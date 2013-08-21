Bernice King Defends Herself Against Anti-Gay Remarks

MLK’s youngest child struggles with separation of church and state

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the current issue of Atlanta magazine defends herself regarding anti-gay remarks. The youngest of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s children, and CEO of the King Center, has previously made headlines for saying that her father “did not take a bullet for same-sex marriage.”

Despite her mother Coretta Scott King’s support for LGBT equality, King is an ordained minister who led a protest against gay marriage, because of her personal beliefs.

She argues she is not homophobic and that she is “not the enemy,” because she has friends who are gay and lesbian. “She may not be the “enemy,” but her logic is deeply flawed,” according to Kimberley McLeod, founder and editor-in-chief of Elixher, the online destination for black queer women.

King’s remarks are similar to comments by whites who argue they aren’t racist because they have black friends, McLeod states in the Grio.

“Regardless of one’s personal beliefs about LGBT identity, discrimination is discrimination.”

Kings comments, made in response to backlash from lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) advocates, ironically became public just days before President Barack Obama named Bayard Rustin, the openly gay advisor to Dr. King and chief organizer behind the historic March on Washington, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom–the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington will take place between August 21 and August 28 in DC. Coalitions of LGBT leaders and civil rights activists will participate in the “Realize The Dream March” and rally on Saturday, August 24, which was organized by Martin Luther King III, King’s oldest son, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network.