Saying there’s been a bit of change in the world of finance since Black Enterprise last unveiled its list of 75 Most Powerful Blacks on Wall Street in 2006 is about as huge an understatement as saying the financial markets have had a few bumps over the past half decade. Since then, a sub-prime mortgage crisis nearly wrecked the world economy, leading to U.S. government bailouts for financial institutions, insurance companies, and the auto industry. Many global financial institutions were devastated. Former stalwarts were acquired for pennies on the dollar, widespread layoffs ensued, and the market indices have yet to return to their highs of 2007.
However, there has been some upside for African Americans on Wall Street these past five years. Those who remained with the global giants of the industry have demonstrated their expertise by leading them back to profitability. For some of the boutique firms that comprise the BE 100s financial services companies, their lack of exposure to toxic mortgage-backed securities that contributed to the financial crisis enabled them to bolster their operations by hiring talent from Wall Street giants and entering lines of business cast off by their larger counterparts.
Case in point: James Reynolds, CEO of Loop Capital Markets L.L.C. (No. 1 in taxable securities with $29.03 billion in lead issues and No. 2 in tax-exempt securities with $2.83 billion in lead issues on the BE Investment Banks list) hired nearly 25 people who had been downsized from bond departments at several large financial institutions, such as Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, that exited those lines of business. This same staff helped Loop Capital service a broader pool of bond buyers; their expertise was critical to the firm’s landing a significant piece of business—a structured underwriting of nearly $1 billion in general obligation refunding bonds for New York City.
(Continued on next page)
I would like to learn more about adding to this list. I work on Wall street and have a perspective high ranking Black/African American Male executive in my firm that I would like to submit to be considered for next year’s list.
I feel So sorry for Stephanie J Block she is brillant as Elphaba but she is out seinhd by Idina Menzel because Idina was in two production of Wicked (orginal and broadway) and stephanie was in the on after Idina in the U.S. I was kind of hoping she was going to be in the Australian verison but Jemma Rix was awesome so its all good
You didn’t answer the ataispnm question correctly, your comment was not saved. Press “Back” and answer the question better.Just to be sure that your message won’t be lost – copy it now to the clipboard. 搞得我很紧张来着.. 特地来留言测试一下下….果然..是啥子插件啊?压根都木有问题出来
Shundrawn is tremendously gifted young man.
Learn Your Gift today:
http://www.milestonemotivation.com/gifts
You didn’t answer the sntiapam question correctly, your comment was not saved. Press “Back” and answer the question better.Just to be sure that your message won’t be lost – copy it now to the clipboard. 搞得我很紧张来着.. 特地来留言测试一下下….果然..是啥子插件啊?压根都木有问题出来
Please don’t attack me for my question.
I just want an honest answer.
I am all for having things aimed at certain groups of people in society, and take no exception to black enterprise or BET ect, but why is it we can have these things and be accepted by society, also have car insurance companies aimed at women that is accepted. But if a TV channel or magazine aimed at just white people or insurance companies aimed at just men its wrong?
If it happens it promoting racial hatred or discriminating against women, but on the other foot its ok and not challenged.
Now i know discrimination exists and needs to stop, there is no room in modern society for this but surely things like this do not help matters.
Again this is not an attack i just want your opinion on the matter.
Thanks
Krishna Sir,Namaskar. This is Narayan Singh Gurung from London. Thank you very very much for your detailed iotfrmaoinn about Ghandruk. May we hope to hear from you the same in the days to come as well. Finally please extend my and my family’s regards to Dharma Shila madam and children.Bye for now.
Gary, you are so lost! Wow!
here, and for how brilliantly you read that book. If you’re ever in Durham, North Carolina, let’s meet for cofefe; I have a beautiful pool stick you’re welcome to. Haven Kimmel
not that lonelyi did some sagfinclrom the porch i didnt keep track of time, it was more of a stess test for my kneeit feels much better nowthat 10K really strained it
@ Gary,
The reason for lists like this is to shine a light on these individuals and there accomplishments not only to help promote them but also so that your people of color have these examples to look to even if there don’t see them in there direct circle of influence. My mother was in medicine and my father was in construction when i went to college i was very interested in business finance specifically but it was hard becaue I met Black accountants but no financiers. I started reading BE and there lists showing me that there were infact Black financiers was motivating to me. When I interned at UBS and SmithBarney I was the only plack person in my internship and later analyst class. The BE lists and article did and still does provide me with valuable information for my career. I am a mentor for a “inner city” high school and we bought all of the mentees memeberships to BE and many of them are surprised by what they read, it provides them real world example of Black people who are doing well who ae professionals who are not in entertainment and those who are behind the senses. Not having some if these experiences I can understand the confusion and not truly being able to relate. What I would say it that BE is not trying to take away from anything any one else has to offer but rather to make people aware of things that are not covered in the traditional news outlets. Ask yourself if not for this list would you have known about any of these firms there services and how vital they are to the economic system as a whole? If you can say yes than fantastic, but at a point in my life I couldn’t and I was very happy that BE was there because even inspite of the major issues in finance I wouldn’t want to do anything else and I am not sure it would have happened with have happened without my parents and BE.
