Florida Death Row Inmate Confesses to O. J. Simpson Murders

The serial killer told his family that he did it

A new documentary which airs November 21 on Investigation Discovery claims Florida death row inmate Glen Rogers killed O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

In the documentary “My Brother the Serial Killer,” Clay Rogers, Glen Rogers’ brother, gives an interview to filmmakers in which he says, “I’m absolutely certain that my brother killed Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.”

Glen Rogers was working as a house painter in Los Angeles at the time of the murders, according to the documentary. A few weeks before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were killed, Rogers told his brother and sister he was hanging around with Brown and said she was rich and he was going to “take her down.”

Read more at ABCNews.