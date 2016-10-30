Finance ‘n Stilettos Wealth Retreat for Black Women

Statistics show that more women are in managerial and professional positions. What’s more, women control 75% of the wealth in America and are in more control of the purse strings in their households. Women are the biggest consumers, with their growing impact on the economy. They have reached $18 trillion in spending power and have decision-making influence over $11.2 trillion of investable assets.
When it comes to women and finance, there’s another dynamic. A Prudential research report reveals that just one-third of women have a detailed financial plan in place. Only 53% of women indicated that they had begun saving for retirement, compared with 65% of men, according to the BlackRock U.S. Investor Pulse Study, and women with some retirement savings have accumulated less than half of what men have saved.
“Women need guidance—they have saved and invested, but just don’t have all the financial pieces connected in a cohesive way that shows they are on the right path,” says Zaneilia Harris, the president of Harris and Harris Wealth Management.
About Zaneilia Harris and Harris & Harris Wealth Management Group
Harris & Harris Wealth Management Group is a boutique financial advisory firm focused on educating and supporting professional women and the community to build and transfer wealth. Her firm’s goal is to help clients achieve financial success by guiding them through major life-changing events, such as marriage, divorce, widowhood, career transitions, or the selling of a business.
A member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, a financial educator, blogger, and a certified financial planner, Zaneilia Harris is committed to helping women with goal-focused financial planning. An admitted shoe lover, she appreciates quality. However, she also recognizes the power of compound interest.
Finance ‘n Stilettos Wealth Retreat
Black women are the breadwinners in the family. But quite often, they’re so busy taking care of others that they don’t take the time to take care of themselves. So, to help women better manage their money, investments, and give them the chance to focus on themselves for a change, Harris is kicking off a Finance ‘n Stilettos Wealth Retreat.
“As women, we give so much to our families, careers, and communities,” Harris commented on her website. “Women deserve to make themselves their greatest investment.”
This retreat will allow high achieving, professional women to strategize their financial future and become the best, most prepared version of themselves. Participants will meet one-on-one with a female certified financial planner to learn strategies on how to make their money work for them. While mapping out the ultimate prosperity plan, attendees also have the opportunity to network with other women and take advantage of full body massages, sample some exclusive wines, and enjoy luxury shopping.
Women in attendance will rejuvenate physically, mentally, as well as financially. The transformative event will take place April 26–29, 2017, at the Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa.
For more information on this event, click here.
Pingback: Finance ‘n Stilettos Wealth Retreat for Black Women | Chicago Black Pride()
Pingback: games for android()
Pingback: dermatology willowbrook()
Pingback: dich vu seo top 3()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: tamil rockers.net bahubali 2()
Pingback: place database()
Pingback: weed grinder metal()
Pingback: pure foods()
Pingback: udemy coupon linux()
Pingback: Macbook Pro Laptop Backpack()
Pingback: Macbook Air Laptop Backpack()
Pingback: Pinoy Tambayan()