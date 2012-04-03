Driving While Black: Welcome to the Club, Tyler Perry

This past Sunday, Tyler Perry posted a lengthy status update on his Facebook fan page (Why doesn’t he have an actual blog?) explaining a recent run-in with the police where the filmmaker/entrepreneur says he was harassed and feared things could take a “turn for the worse.” The incident occurred as Perry was leaving his movie studio and, as a security measure to prevent being followed, he made a left turn from the right lane and was subsequently pulled over for the illegal driving infraction. By his account, the simple traffic stop spiraled into scary waters after the police officers, who both happened to be White, thought something was “wrong” with Perry for thinking someone was following him.
As one of the richest people in America (regardless of color) with an estimated net worth of $350 million, Perry has every right to be concerned with being followed. However, I can understand how making such a claim could appear “crazy” to someone who’s unaware of the movie mogul’s status—as was the case here. Still, the officers’ actions, according to Perry’s depiction, appear to have been extreme and exaggerated, but that doesn’t negate the fact that Perry was in the wrong.
From his own admission, Perry made an illegal turn that caused him to be pulled over. As most people of color can attest to, being approached by an officer of the law in such a situation can be nerve racking, regardless of whether you’ve done something or not. We’ve heard too many stories of overzealous patrolmen roughing up or opening fire on a driver during a routine traffic stop.
Perry’s second err of judgment was not properly explaining himself. I’m not saying that he should have tried to use his celebrity to get out of a ticket he deserved, but simply saying you thought you were being followed without context does look suspect. According to Perry, though, the officers continually badgered him with questions without offering him the opportunity to respond in depth.
His third err was losing his cool and blurting, “I think you guys need to just write the ticket and do whatever you need to do.” While I understand Perry’s frustration and wanting to get the ordeal over with, driving while Black requires much more tact. It’s sad to say, but the advice his mother gave him about dealing with the police still rings true today.
Perry wrote:
My mother would always say to me, “If you get stopped by the police, especially if they are White policemen, you say, ‘Yes, sir,’ and ‘No, sir,’ and if they want to take you in, you go with them. Don’t resist, you hear me? Don’t make any quick moves, don’t run, you just go.”
I can relate to Perry’s mother’s perspective. I’m not sure when I picked up this survival skill, but as a Black man in America I follow suit religiously. Back in my college years, a group of friends and I were driving two cars deep on our way back to Queens from a pool hall in Long Island. I was behind the wheel of my mother’s car, a beat up Cutlass Supreme, following my friends who were leading the way in the vehicle in front of me.
As we approached this one intersection, I noticed a police car creeping up beside me and rather than pulling up to the walkway, the officer left his car parallel to mine. I could feel his eyes peering into my car, but I knew I wasn’t doing anything wrong so I paid him no mind. Still, I couldn’t help but feel tense at the fact that this man with a gun was staring at me.
Click here to continue reading…
Pingback: Driving While Black: Welcome to the Club, Tyler Perry » JK Consulting Group, LLC()
Pingback: Driving While Black: Welcome to the Club, Tyler Perry - Black News Times()
Pingback: Tyler Perry Claims Racial Profiling for Driving While Black-Black Enterprise | Bag Lady Boutique()
Pingback: All Tied Together: Black Men Under SiegePolitical News and Opinion from a Multicultural Point of View | Political News and Opinion from a Multicultural Point of View()
Pingback: Another DWB and Another Sign of a Critical Time for Black Men in America « LennyMcAllister.com()
Pingback: Where Do We Go From Here: Race and Our Children |()
Pingback: Trayvon, A Pair of Jordans, & Darrin Equals House Money | Global Grind()
Pingback: A Reply from “The Community” to New Pittsburgh Police Chief | LennyMcAllister.com()
Pingback: An Open Letter to Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay | LennyMcAllister.com()
Pingback: An Open Letter to Chief Cameron McLay by Lenny McAllister | Global Grind()
Pingback: Black Driving Profiling Racial While | test - driving test()
Pingback: Racial Profiling Driving While Black | intensive - intensive driving course()
Pingback: TJ Holmes Explains ‘Driving While Black’ – root migration()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: Desert tan military boots()
Pingback: purple vibe()
Pingback: Gelatin empty capsules()
Pingback: web application development companies in usa()
Pingback: designer men belt()
Pingback: recovery clinic()
Pingback: cock ring()
Pingback: retro 13 jordans()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: everyday deals facebook()
Pingback: double ended dildo()
Pingback: work from home and make money()
Pingback: Double Dildo Video()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Pain Relief Oil()
Pingback: list of email addresses()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: girnede satılık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: murphy bed()
Pingback: Rukyah()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: snuff bottles()
Pingback: earn money online from home()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: sex toys review()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys()
Pingback: surf school()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean codes()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: realistic dildo vibrator()
Pingback: evolved duo vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys for foreplay()
Pingback: singapore online casino()
Pingback: DabJars()
Pingback: egyptian sheets sale()
Pingback: hospital bed pendant()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: digital marketing agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: real feeling dildo()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: Quick News Updates()
Pingback: military in iraq blog()
Pingback: luxury sex toys()
Pingback: app download for windows 7()
Pingback: so real dildo()
Pingback: Melbourne bond cleaning reviews()
Pingback: leather cleaning()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: grass cutter head line()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: penis erection()
Pingback: Delicious recipes for every season of the year()
Pingback: bond cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: bed bugs extermination cost()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Toy()
Pingback: Ring Candles()
Pingback: pink dildo()
Pingback: wet wabbit()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: best end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: vibrator jelly()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Best Female Arousal Products()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Realistic Dildo()
Pingback: Male Masturbator()
Pingback: Bondage Restraint()
Pingback: Best Lubricant()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: cock sleeve()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 7()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: sex blindfold()
Pingback: backhoe repairs()
Pingback: bondage gear()
Pingback: womens lingerie()
Pingback: free download for windows 7()