Hampton University Business School Bans Dreadlocks

The dean of Hampton University Business School is standing his ground on his controversial ban of dreadlocks and cornrows in the classroom.
The ban applies to male students who enroll in the 5-year MBA program’s seminar class. The dean, Sid Credle, argues that the ban has been effective in helping students land corporate jobs and that they should look the part when searching for employment. While controversial to some students, Credle says that the style of dreadlocks in particular have not been historically considered a professional look.
The business school ban is very reminiscent to reports of Six Flags Corporation banning employees from wearing the same hairstyles, which have long served as a conundrum for African-Americans who often find a wedge between their cultural conventions and the corporate world.
Read more at ABC.
if harvard business school said that, we would be marching
“look the part”?? =shamelessly assimilate.Even Negros in high places have inferiority complexes.
Fuck Hampton University! If dreads are good enough for Toni Morrison, Jeff Johnson, Sonia Sanchez, Faith Ringgold, and LZ Granderson they are good enough for me. Let me guess, you would prefer our hair cut within an inch of our scalp so we can look like “good negros” when we enter the White supremacist corporate world? I’ll pass.
Thank you.
Out of all of the people you named, how many work in Corporate America? None. When you have a bonafide talent (artist, poet, motivational speaker, etc) you can do whatever you please. And don’t be mistaken the people you named are PHENOMENAL (I would never argue that they aren’t) HOWEVER when you are stepping into an arena where you judged based solely on looks first, further an environment that we as African Americans are just getting into and advancing, it is probably not a good idea for you to try to “rage against the machine” so to speak. I understand the significance of dreds to some African Americans, but as someone said above get in and establish yourself, and when you have your credentials THEN you do what you want with your hair.
– Coming from a PROUD HBCU graduate (cube covered in paraphernalia) and Investment Banker.
Just as an anecdote: I have a good friend who is a graduate of the same school and works at a call center because he doesn’t want to cut his hair…
Well there shouldn’t be a problem if Hampton wants to teach that. But forcing it down all of their student’s throats is another thing all together.
From what I read in the article it applies to ONLY the male students in the 5 year MBA program that enroll in the “seminar” class… By no means is that all of the students.
Getting an MBA doesn’t mean you want to work for corporate America either.
I never made that claim….. HOWEVER, some to most MBA graduates go back into Corporate America post MBA.. (but this program seems like a rolled up BA/MBA, which is a whole other disadvantage in itself) So it would only make sense to prepare them for Corporate America versus not preparing them.
so your saying cutting your hair is more preparation than putting more effort into the substance of classes?
No…. Let’s not be naive about it though… As African Americans in corporate America we need to be twice as knowledgable as our white counterparts. The lesson here is a soft skill / unspoken rule / corporate culture.
And AGAIN im not saying dont rock your dreds! Just don’t walk into an office with them because the reality is people will look down on you / exclude you / discriminate against you. Get your foot in the door be a Rockstar at your job then do you. Once your credentials have been established you can do what you want and dare someone to something to you. They can’t because your work is on point.
I can see where your coming from. I have to say that I still disagree with this method. It’s fine if you encourage or suggest the students to change their image, however forcing people to change something as significant as locs represent isn’t the way to go about it. We’ve all already acknowledged that there are many religious practices that require their followers to keep their locs. I must say it must be harder for someone that hasn’t truly experienced the journey and courage it takes to take the natural route and be prideful in yourself. I also must add that I do work in an office environment and am required to travel and meet clients (I’m talking presidents and representatives of some major companies in the corporate world) and again I don’t face this such discrimination. I also must point out that the fact that you faw this discrimination without having locs but just for being black in corporate America doesn’t help support the claim that cutting your locs makes anything any better.
is that suppose to be significant for some reason?
Well yes… Based on the statement by Omari Evans who stated (paraphrasing) that the school is trying force this rule on all the students.. The article said otherwise.
Sorry I still don’t see the reason why discriminating only on guys makes this acceptable?
I could not have said it better myself. Establish yourself and then do what you want. You dont want them to shove their values down their throat, But that goes both ways. Life isn’t fair and you have to make the most of it. President Obama would still be the same person with dreads, But it is doubtful he would be president with dreads. Sometimes you got to get in where you fit in before it’s too late. There is too many other people willing to take your place.