Being a mentor is the most selfless and admirable thing any person can do with their time. Having a role model to look up to, a respectable adult who gets to know you and tells you that you can be successful, is such a tremendous help to any person. Words of encouragement put doubts to rest in the minds of young people — and despite the show of confidence they may put on, the doubts are in their minds. It is so hard to escape the cycle of poverty. It’s not impossible, however, with the right sort of encouragement just as you’re providing! God Bless!
Great blog Seth!Clearly the snowboarding speed and skill has bhersid off on to your blogging perhaps we can coin a new term snowblogging or blogboarding ??Lots of lovely add-ons here!Terrific,Valentina
Posted on Thanks so much for this post. As a writer, my ntaarul inclination is to stay in my cave and write my books. Marketing is hard for me, but your tips are things that I can do!Katherine KaneTraining The City Dog(available on Amazon)
… என ன ய ம அற ம கப பட த த னத க க நன ற தல அற ம கப பட த த ம வ தம ர ம ப அர ம ய இர க க .//வ ங க!!! அக பர , மக ழ ச ச !!நன ற அக பர . // r.v.saravanan said… ஆச ர யர பண க க வ ழ த த கள .ந ங க வல ச சரம ச ன ற இட க ய ட ட ல ம ச வ ரச யம க ற யவ ல ல கலக க ங க//ம க க நன ற சரவணன .// ஜ ல தண ண said… ர ட ட கண ட ப ப இந த வல ச சரம ட ப ப த ன இந த ம த ரய நச ச ன பத வர கள ஊக க வ த த ல ச ப பர நன ற ப ர ட ட !!எல ல ர ய ம இப பவ ஃப ள பண ற ன //மக ழ ச ச !!! நன ற ஜ ல தண ண . //ஜ ய ல ன said… ப த ப ப த பர ட ட வ இர க க ..//அப ப றம என ன, நல ல ச ப ப ட ங க :)நன ற ஜ ய ல ன . // philosophy rapbhakaran said… வ ச பக கங கள கத இரண ட ம அட டக சம …//பட ச ச ச ச !!! நன ற ப ரப கரன . // இர மச ம கண ணண said… நல ல அற ம கங கள நண பர . த டரட ட ம உங கள நற பண .//த டர ஊக கங கள க க நன ற ர ம .// Starjan ( ஸ ட ர ஜன ) said… ப ர ட ட இன ற நல ல ர ச , ட ஸ ட இர க க .. எல ல ம நல ல அற ம கங கள .அக பர இன ற க ற ப ப ட டத க க ம க க நன ற ..//அப பட ய !!! அப ப , ஸ ட ர ஜன ச ர க க ர ண ட பர ட ட ப சல :))நன ற ஸ ட ர ஜன .
HERE IS ANOTHER NAME WHICH SHOULD BE ADDED TO WITH THE 75 MOST POWERFUL BLACKS ON WALL STREET. ISAAC H. GREEN IS THE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER OF PIEDMONT INVESTMENT ADVISORS IN DURHAM
NORTH CAROLINA. THEIR GOAL IS TO CONTINUOUSLY GENERATE REVENUE THROUGH MACRO STRATEGY, QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS, FUNDALMENTAL RESEARCH, AND RISK CONTROL. CURRENTLY PIEDMONT ADVISORS MANAGE 3.3 BILLION IN ASSETS AS OF
NOVEMBER 30, 2011.
THE PIEDMONT REFLECTS ITS NORTH CAROLINA INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE AND GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION. ITS SOUTHERN LOCATION HAS BROUGHT ABOUT NORTHERN FINANCIAL PROPERITY INK. THERE ARE MANY QUATERLY CYCLES OF BEING IN THE
BLACK. PIEDMONT’S DURHAM-RALEIGH-CHAPEL HILL LOCATION GIVES THEM ACCESS TO SOME OF THE MOST BOUNTIFUL TECHNOLOGY WEALTH COMING OUT OF NATIONALY
KNOWN RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA. THIS AREA IS CONSIDERED THE SOUTH VERSION OF SILICON VALLEY. HOSTING COMPANIES LIKE BIG BLUE’S IBM (IBM), PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT GLAXO SMITHKLINE (GSK), COMPUTER BLUE CHIP LENOVA (LNVGY), AND ICAGEN WHICH IS NOW PART OF PFIZER (PFE) GLOBAL PHARMA-TECHNOLOGY GROUP. THESE AND MANY MORE COMPANIES IN THIS RTP AREA OF THE CAROLINAS OFFER PIEDMONT VAST ARRAY OF TECHNOLOGY CLIENTS.
