Bernice King Defends Herself Against Anti-Gay Remarks

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the current issue of Atlanta magazine defends herself regarding anti-gay remarks. The youngest of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s children, and CEO of the King Center, has previously made headlines for saying that her father “did not take a bullet for same-sex marriage.”
Despite her mother Coretta Scott King’s support for LGBT equality, King is an ordained minister who led a protest against gay marriage, because of her personal beliefs.
She argues she is not homophobic and that she is “not the enemy,” because she has friends who are gay and lesbian. “She may not be the “enemy,” but her logic is deeply flawed,” according to Kimberley McLeod, founder and editor-in-chief of Elixher, the online destination for black queer women.
King’s remarks are similar to comments by whites who argue they aren’t racist because they have black friends, McLeod states in the Grio.
“Regardless of one’s personal beliefs about LGBT identity, discrimination is discrimination.”
Kings comments, made in response to backlash from lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) advocates, ironically became public just days before President Barack Obama named Bayard Rustin, the openly gay advisor to Dr. King and chief organizer behind the historic March on Washington, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom–the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington will take place between August 21 and August 28 in DC. Coalitions of LGBT leaders and civil rights activists will participate in the “Realize The Dream March” and rally on Saturday, August 24, which was organized by Martin Luther King III, King’s oldest son, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network.
Bernice King disgraced the memory of her parents by leading an anti-gay march commencing at their tomb. Her mother was an ardent supporter of gay rights. James Baldwin marched arm-in-arm with her father. To his credit, Julian Bond refused to attend the funeral of her mother because of her insistence of holding it in the church of Bishop(sic) Eddie Long, a co-sponsor of her march. Message: Stand on your own two feet, however misdirected and shaky they may be.
-Kenneth Wesley Livingston-
Bernice King should NEVER be concerned with her mother’s support of gay rights. She MUST, however, adhere to the WORD of GOD and stick to it as a minister of his word. No matter how unpopular it my be. PERIOD!
Amen!
Bernice is right! her father died for believing in civil rights. but he didn’t take a bullet for sin…. Jesus paid it all.. Jesus paid the penalty for that…
She talks about unconditional love and how that is how she operates, but she manages to find hate through religion just the same.
This proves that no matter how incredible one’s parents may have been – and few humans have ever been as incredible as her parents – one can still grow up to be a vicious, hateful bigot.
seriously, you can’t make this stuff up!
Elixher – ILixher
potatoe – potato
Sad to see just how deeply the homosexual agenda has managed to imbed itself within black culture, considering how strongly black culture stood against it for so many generations.
And anyone that can equate the false homosexual “struggle” with the fight for civil rights that blacks faced for so many years is a complete moron.
Amen and Amen!
……and FYI, I am proud of the christian stance Ms. King is taking…..you know she is right and abomination lifestyles will yield an eternal life where it is hotter than Texas in August…..just sayin…..
