, ages, cultures and ethnicities, but in striving to succeed in this society, we have a commonality of experience that is important to share. We have so much to give to and learn from each other — and Women of Power is the perfect place to do it.”

Debuting Sunday, October 25, 2014, at 1030am with Clarke’s exclusive intimate interview with actress and co-star of Blackish Tracee Ellis Ross, the weekly Sunday show will air in most markets on TV One (Check Local Listings) along with a rebroadcast of the show on Blackenterpise.com.

Designed to empower, teach, and appeal to those looking for affirmation and guidance on success in health and wealth, the groundwork behind bringing these stories to TV comes from the reporting talents of not only Clarke – an author, speaker, and award-winning journalist – but other veterans as well, including business journalist Shartis Brantley along with lifestyle and entertainment correspondent Dariany Santana. But Clarke points out a key difference with Women of Power. “What makes Women of Power different is that the viewer is the star, not the hosts. Women’s real-life needs drive the show, not our opinions. This show is not about hot topics and celebrity-worship — there’s a place for that and there’s plenty of it pitched at women. This show is about real women’s goals and dreams and bringing them to fruition,” she says. “We’re not on TV to gossip or to go off on what’s trending. We’re here to inspire you, motivate you, to give you a window into what’s possible for your life and make you believe in it like you never have before, so you can achieve it.”

Produced by Black Enterprise and Central City Productions, Women of Power TV is an extension of the amazing growth and popularity Black Enterprise has had with its Women of Power multimedia franchise. Celebrating a decade of bringing together women to empower, uplift, and mentor ladies of color at its annual leadership conference, the 10th annual Women of Power Summit takes place March 2-5, 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Marriot Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.

As one of the first business media companies to focus on the happenings of female entrepreneurs – personally and professionally – the Women of Power TV show continues Black Enterprise’s female empowerment trend with in-depth, intimate looks into the lives of accomplished women ranging from tennis champion Venus Williams and Xerox Corporate CEO Ursula Burns, to the inspiration behind Scandal’s TV protagonist Olivia Pope— crisis management expert Judy Smith. Filled with features like, Power of the Purse, Luxe Life, Power Suite, Power Forward, and Woman-to-woman, special features will cover entrepreneurship, celebrity interviews, finance, health, relationships, and work-life balance. All of this will include plans and key strategic ideas and advice on bettering the busy woman’s life – from mastering time management and handling money to balancing family and work. “There are as many answers to why Women of Power is so necessary today as there are women to watch it. In spite of all the progress made in our society in terms of race and gender, women are still paid less than men while the majority of us are also still the primary homemakers and caretakers — not just of our children, but of parents and other elderly relatives as well. We are increasingly primary breadwinners, business owners, and philanthropists. We are pursuing advanced degrees and passionate hobbies. But it’s a lot to juggle: finances, relationships, careers, our health and safeguarding the health of others who depend on us,” says Clarke. “The goal of Women of Power is to bring all of that to our audience so we can help them grow and know that they are not alone no matter what it is they are facing. Women of Power hones in on what a woman really needs to have the life she wants.”

