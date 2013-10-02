Black Farmers to Receive Payouts in $1.2 Billion from Federal Lawsuit

After years of protests and lawsuits, black farmers in the south will begin receiving payments this week as a result of a $1.2 billion settlement in their discrimination case against federal agriculture officials. About 18,000 farmers in total are expected to receive checks over the next few days, according to reports from The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi .
This is the second round of funding for black farmers. Thousands received payments in 1999 as part of a settlement in a class-action suit over allegations of widespread discrimination by federal officials who denied loans and other assistance to black farmers because of their race.
“After all these years and all the fighting, this is what it’s all about,” John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association, which pushed Congress for the settlement, told the Clarion-Ledger. “It doesn’t take away what the government has done to us, but for those who receive the payments it will make a difference in their lives.”
About 40,000 black farmers filed claims in the $1.2 billion settlement, which ended a discrimination case against the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2010, President Obama signed the bill authorizing compensation for discrimination in farm lending by federal officials.
Black farmers will receive settlement payments of $62,500, including $50,000 for the claim and $12,500 for taxes. Of the $1.2 billion, about $91 million was approved for attorney fees.
“I am pleased this chapter of discrimination in the history of the Department of Agriculture is closed and bureaucracy will no longer keep these farmers from receiving their due justice,” Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told the Clarion-Ledger.
The payments could lead to an infusion of money back into farming, adds Adell Brown Jr., vice chancellor for research at Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center. The center has worked with black farmers in Louisiana who filed claims in the first and second cases.
Many farmers who had filed claims have since died. Of the 18,000 claims approved, about 4,000 to 5,000 were estate claims. The National Black Farmers Association is working with some families whose deceased parents had filed claims.
“This is not a great trade-off by any means, but I think the funds will make a difference,” Boyd told the Clarion-Ledger. “It’s a bittersweet victory.
I really hate to see black people being discriminated against because of race and color of their skin. What they do not have errors when color was produced in both. Fair equality is always mentioned first in the world but this is extremely unfair. I really hope that it will change, for black people get fair
Hey i been on the farm for 40 years plus,can someone please help me thanks
Vester.turner
……….he.die.back.in.2014..oct.14.he.left.a
Wife.an.5.girls.my.name.is.gloria. turner. I.am.one.of.the.daughter.my.number.is
251.242.7746..Dorthoy.lturner.lorraine
Hurd.251.242.9858.betty.turner.annie
Franks. .you.want.to.up.with.us..call.251.242
7746.
………..gloria…j…,turner.?
.
.
I applied several times my applications was never head from
I file they said i was too late,but I wasn’t. I farmed for over 40 years. So let me know what my next step. Keep me informed please! !
My. Name Ike Hammond my number is 1-803 -609-7240 call let me know what my next. steps.I have all my paper work. I file in 2008 or2009 they said i file too late! Please help! !
File was told that I filed to late has been filing between 2008-2012 filed all these years and never got any where with no lawyer have paid hundreds of dollars for nothing all were lies is there anything that I can do now are they refiling anymore or is the case closed
Just curious if I’m entitled if I’m the heir of a black farmer that was denied?
My father was a farmer, can I apply for our father n siblings
Hello please let me know if my father in law can get some help. My name is Rheutelia Craddieth my email is finallymygrtlf@yahoo.com. His name is Overters Craddieth and he is a farmer in Columbus Mississippi
I am searching for some type of response from someone who can tell me how it was determined who got the money? My mother applied for the settlement money and never heard anything from her claim. I’ve been hearing all types of rumors about going to different cities to file claims but mostly it is all a hoax. Can you direct me to an official site where I can get the information I need?