THE COMPANIES CLIENTS ARE WELL EDUCATED FROM THE LOCAT UNIVERSITIES OF NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY WHO IS A BIG SUPPORTER OF ICAGEN’S SICKLE CELL PROGRAM. DUKE UNIVERSITY’S NATIONALY RANK HOSPITAL HAS SUPPORTED MANY OF THE COMPANIES COMING OUT OF THE RTP AREA. THE STATE CAPITAL IN RALEIGH HAS GIVEN NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY A TOP 5 TIER RANKING IN VETERNARIAN MEDICINE. AND CHAPEL HILL’S UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA HAS ADDED AN HILLSBOUROUGH, NC ANNEXATION TO ITS HOSPITAL UNIT FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH THE RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK.
PIEDMONT CAN LOOK FORWARD TO THE POSSIBILITIES OF RECORD BREAKING QUARTERS IN THEIR PERFORMANCE OF EQUITY, STRATEGIES, AND MUTUAL FUNDS.
I BELIEVE WALL STREET WILL BE ITS FUTURE REWARD FOR THEIR CURRENT HARD WORKING EFFORS.
fuck these niggers..they did not accomplish anything without the help of white people, period. What’s to brag about there, if Black is all that, huh? Now for the real heroes, let’s look at the world’s top ten wall street executives….all white. Please get a life in another world, jungle bunnies. Try swimming or ballet or astronomy, or tap dancing, or boot licking…ya know something you’re cut out for. You niggahs are living a lie. there is no hope for you in america…for real. you’ll never recover from your lives as slaves in america, so forgetaboutit. Just continue your lives of crime so we can shoot your fleeing asses on sight and be rid of you one by one. You bastards would have been better off if you had died when you were babies. for real. think about it. just saying.
A person itlenseasly help to make severely posts I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. Excellent task!
has not ceganhd The Way of Jesus has not ceganhd. I believe that what has ceganhd is life. What has ceganhd is how busy’ life has become What has ceganhd are priorities What has ceganhd are the attitudes towards the structure of the church. We are surrounded by electronics if we want something, it is a click away noise is always around us there is always a distraction our lives have become so full of stuff that it leaves little time and interest in this thing called the Bible and the church and the history and knowledge that they both hold. How does a leader in the church break this barrier? How does a leader in the church compete with the electronical age of gadgets? How does a leader in the church connect real events from the here and now to events of the past. How does a leader of the church help us to see that God is still present and functioning is this chaotic place that we call home??
man lol this faggot dont even know sichan and shoiab are friends out of the field. when they are not saying anything bad agaisnt each other who is he? plus shoiab has got sichan out many times . the game is pretty much even between the two .
May Allah be merciful to you…..
Love Niggar…
editors: this was a prank post. Pls delete. someone posted this while the machine was unattended.
I am realy beginning to spesuct only do so, because they are too pussy to correctly blame niggers and their Jew zoo-keepers for the bedlam that passes for normalcy these days. Hate the enemy in front of you. Don’t look for new ones where there aren’t any.What kind of WHITE MAN would want to blame our problems on niggers and jews? Are you KIDDING? Niggers and Jews are irrelevant. Any problems we have are our own.at the risk of sounding like a 1960?s university commie scumbag, I really don’t give a shit anymore. Pfft. Your boss should hire me, I’m a far better propagandist than you losers.
If you don’t give a Sh** , like you said then why are you even on this page…? Mr. Purity.. Duh!!!
Respect yourself and find a white magazine. ..
Posted on Hey, I just found you and your brilliant video! Love to ccnneot with you Can you @reply me on twitter? @laurahames. definitely called for action! Laura xo
I’ve recently began rkowing on a plot for a new musical called Dark World: A Surrealistic Musical Coming soon, if you wish to provide some ideas, feel free to subscribe to my youtube, and PM me your ideas
Marci, Impatiently waiting for the rleaese of your book. Definitely want an autographed copy from the little girl who had a sunshine smile and lived on a farm and is an author, all grown up and beautiful still.Best of blessings to you in your testimony. God is truly Awesome.