Not always true. A good friend has had his hair locked since he was an undergrad. Now he’s a well-established and well-respected neonatal pediatric surgeon at a large high-ranking hospital. His hair has not hindered him professionally in any way. There are too many ridiculous stereotypes about our hair that we give in to: our hair is dirty or wild or nappy or just BAD. That is what they said about our skin because of its color. And thus WE were labeled as dirty and wild… basically animals. Clean, neat hair whether natural, locked, braided or permed in addition to clean neat clothing, nails, etc, are the visual marks of professionalism. Certainly no one sees a Patti Labelle peacock-like hair style as business professional, nor a Nicki Minaj outfit, no matter how clean and neat it is. There is still the expectation of conservatism in style. Locks can be styled just as conservatively as permed hair.
We are more critical of ourselves than other people are. We look down on our own people with natural hair AND store-bought hair. I wonder if there are any other races that do this. Yes, the whites and the history of the slave trade started this, but WE perpetuate it. We feed it with our own self hate.
As for your friend who works as at a call center, he’s selling himself short and buying into the crap. He can find a job that befits his education and keep his locks. He’s not really making much of a stand by hiding behind his locks.
I work in corporate america and I have long beautiful locs that I absolutely love. I’ve had no problems in getting a job anywhere I apply and interview for. I’m a proud graduate from Spelman College and I think the only people who seem to care about how my hair is remains with my own black brothers and sisters. I dont work at a call center btw, don’t base life on just what your friend experienced. Window Snyder my favorite Black Female Engineer and current head of security for Apple has natural hair. So many people whome i can name that’d go right over your head of people who were awarded with Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) awards that work at the TOP of the system have natural hair. As a HBCU graduate i’m ashamed of seeing how far our mentality towards self has fallen.
Congrats on your success! As a Spelman sister of mine I wish you nothing but continued success.
And we should ALL be clear that the umbrella of “Corporate America” is sooo large we could never know what is or isnt totally acceptable. I do know that you speak the truth for your expericenes, however everyone knows the tech industry or any STEM related job /industry is more liberal in almost every aspect. Whereas I am in investment banking/ financial services and it’s about as stuffy as an environment could be. So in my experience I’ve witnessed discrimination first hand, and I know the hiring mindset. “If it isn’t white it isn’t right”. But that is my experience.
I don’t think we can blame this one on other races. These discriminatory practices are started and approved within the black community. Whites and others do not sit around discussing our hair….only we do that. We love to carry on old slave traditions.
Disagree, stoptheselfhate. What you call “slave tradition” was imposed by whites. And it was white people who taught us, often brutally, that there was something wrong with our African features. Over many centuries these racist ideas were internalized but the source is clear–white people.
Whites taught us that, yeah-yeah true enough.
And it was *BLACK PEOPLE WHO PICKED UP* where whites left off. We have done little to nothing to change it the”slave tradition”. Period.
I don’t care how you spin it with the “whites taught us”; at the end of the day, it still is what it is. Blacks in general are too stupid to undo what was done to us by whites.
Sorry, but stotheselfhate is right.
Totally agree.
You can be angry at Hampton all you want. The ones who won’t complain are the ones who get jobs and realize that once they establish credibility in their professions, they can rock any hair style they want. Until then, just play the game. It’s either a job or a hair style. Pick one.
Mr Francis, i understand your position, but when humans are given undo power over another, it usually ends badly. What if they do not stop at certain hairstyles? I know muslim women that have been discriminated for wearing their hijab for modesty while in public, is that right? This is a pure case of intolerance,ignorance and xenophobia – based biased because of perceived notions about a human being. Further more, to all the black men and women that have locs that are neat, clean, and well kept, IF you happen upon an employer that will not hire you BECAUSE of your locs, then that is not a company that you should be working with. Job and employment diversity has many spectrums, and this is just one of the shades of grey concerning racism. As a black man, I am unsettled, but not surprised that you are willing to “settle”,……but looking at your pick, you are as bald as a babies butt, so maybe this is an issue that you may not understand
First, the word is “pic” not “pick” (since you decided to insult me). Secondly, I understand more than you realize. Third, I don’t settle, I fight battles worth fighting. Most, if not all, of these guys probably wear dreads as a fashion statement not because of a legitimate religious or cultural devotion. Please. We all have choices. Decide what you really want and what you’re willing to do to get it and move on. If you’re a great life strategist, you figure out when to fall back and when to assert yourself. I’ll let you figure that one out.