You all didn’t do us right I filed in 2000 andI know people who filed wayyy later than I did and they got the money that’s not fair and now y’all talking about giving left over money to lawschools and others for what they are not gonna do anything with it pay the ones who didn’t get it including me that’s the right thing to do
I didn’t receive any thing but you want to give it to someone else .It like given a mule and a 40ac.plott and white folks taking it back. It a shame for blacks to go through this,but it is still going on. One day you will see was it wroth it
.you wrote me saying if any thing is leftover you would send me some money. What happen ,
Rev. Geneva C J.Walker. would like to get her settlement,along with other black farmers ,do right .
7692187750
Settlement shouldn’t be PD. To other schools or groups please call .7692187750.
I have sent the information, of proof I had.I did had more but I throwed out papers out I just happened to run across these in my other important paper. It’s been sin2008this the second time I file. PYou’d claim you could not find my paper work I file. Please take a close look at what I present !THANKS IKE H.
I’m looking for email from black farmers in Portland Oregon! Of the proof i sent, that i did file. Them all I have because I thought I had done away with everything. Because from 1999 to2008 and was told you’d couldn’t find my paper work and next told me i file to late. But I was blessed to find the paper I sent. Ike Hammond. Thanks! !!!!
I Ike Hammond feel that I have looked over,by the black farmer’s administration. I sent all the information you’d sent me back in2008 and 2011.I told you’d that all I have, if I would of known this situation would come up like this I might had more paper work. I was told I was too late! I did sent evidence I tried to file, do you’d do all black poor people like this. I sent evidence where you’d turned me down it is not right. My paper work i think was looked over and throwed out by you’d. It’strange i sent some paper work but you’d have none! !!!IKE HAMMOND TREATED WRONG! !
I have one more letter, I found Tuesday night I received from Morgan and Morgan where they acknowledged I may have been denied in2008 .I thought it was trashed, because I always take my name of mail I trash. I will send it to you’d black farmers administration. I have prove and provide descent proof and information to you’d. I guess cause I’m black you’d gonna keep me back. You’d had on the email you’d sent me, LOW IMPORTANCE, I GUESS I’M NOBODY! THANKS AGAIN. LOOKING TO HEAR FROM YOU’D SOON! !!
I ike Hammond sent another letter to black farmers administration on November 16,2016 of proof from Morgan and Morgan in 2008 where they acknowledged that I may been denied, with another letter that I found in some more paper i had in a box in the closet. I’ve seen all kinds of evidence, that i file and tried and attempted to file, but they still turn me down. Now i haven’t heard back from them yet since i sent this Morgan and Morgan letter yet. Not even a email or even a letter! Last letter they said i was of LOW IMPORTANCE. I DON’T KNOW WHY I’M BEING LOOKED OVER! !!!PLEASE ANSWER MY LETTER OR EMAIL ME BACK! I’VE SENT ALL THE PROOF A PERSON CAN SEND. BUT YOU’D CAN’T FIND NONE THAT SEEMS VERY STRANGE! !!
I just received a letter back from the black farmers, when i sent proof that i file. I sent November 16,2016.they have a the proof now they say they have no record of me on file. They say I wasn’t egibile to file. Every time I send proof they come up with a nother new rule. If i have that much information, i’ve seen 4 or 5 letters, yet they can’t find nothing. What else can I do they just determined they not going to approve nothing I send, they done purposes in their, they got their minds set,that i will get nothing! PLEASE SEND BACK ALL MY PAPER WORK I HAVE SENT YOU’D I YOU’D HAVEN’T THROWED IT AWAY LIKE YOU’D DONE ALL MY OTHER PAPER WORKS. !!
my mother should have been a part of lawsuit when we heard about it we were told to late to file.i was personally told that a member of the sothern university agriculture center file for his family.so it not what you know it’s who you know,many of our own race knew about it but never told their neighbor anything so what are my options. many were left out because they were poor and wasn’t worthy from my point of view. why would you give money to schools,when people like my parents and others worked their hands to the bones and who are the ones who rightly eqrned it never will get a dime of the money.if the money goes to some school iS just a way for some to steel much as they can.reply