Dear Krishnaji,Thank you very much for sending brief news about Ghandruk, it tiecarnly has given us pleasure to know what is going on in Ghandruk.I was born and bred in Ghandruk but due to global migration, currently living in the global village in the UK. As such I am always endeavoring to keep myself up to date with the news and views about Ghandruk. The step you have taken is good for those people living abroad. If you would kindly send us such brief notes at least every six months would be great?Thank you so much.Warmest regards
wall street is in New York, but offers jobs nationwide and worldwide. yet i had to found the memo about Wall Street and what it does myself. i think Wall Street needs to kick the truth to the young black youth itself not myself.
sir, AADAB Isme Koi shak nahi ki aap kamal ke writer hai aur nayab hai, iiislye aap se yeh kehna ki bahut accha likhte hai kuch aisa hoga jaise ki main gulab se kahun ki bahut acchi mahak dete ho.vaise main chota sa writer hoon jo ki in dino apna aashiyan a niv rakhne ki koshish kar raha hai.yeh dekhkar accha laga ki aapne jo Faiz ki shayari aur filmi geeto ke connection ko aam insaan se rubru karaya.vaise maine yeh bhi note kiya hai ki shayri se geet to banate hai par yanha to geeto se bhi geet ban rahe haijaise aapne suna hoga Popular song : JANE KYU LOG MOHABBAT KIYA KARTE HAI, DIL KE BADLE DARDE DIL LIYA KARTE HAI Phir Dil Chata Hi ka Jane Kyun log pyar karte hai. Jane kyu wo kisi pe marte hai Khair yeh sab chalta rahta hai, Vaise 1 baar kahna chahunga ki GUSTAKHI MAAF jo itna kuch comments main likha agar kuch galti ho to maaf kijiyega, Khuda Hafiz aur khuda se yahi chahunga ki aap yun hi hamesha sitare ki tarah falak main chamkate rahe, aur desh ke dusre writer jo hard work kar rahe hai aur jinhone shayari ko ibadat ki tarah liya hai zindgi main unhe safalta mile.your well wisher VIRENDRA SINGH (Lyricist)
I can’t say how inspiring this list is for a young person of African American trader that is the single colorful face on my trading floor. I wish this list got more publicity. People truly need to see this. I can only hope to one day join the ranks.
This article is wonderful! I am an African American woman that is entering the finance industry and has constantly had second thoughts regarding my career because Wall Street is known to be over powered by Caucasian males. Traveling down this path without a mentor or an idol that has faced this issue is difficult and finding a mentor who has the time (especially in this industry) to extend their knowledge to a young adult in my area is like winning the lottery- possible, but the chances are slim to none. I guess what I’m trying to say is THANK YOU BLACK ENTERPRISE for keeping my dream and a thousand others afloat by illustrating that it is possible to reach the top regardless of one’s pigment. Hope to be a part of this list in the future!
I acquired more new ngtihs on this fat reduction issue. 1 issue is that good nutrition is very vital while dieting. A tremendous reduction in bad foods, sugary ingredients, fried foods, sugary foods, beef, and white colored flour products can be necessary. Retaining wastes parasites, and wastes may prevent desired goals for fat loss. While certain drugs in the short term solve the challenge, the unpleasant side effects aren’t worth it, they usually never offer you more than a short-lived solution. This is a known proven fact that 95% of celebrity diets fail. Many thanks sharing your notions on this site.
Sir, aapne jo likha vo kaafi accha laga Mujhe bhi kahin ek pada hua sheir yaad aaya, kisne likha yeh toh Yaad nahin par alfaz kuch iss tarah ke hain sirf andaze bayan he har baat badal deita aiwharna duniya mein koi baat, kabhi nayi baat nahin hoti .sir aapke anusaan , sab geetkaar faiz sahab ki chaya mein nahin dhoop mein hain aur dhoop ke tukdon ko apne geeton mein piro kar garmahat ka anand le rahe hain Shabdon ka hamesha ki tarah accha prayog, main aapke jaisa toh nahin likh sakta par aapka likha hua pad toh sakta hun aur jo accha lagey aapki taarif bhi kar sakta hun .Aaapne accha likha isiliye mujhe accha laga, sir aise he accha achha likhte rahiye aur hamein accha accha lagate rahiye all the best
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Remarkable issues here. I’m very happy to peer your post. Thank you so much and I am looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
PAUL VIERA IS A VERY STRONG LIDER, SMART BUSINESSMAN, AND AN AMAZING PERSON
Pingback: 75 Most Powerful Blacks on Wall Street - ForeverDC.com
Pingback: The Legacy of Reginald F. Lewis and TLC Beatrice International Foods
Pingback: 75 Most Powerful Blacks on Wall Street | Black Power Magazine
Pingback: Can the GOP survive without Wall Street Money? - US Message Board - Political Discussion Forum
Pingback: A tech billionaire married a Playboy model in a wildly lavish wedding ceremony | | Millionaire Books
Pingback: Aig Auto Insurance Program | INSURANCE
Pingback: Cedric Young State Farm Insurance | carinsurancetec.com
Pingback: Wall Street Trading Desks |
Pingback: FIS Group Founder Tina Byles Williams -RocketNews
Pingback: BE100s CEO Robert F. Smith Makes Forbes 400 List