So…their naturally kinky/coily hair which they happen to twist and let grow long is a fashion statement? Unless Hampton University is gonna shell out money to the students with locs that they are banning to get their hair done then why do they care? I have worked in extremely professional places where plenty of the men have had locs and as long as they were neat and clean and pulled back or worn in a neat and tidy matter it did not matter. Only thing that mattered was that they were not offending anyone and doing their job to the best of their ability.
in the words of my great grandmother, Spare me,I am sick of shameful blacks, imprinting their self hate, shame and unrealized self esteem on others. If this was a white owned institution, we would be ALL in an uproar (except for you of course). I have been across this world twice, broken in 2 passports, and I have met black brothers and sisters from all parts of the world, AMERICAN BLACKS are the ONLY ones that feel they have to mold and reshape their minds, their mentalities, their ethnic ethnic ideologies concerning self and interaction with our fellow society, so that we can fit in, We go through this gut-wrenchng “emotional and spiritual castration” when in actuality MOST folks do not care about these issues. A racist is going to be a racist, and your hair style is NOT going to matter. What is unfortunate is that this is a black institution that is meant to empower our young minds, while subliminally instilling in them that “something is already wrong with you, cut it off and assimilate ASAP”. That like giving a hungry child a meal, then having him regurgitate it 5 minutes later. This policy, though culturally particle, is ill placed and leaves a very bad taste in my mouth, as well as other progressive american blacks that feel that we are a lot more than our hair. This is not the standard to be setting for other white institutions to follow. Remember, we show others how we want to expect to be treated. If it is neat, well-groomed, in an “office appropriate style, let the hair be
Yep yep, I do agree. However, for some reason I have seen a lot of Africans adopt our foolish thinking about hair (the straighter and faker the better) as well. It really is unfortunate.
Don’t bring mohammedanism into this conversation, especially since litigious Mohammedans use the system to impose their death cult onto others on Corporate America, namely prayer rooms.and this topic had nothing to do with Mohammedan. Wearing a human is not mandatory in Islam nor in the Koran. Back on topic…..
It is discriminatory to view dreadlocks our other locked hairstyles as radical it faddish because that is blatant discrimination against Black people who choose to wear their hairstyle to compliment the natural hair that naturally grows out of Black persons hair.
Im sorry, this has everything to do religious practices relating to the work environment. And excuse me again, but I don’t appreciate your slanderous, overtly facetious tone, referring to Islam as “Mohammedans”/ and death cult,………. leave that racist crap for somebody else. I am not a muslim or practice Islam, BUT i am an AMERICAN, and my grandaddy, and his daddy, as well as ALL my uncles fought and lost their lives so these “Mohammedans” could pray just as they like. Slow your roll, we are ALL AMERICANS and a national family.
Mohammedans sue, and make death threats to certain corps. to wear their hijabs, imposing their death cult mentality like a virus into certain businesses. Mohammedans aren’t a RACE so racism doesn’t apply to a member of a so called religion. And I will speak on how vile I find mohammedanism as much as I like.
I am an AMERICAN whose roots goes back to enslaved Africans in this country. And I, unlike you have served my country honorably and proudly. I’ve known many who’ve lost their lives to this country so a mohammedan can spit on them calling them baby killers, and voice their anti-American hate, while using the west for resources,etc. And no, I don’t need to slow my roll nor be censored by a dhimmi like you. Don’t like what I have to post about the death cult of mohammed, then you can keep it moving. Mohammedans who hate the west and undermine western laws for their own backwater and pitiful death cult are NOT Americans anymore than white racists are. Mohammedans who rape innocent women in the west because their illiterate profit viewed non mohammedans as war booty are not to be trusted, period. I digress because the less I spend on this toxic death cult of mohammed, the better.
^are not living up to American ideals.
I guess all the blacks that got discriminated against until the Civil Rights movement should have just “played the game” too huh? Where does that get you besides being someone elses flunky.
Depends on which game you want to play. You’re only a flunky if you abandon your soul and kiss butts. I know people with dreads who kiss much butt. I was asked to remove my earring before working at an HBCU. I didn’t need the thing to be great at my job. All I needed was my God-given skill and a great resume. 😉
First of all an earring and your natural born hair that grows out of your scalp are two totally different things…I guess they should ban turbans, and muslim head scarfs too next then..or how about we take it further ban bad weaves and uncombed hair then. Don’t ban a style that is for the benefit of that person with that type of patterned hairs benefit. Makes no sense…you might as well say there can be no bald men either. And the fact that it is specific to MEN is telling in itsself. You as a black man should be upset yourself.
