-
-
Queen Latifah (Image: File)
-
-
Music
Queen Latifah took over the music scene in 1988 with her first single, “Wrath of My Madness,” and soon after let hip-hop know this wasn’t a man’s world anymore with the release of her debut album, All Hail The Queen. The Newark, NJ-born MC was a pro, and she wasn’t scared to let people know it. Latifah collaborated with rapper Daddy O for her single, “The Pros,” and let the competition know that there was no competition.
“As soon as she attempted to make a sound/I ate her up with a verb, throwed her down with a noun/CauseI hate when someone challenges me, but cannot balance with me/I get annoyed when they can’t go blow for blow.”
Two years after the release of her first LP, the Queen dropped her sophomore album, Nature of a Sista (1991), but it was her third studio album, Black Reign (1993), that truly put Latifah on the map. With the release of this album, hip-hop’s female lead quickly let people know she could never be referred to as a b*tch, or any woman for that matter, with her chart-topping single, “U.N.I.T.Y.” The ’90s female anthem came in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart and No. 2 on the Hot Rap Singles chart. From there, Latifah went on to release four more albums over the next 11 years.
-
-
More Music
While the breakthrough female MC produced seven albums over 20 years, it was her “U.N.I.T.Y.” single that keep her in the hearts of millions. That track received a 1994 Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance, and is still featured on countless hip-hop collective albums including Hip-Hop: Gold (2006) and Mastercuts Hip-Hop (2006).
-
-
Film
Many people associate the classic mid-90s film, Set It Off, as Queen Latifah’s first on-camera appearance, but she actually first touched the big screen in 1991 as Lashawn in Jungle Fever. While that role may not be her most memorable, she returned to the screen that same year as Zora alongside Kid ’n’ Play in House Party 2. But it wasn’t until two movie appearances later (Juice, 1992 and My Life, 1993) and her first television cameo with Oscar-nominated actor, Will Smith on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that she found her breakout role as Cleo Sims—the loud-talking ring leader that convinces her three friends to rob banks so they can get out the hood—in Set It Off (1996). And although the actress formally known as Dana Owens didn’t take home any mainstream awards for her performance, the film set the precedent for roles to come.
-
-
More Film
Over the next five years, Latifah starred in 11 films, including the Grammy-nominated film for best song, Brown Sugar (2002). Then, no less than two months later, the New Jersey-born renaissance woman starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago (2002), and was nominated to receive an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her outstanding performance. Since then, Queen Latifah has starred in 25 films including Hairspray (2007), Secret Life of Bees (2008) and Mad Money (2008), and acted alongside critically acclaimed actors such as Jennifer Hudson, Dakota Fanning, Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes, Ice Cube, Will Ferrell, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and many more.
To date, the rapper/actress has starred in 41 films, and has a new one on the way, set to release in 2013.
-
-
(Image: File)
-
-
Endorsements Deals
Queen Latifah has turned herself into quite the brand over the years. Three years after releasing her memoir, Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman (1998), and three years before releasing her fifth studio album, The Dana Owens Album (2004), the multifaceted entertainer signed on to endorse CoverGirl in 2001. Since then, she has launched her Queen Collection, which is make-up specifically made for women of color, and has appeared in 13 different print ads for the cosmetics conglomerate in the last five years.
Aside from embodying all it takes to be a CoverGirl, Latifah is also a spokesperson for Jenny Craig. She signed on with the weight-loss company in 2009, and has showed women everywhere just what Jenny Craig can do. The all-around spokeswoman has also endorsed Pizza Hut and become a voice for her clothing line, Curvation, a not-for-size-zeros brand.
Posted: December 31, 2012
Pingback: Give it to 'em Queen | Latifah's Evolving Style - Modern art + style
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Novel Dot
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? - Interesting Videos
Pingback: Antes de alcanzar la fama. Te sorprenderán las aspiraciones que tenían algunos de estos Famosos. | Difundir.ORG
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? – Ghehe.com - Funny Videos, Funny Clips & Funny Pictures
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | OMGZ lol
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | United Topics
Pingback: My Pocket Press » Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now?
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Trending Topic 2015
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | SOCIOSCENE
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now?
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | SEOViralBlog
Pingback: Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige Join NBC’s ‘The Wiz’ » News3
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Meme Allstars
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Viral Luxury
Pingback: Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers
Pingback: Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers | BlackPride.in
Pingback: Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers | GRUV Events
Pingback: Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers | CE Marketing & Promotions
Pingback: Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige Join NBC’s ‘The Wiz’ | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Fun Time Viral
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | VMedia
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Visual Virals
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | ViralExtra.com
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | Accident Lawyer Team Blog
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? -
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | TeezShirts
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? – Mantorama
Pingback: Before Getting Famous, These Celebrities Wanted To Do What Now? | News Empire