$100 Billion Facebook IPO Filing Could Come Next Week

It seems the time has come. Facebook, the iconic social network, will file for an initial public offering on Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
If Facebook files regulatory papers for its public offering of stock next week, this will be the largest tech IPO in history, turning out around $10 billion for the social network, according to Mashable. Infineon Technologies AG, a German company, is the current record holder for having the largest global technology IPO of all time, which raised $5.9 billion in 2000. Google’s 2005 IPO didn’t accomplish what it set out to do; it did not even reach the $2 billion mark.
There are very few details available regarding the long-awaited IPO. Facebook isn’t commenting, and the WSJ’s source is unnamed. The paper says the $10 billion share offering would yield Facebook a total valuation of $100 billion.