Look , some dreads are for style or cultural purpose ,but i know of Rastafarians who have been growing their locks since birth or for many years and this policy keeps them from joining the school and THAT ,is religious discrimination!
I am a Hampton Grad and a professional with Sisterlocks. I have never had any problems with my career because of my hair. I find the only people who have a problem with my hair are other black people. I guess in this case I should be thankful that I do not have to depend on how some black people (who clearly embrace the slave mentality) feel about my hair to have a successful career. I have seen some very messy weaves come through my door looking for a job. Someone should have taken the time to tell her that a messy weave is not going to cut it either. I think we get in trouble when we focus on a particular style and not overall presentation. I still love my home by the sea but I think they have some growing to do in this situation.
Awesome response, Hampton Grad.
thank you,….:::::::;clapping::::: BOOM there it is
The ones you speak of should then destroy the racist policies the were forced to abide by and hire people w whatever hair.Educated black people need to change the status quo ,not adhere to it.
Dreads are not only a cultural symbol for some, but they are also traditionally worn for certain religions (not just Rastafarian). Which would put Hampton in a spot to be sued if someone from one of those religions decided to sue. Besides, discrimination against traditionally black hairstyles in the workplace (traditional, not ghetto), is quite disturbing, and something that may need to be added to the language of anti-discrimination laws, just as the Burqa is.
It’s a private school. Don’t like the policy, don’t go.
Boom. There it is.
Being private does not give the right to religious discrimination!
A step backwards to be sure. Obviously someone at Hampton has bought into the idea that what we are naturally and beautifully is inferior. Precisely why I am not a fan of HSBCU’s.
Im sorry, but this is going to lead to a lawsuit. You can not dictate who someone wears their hair, if it is sanitary and well-groomed. I have worn my dread locks for over 20 years, though I am n a creative industry ( fashion industry). I occasionally would get the “blank stares” from white people, but once I opened my mouth, and they understood I was an asset to their company, all stereotypes and negative feelings toward my hairstyle disappeared. This is a step in the WRONG direction.
Properly maintained locs are very professional. He is making his opinion of the hairstyle a rule, which is poor judgment on his part. This rule sets us back, as opposed to furthering us along. How can we get people to view our credentials as opposed to our hair, of the dean of a prominent HBCU doesn’t understand the TRUE issue. My hair is natural, and I’ve never had a problem getting employment. However, if this dean had his way, I’d probably have to get a relaxer, so I “can look the part”.
I agree Madrika. I think they should focus more on grooming. I have seen some very unprofessional weaves and straight styles as well. Additionally I don’t believe people outside of the black race get that hung up on hair styles. When you go into an interview and someone does not want to hire you because you are black, your hairstyle is not going to make the difference and change their mind. We are the only ones who get hung up on that kind of stuff and I think it is time for us to stop the self hate.
Really in this day and age? Can you ban dark skin next it is a big hindrance to many blacknowledgments students getting a job
First of all, this story is old and this policy has been in place for YEARS. Second, Hampton’s Business school has over a 90% rate job placement for their grads. Third, this is a HBCU, meaning there are certain limitations to what businesses are willing to accept when they come to recruit. You can get away with dreads at Harvard, Yale, UPenn etc because they are Ivy League schools and no one questions the quality of potential employees. However, when dealing with an HBCU we have to go an extra mile to prove our worth. As a grad from HU’s Business school this debate came up several times in our classes. I feel as though we do have to assimilate to get the job and once we are in the door and prove that we are not defined by our looks but by the quality education we received and our character then we can get ‘comfortable’ with our appearance. Then why choose an HBCU you ask? For the experience and the network you have after graduation. My counterparts to attended state and Ivy League schools don’t seem to share the same camaraderie with their classmates after graduation or leave with an entire network of alumni that will still look out for each other (outside of pledging or being a part of professional association). So what! Don’t choose Hampton if you don’t like it. But there are plenty of high school students applying and working hard to get into HU’s 5 year MBA program that could care less about the “No Dread” policy. And I’m willing to bet Toni Morrison, Jeff Johnson, Sonia Sanchez, Faith Ringgold, and LZ Granderson weren’t business school students nor cared to work in corporate america. Wake up people, things have not changed in much in the corporate world and with the economy the way it is, you should be proud that a black college cares enough to help their students find employment by ANY MEANS NECESSARY!
