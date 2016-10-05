DNC to Use Michelle Obama in Big Media Push for Millennials of Color

Democrats fear losing younger voters come the November election

Millennials, the demographic between the ages of 18 and 35, now outnumber baby boomers as the country’s largest generation, at 75.4 million. With just six weeks to go until Election Day, younger voters are shunning the two major political parties on a scale not seen since Ross Perot’s third-party bid for the presidency in 1992, according to the New York Times.

What’s more the Democratic National Committee frets that the Clinton campaign is falling short of exciting black and Latino millennials in the way President Obama did in 2008 and 2012. In the past two presidential elections, millennials have be more predisposed than other groups to vote Democratic, but news reports reveal they are not moving toward the party and its nominee Hilary Clinton as quickly and predictably as the DNC had hoped.

The First Lady’s Outreach to Young Voters

With that in mind, the DNC is planning a seven-figure ad buy designed to engage communities of color in the final stretch run to the election, reports BuzzFeed News. A radio ad titled “Protecting the Progress,” featuring First Lady Michelle Obama, will run on nationally syndicated African American radio programs.

“For the past eight years, I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to be president,” Obama says in the ad. “And I can tell you, it’s the highest stakes, hardest job you can possibly imagine. But Democrats have stood with Barack every step of the way. Now we have to protect all the progress we’ve made together.” Reportedly, she asks voters to visit www.iwillvote.com to register.

The first lady spent the day visiting campuses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. She did some straight-talking to those who are considering voting for a third-party. “If you vote for someone other than Hillary, or if you don’t vote at all, then you are helping to elect Hillary’s opponent,” she said.

Ads Courting Black and Latino Voters

“The DNC will also run ads on radio, print, and digital outlets popular with Hispanic, Asian American, Pacific Islander communities, with additional communities to be announced in the days ahead,” the DNC said, according to BuzzFeed. The ad will play during The Steve Harvey Show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Keep Hope Alive with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Keepin it Real with Rev. Al Sharpton, and The D.L. Hughley Show.

In a statement, interim chair Donna Brazile said the buy comes as “the future of the country is at stake,” with minority voters playing a “critical” role in the success of Democrats in November. “We know how critical it is to reach voters where they are, and the DNC is determined to remind voters that the best way to protect the tremendous progress we’ve made under President Obama’s leadership is to elect Democrats across the country from the courthouse to the White House,” she says.