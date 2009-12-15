Get Ready For Your 2010 Upgrade!

Help beta-test drive the latest enhancements to BlackEnterprise.com

In 2010, Black Enterprise will celebrate its 40th anniversary as the nation’s No. 1 multi-media source on entrepreneurial success, corporate achievement and wealth creation for African Americans. As the New Year kicks off, in anticipation of the publishing of the landmark 40th Anniversary Issue of Black Enterprise magazine in August 2010, Black Enterprise will begin to unveil major improvements to existing franchises, as well as new programs and features aimed at further positioning Black Enterprise for a new generation of entrepreneurs, executives, professionals and wealth builders in the decades to come. The upgrade of BlackEnterprise.com, unveiled to all users for beta testing on January 1, 2010, represents the vanguard of these changes. Here’s just some of what you can expect:

New Features For Registered Users. There is lots of great content at BlackEnterprise.com for those looking to build “Wealth for Life” through smart financial management, strategic career moves and savvy small business advice. But registered users will gain even greater and more convenient access to site content, including custom newsletters and daily motivational business quotes. In addition, registered users will have exclusive access to Black Enterprise contests, including the annual Black Enterprise Homeownership Contest (grand prize: $10,000 in downpayment assistance) and the monthly Black Enterprise Financial Fitness Contest (a chance at a monthly $2,000 prize and a free consultation with a financial advisor). In fact, you could win just by registering: Beginning in January, one site visitor each month will be awarded a prize of $1,000 just for becoming a registered member of BlackEnterprise.com. Look for other great interactive contests and games to be introduced in celebration of Black Enterprise’s 40th anniversary year.

New Channels. The upgrade of BlackEnterprise.com will bring with it new channels designed to appeal to key drivers of black economic growth and entrepreneurial success. For example, our new Women of Power channel will focus on the challenges, success strategies and achievements of black women business owners, executives and professionals across all industries. This section will harness the energy and innovation of the annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit as a motivational and strategic resource for all businesswomen of color.

In addition, our new BE Next channel will be the go-to resource for the newest generation of black business achievers, entrepreneurs and professionals between the ages of 22 and 35—as featured on the cover of the January 2010 issue of Black Enterprise magazine.

More Access to Television and Video Content. You’ll still be able to view episodes and segments of our critically acclaimed television shows, Our World with Black Enterprise and the Black Enterprise Business Report, at BlackEnterprise.com. But with the upgrade, in addition to being able to comment on video content, you’ll be able to search for specific television shows and segments, as well as custom video content. Or just check out the topical video playlists on each channel of BlackEnterprise.com, from careers to small business.

An Improved User Experience. The upgraded BlackEnterprise.com takes all of the great content you expect to find and reorganizes it within a new, cleaner, easy-to-navigate theme, with information concentrated in the areas most in demand by our audience. This content will include everything you need, from top-notch breaking news feeds, to the latest market and investing information, to the best variety of financial tools and calculators.

But you don’t just have to take our word for it—try out the newly enhanced BlackEnterprise.com for yourself. Beginning on January 1, 2010, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the new features of the site and give us your feedback, including your general impressions and suggestions for what might enhance your experience. So please, explore the site. Engage it. Test it. And let us know what you think by clicking the “Feedback” button prominently featured on the left side of your screen. We will take all of your ideas and recommendations into consideration as we satisfy our ongoing mission of making BlackEnterprise.com an indispensible and constantly improving resource for your success.

We are excited about taking BlackEnterprise.com to the next level and about the role you will play in helping us to better serve you and support your aspirations as we begin a new era as the world’s top authority on professional excellence, business success and wealth creation for black Americans.

Alfred A. Edmond Jr. is the editor-in-chief of BlackEnterprise.com