It’s sad. HBCUs can’t win. We work our tails off looking for the best avenues to get our students to sit at the table with power brokers and black folks are the ones getting angry. If Hampton were to let them keep walking into these environments, then folks would be asking why they aren’t warning the students about what they’re getting into. And you are SO right. Artists can do whatever they want in their respective industries because what they do appeals to a different culture. Corporate America is a stiff environment. Heck, even WHITE GUYS are advised to cut their hair in corporate environments!!!
I think Hampton should warn students However it should still be a personal choice. I find it interesting how people from other countries come over here and do not assimilate with American culture and they are doing very well financially but as black people we are willing to give up our culture to look the part and we are dead last on the economic ladder. Maybe we should think differently and be proud of the way we look and that includes our hair.
This is mainly because there is a fear and intimidation of black people..always has been and always will be……why does his hair bother you so much…or our way of talking, walking, acting…alot of black people are not thugs or hardcore but we do have our own style and way of doing things that gets copied and emulated ALL THE TIME yet when we do it its a problem…….
How about you educate the ones that these students would be potentially working with about their hair and culture and maybe they would be more accepted….you will never be accepted if you don’t let people be who they are. So do they allow men to have afros? Or is all natural hair that is representative of the background of our black men banned?
“You can get away with dreads at Harvard, Yale, UPenn etc because they are Ivy League schools and no one questions the quality of potential employees.” REALLY,…….Yale, PennState, ESPECIALLY HARVARD have incredible placement programs for qualifying students. They vet their employee base strenuously, (and much of the employee base are alumni , os it works out VERY WELL). Where did you get your information from?
At the end of the day its not anyone’s business who has dread but the person who’s head they’re on. If they can’t get a corporate job then oh well, but you can’t discriminate and ban certain hairstyles from an entire institution of higher learning. Its backwards and inefficient. Additionally, how does one expect corporate America (and America at large) to ever learn to accept black hair if they aren’t exposed to it? Should we ban perms and weaves from afro-centric classes because “traditionally” people who go into afro-centric disciplines have natural hair? How will we ever get past these racial boundaries and learn to love ourselves and our hair (as it grows naturally out of our heads) if we are standing in our own way…I feel like the Dean just set us back at least 20 years with that logic.
And shit like that is why Howard is the real HU! Hampton should prioritize on giving the students a ‘real’ education instead of showing them the best way to sell out for corporate America.
Next, you will have to be light-skinned in order to get accepted into Hampton’s Business school. Then, you will need to ‘prove’ that you have at least some white ancestry. Then, they will get to their true goal and accept whites only.
For shame Hampton, rationalize it all you want.
EXACTLY!
True… where does it stop? Shame on Hampton U!
Black Business schools shouldnt even be teaching our young people to want to work for anyone,but create business within their communities now e have to live up to other people standards of beauty..but anyway im just saying. Fuck Hampton Business School and that Self hating Negro.
My locs are not a political or fashion statement. I do not wear locs for my religion. I wear locs because it is the best natural styling system for my hair. I am a Hampton grad and a professional. Additionally I have my own digital media business. The only people who seem to have a problem with my hair are other black people. I receive nothing but compliments from those outside of my race. I think it is time to let go of the self hate.
Lies!!! flat out
Where’s the lie? What they said was truth. It’s only black people who have a problem with natural hair. As soon as I went natural people at work gave me compliments. Even my boss! A few months later I went full time there. Black people need to all go natural and let go of trying to look like something they are not.
Extremely shameful, discriminating, & disappointing, & from a Black college no less.The jokes literally write themselves. I can’t believe a Black professional would institute a policy of discrimination against natural hair, that grows naturally out of a Black person’s hair. If this were a white, ivy league institution, there would be a greater backlash. As a Black woman who will earn her MBA someday, and has worn natural hair for 15+ years, who will continue wearing locs, I find this type of mindset appauling and narrow minded.
the only people who even discuss such ignorance are other black people. It is nothing but self hatred and part of the slave mentality. Other black professionals who by into the straight hair/standard of beauty are the only ones who will not hire someone with natural hair. That is the real issue that needs to be discussed; the self hate and discrimination.
*buy
you are so right!!!! black brothers and sisters are the first to point out my locs in design meetings, while whites, latinos,asians,etc…..simply don’t care, they only care about my work and talent.
