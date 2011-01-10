In the News: Danyel Smith Named Editor-in-Chief of Billboard

The seasoned journalist takes top position at the music industry trade publication.

Earlier this morning noted journalist and author Danyel Smith announced that she had taken on the role of Editor-in-Chief of Billboard magazine. “[On the move] excited!,” she tweeted. “Today is my first as editor of Billboard magazine.”

This is not Smith’s first turn with the music industry trade publication or as EIC of a major magazine. In 1993 she served as R&B Editor for Billboard, and ran Vibe magazine from 1997-1999 and again from 2006-2009. Over the course of her career, Smith has written for the Village Voice, Rolling Stone, Spin, The New Yorker and The New York Times, among other notable media outlets. She’s also penned two fiction novels, More Like Wrestling and Bliss.

Congratulations on a position well deserved.