Unfortunately i have seen it too many times Seaki. I work with people of all races and no one has a problem with my hair…I really think they could care less. I had a white father to a black daughter contact me the other day to ask me about all the fuss around Gabby Douglas’s hair. I had to explain to him about self hate. People outside our race often times don’t even get what all the fuss is about and we need to get over it as well.
HamptonGradwithLocs, I couldn’t agree with you more. It’s a sad shame that the diversity of our hairstyles and textures aren’t celebrated as positive and beautiful from most professionsal, and also in advertisements, commercials, and other products targeting Blacks.
Hey if you are gonna ban locs and cornrows then don’t stop there..you better go after the bad weaves eating up black womens hair, zillions that have been in too long…and ANYBODY with long hair natural or not!
I hair a law suit!! That is discriminaation!!!!!!!
Hampton University has just set itself apart as an institute based on fitting in instead of standing out. Higher Education should be based on teaching and expecting students to think for themselves instead of just follow directions. So what’s next are they going to ban our fundamental right to freedom of speech.
Religious, spiritual and cultural discrimination! The corporate world needs to change, not the hair.
Any Black person that doesn’t walk out on sheer principle is just another in a long line of self-hatin shuckin and jivin, beggin for the white man’s favor, sambo ass black boy. Not man but a boy.
To hear an HBCU of all places have this unjust policy disturbs me, and it should disturb all that hear of this foolishness. Every other race is taught to be proud of who they are and embrace their heritage, yet some people on the chocolate
side of town still have an image problem. Lord help the people of color who still have a mind of the colonized. Whether Black people straighten, curl, or loc their hair at the end of the day White people know that Black people are Black. The Dean’s comments are pathetic and insensitive to those persons who want to reverse the effects of the Madam CJ Walker syndrome. Locs are Holy unto the God of Israel and no one should be ashamed of it. As a man of color who wears locs, I know that locs are acceptable in the “Professional World.” A new way of thinking is sweeping through and as Morehouse Collegeteaches us, its our mandate that we redefine the world. We all must re-evaluate our way of thinking. Besides, isn’t it most corporation’s goal to portray to the world that they are “Embracing Diversity?” Now you tell me if that correlates with the Dean’s remarks.
As Christina Whatley put it, “Set the tone for what is acceptable for what is acceptable in the workplace.” To those that need encouragement, don’t let others define you, you embrace your lifestyle of stand firm in it.
Great article Gerren Keith Gaynor. Keep being a candle in society’s darkness.
Brian, I couldn’t agree with you more about the colonial mindset most Blacks have regarding the straight is better view on our hair texture, and how wearing locs is a blessing from the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Samson did wear locs, and they were his crowing glory.
It’s funny, it’s not the corporate world that must look less white, but blacks that should look less black. Racists…
Who said my business degree is to work for somebody else. This is so ignorant. We need to be supporting innovative minds and educating students to build businesses. I guess this school is only interested in churning out good “employees”.
BULLSHIT! COMPLETE BULLSHIT! I’m tired of conforming to a “white mans world” its NOT HIS WORLD AYMORE. It’sa multi-cultural multiethical world, THEY need to conform to US. They are TRIPPIIINNG !
If you want to be a servant…you must look the part. If your a king the locs will never depart
Well as a black man with locs, I’m just gonna keep my hair and see how far I go and prove their insecurities invalid. Cause the fortune 500 company loved my hair at the interview
Discrimination, ignorance, and Hatred are not professional anywhere; especially the work force. Dean Dummy needs to check with in house counsel before he gets slapped with a law suit individually, and the Hamption collectively for not training their “deans” that, people are physically different, but have one in the same human soul. Dean Dummy needs some serious “professionalism” 101 work on his soul outlook. If the president of the school had dreads, or corn rolls, then what? One of the stars of the Curiosity Mars landing had a Mohawk hair cut with a color streak, probably not professional enough for the dean to be on the NASA Team.
It’s so unfortunate that black institutions (in this case, HU) are perpetuating self hate in our community. Can we just live and be black in Corporate America? And the fact that this is even an honest question coming out of Black Enterprise is disappointing. Next article might be, “Are lightening creams a necessary evil?”
We can’t and never will be white. Why are folks still trying?
I am a female and wears an afro. I, sometimes braid my hair. Are you telling me that I would not be accepted in the buisness arena because of my God given natural look? Then, we are moving backward.
Pingback: Hampton University’s Old Story Resurfaces
That’s why I went to Hampton
Hampton isn’t cheap.
I’m not sure of the cost of a 5 year MBA, and I’m not even going to look
it up because I KNOW. I graduated a little over a decade ago and just
a bachelors wasn’t cheap at that time.
My most influential mentor taught me that “where you stand
on an issue depends on where you sit”.
I think the legs of my chair were a little different from
most of those currently responding to Braidgate. Which is defined as the current response to a
decade old, Successful policy.
My path to HU was different than most, but the same as “more
than you would think”. I had a 15 year
old single mother in one of our stereotypical inner cities. My mother defied a lot of odds because she
decided early, my life experiences would not be typical to our family. I was the first member of my family to
graduate from college. There are still
only three of us in my entire family today.
There are life lessons I learned at Hampton that my family just wasn’t
equipped to rovide.
So I knew about racism.
I knew enough by the time I was ten years old to last a lifetime. I also know about legitimate causes. When I go home and sit out on the steps with
my cousin and his boys from noon until sundown, I hear about incidents that
should have Jesse and Al firing up the private jets. Injustices by police, public officials and
everyone else that profits from the chaos “around our way”. Now these boys aren’t angels, but they do
have an intelligence and insight gained by “the life” that can’t be bought. That’s one of a myriad of places I go for my new,
out the box ideas.
That’s not why I went to Hampton.
I went for the
education for life that they advertised.
Real life. Not as we want it to
be. Or think it should be. Hampton has a social bubble that is
admittedly a little out of touch with the rest of the world during your time there. But this slightly artificial society is almost
perfectly in contrast to the complete business like atmosphere when it comes to
education itself. And depending on a particular
individual, the combination can make for a very dynamic person. But it’s definitely not for everyone. Equal consideration for those that it is…
There are a lot of complaints about the curfew policy. The original symbol for Hampton’s oppressiveness. Of course, there are the obvious benefits of
having physical accountability of seventeen and eighteen year olds, many of
whom are on their own for the first time.
Parents like it I guarantee.
Control; partially. Experience;
completely. They’ve been there. I have
kids. I’ve been there. Alternately,
it teaches young adults time management as well as helps those that aren’t as
good at doing it on their own. There is
no motivation like the opposite gender to help a young person get things where
they need to be when they need to be there.
And the attempts to circumvent curfew, some successful, some not so, are
the foundation of hours long “remember when” sessions.
Braids (over 95% placement success rate of MBA graduates… I’m an engineer and numbers don’t lie),
sagging (it comes from prison and people have a problem with this policy who
are seeking higher education…), all the same argument. Young people come to college to expressive
themselves and Hampton doesn’t let them.
There is definitely a limit. And
it’s no secret. Accept it. Or go
somewhere cheaper and not so oppressive.
I didn’t want to sit in class
with a dude with a dress, heels or his underwear showing. And I don’t want my kids to either. That’s why I went to Hampton.
Hampton doesn’t pretend real world causes don’t exist. They’re just not going to tie the Hampton
name to anything controversial. Anyone who attends orientation is made
REPEATEDLY aware of that the first week of University 101. That’s the gift and curse of a top tier
HBCU. Right or wrong, It Is. There are plenty of schools that are much
more liberal and affordable. Why stay
somewhere oppressive? If it’s because
you your parents are paying, declare independent, get some loans and live It.
One of the people on the dais the day I graduated was the
grandfather of one of my closest friends that I met at school. Their family was being honored because at
that time they had four generations of Hamptonian graduates. And I was “first generation college graduate”. He has a very good career and I run a project
management firm. We are both the veterans
of numerous military deployments. The
first for both of us, along with many of our peers, a couple months after
graduation. And he and I are great
friends to this day. And one thing on
which we agree, the foundation for life we received at Hampton helped make us
who we are today.
look the part… sounds like white supremacy has taking over in the Black schools too….
Pingback: Hampton Hair Policy - Meet the Doll Test |
That is ridiculous.. Hampton and the dean need to get with the times. They will lose out on a lot of bright, progressive brothers with this ban in place.. The bigger problem I have with it, is that this is a historically black institution not taking pride in in their own culture… sort of hypocritical… You see dreadlocks in the government along with private corporations anymore.. We need to get past that..
Basically, he’s saying assimilate to the majority way!!!! Where he loses that battle is that most major corporations don’t ban locs anymore!!! Get with the times!!! Like a lot of the commenters have said.. Black people have more of problem with it than other races…. Self hate in a way..
I’m glad my little brother Dr. Sterling Watson didn’t attend Hampton. He is working at Univ of South Carolina and wears his lock proudlly. ***Shaking my head***
I just wanted to let you know (whoever cares) I have locks and have had them for twelve years while working for this company, I’ve been at for fourteen. I’ve no degree and started as a warehouse worker, now a Sales Administrator. I had the locs while in the warehouse and I knew in order to get the current position I would have to cut my locs and I did, once in the current postion I started growning them back, got the looks, but they will have to find other reasons to fire me other than my locks. It’s hair people and it will grow back!
I have found that wearing my locs of 10 years 7 spent in a corporate training position did not turn off white co workers it is my black co workers who tend to be the most critical, while whites are curious blacks often criticize.
I have found that wearing my locs of 10 years 7 spent in a corporate training position did not turn off white co workers it is my black co workers who tend to be the most critical, while whites are curious blacks often criticize.
I have found that wearing my locs of 10 years 7 spent in a corporate training position did not turn off white co workers it is my black co workers who tend to be the most critical, while whites are curious blacks often criticize.
I have found that wearing my locs of 10 years 7 spent in a corporate training position did not turn off white co workers it is my black co workers who tend to be the most critical, while whites are curious blacks often criticize.
Why only ban black men? I’m just confused on that issue. Dreads and locs are dreads and locs! What’s the prejudice with dreads or locs and the black man? I think they are royal and an important part of our heritage for both men and women. Kings and Queens.
I think we should worry about this. If Harvard starts banning dreads. This is just a case of self hate. Your hair does not determine who you are as a professional.
Wow… This IS 2012 right? Are we forgetting that the workplace, in corporate America, once stated in the 1970s, that black women could not wear cornrows or braids? Now we find that to be utterly rediculous. It’s not only silly, but very much subject to racism. Natural hair styles are the best way for people of color to maintain healthy hair. It’s not a political statement nor is it an act of anti-professionalism. Historically, black hair styles are definitions of who they are as a people and as a culture… all the while professionalism is defined as an action and not as a style. It’s been too long, Hampton University BS, wake the F***-Up! Hampton U will soon be loosing major supporters and decreased enrollment if this continues… What kind of message is this really sending? (Self Hate)
Wow… This IS 2012 right? Are we forgetting that the workplace, in corporate America, once stated in the 1970s, that black women could not wear cornrows or braids? Now we find that to be utterly rediculous. It’s not only silly, but very much subject to racism. Natural hair styles are the best way for people of color to maintain healthy hair. It’s not a political statement nor is it an act of anti-professionalism. Historically, black hair styles are definitions of who they are as a people and as a culture… all the while professionalism is defined as an action and not as a style. It’s been too long, Hampton University BS, wake the F***-Up! Hampton U will soon be loosing major supporters and decreased enrollment if this continues… What kind of message is this really sending? (Self Hate)
Glad that someone is standing up against this dumb-ass look. About time! If these guys want to wear dreadlocks on college and pro football teams, that’s one thing because I can avoid watching football. But why should someone be forced to look at someone who looks like that in the workplace! I agree. When you’re on the job, you have to look professional and being forced to see a guy in the workplace as a co-worker or customer seeing a guy with a hairstyle that says “fuck the white man” does not do anything for me.
Another coon I see. Join Joe in killing yourself.
About time! Too many people think these days that you can “let it all hang out!” and that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died so black guys can look like assholes! I’ll be the first person to stand up and tell these guys cut that dogshit off and be a man!
KILL YOURSELF COON!!!!
I am a 55 year old white man and i find this Dean is either stupid or dosent remember the 60s and the 70s very well.
If a person be white, black green, pink or purple and is comfortable with the way they wear thier hair and has no concerns about thier future than leave them alone!!!!!!!
I wore my hair long for a long time and made a pretty good living and raised 2 kids that a woman judge gave me full custody of in the early 80s.
In the 60s and 70s we adoped discrimanation laws for this reason.
Fire Mr. Stupid put on a copy of Testlers song SIGNS,enjoy the music and mind your own bussness!
thank you Jerry Valliere
Manchester NH
Historically being African American was not considered a professional look. It’s amazing that even at Hampton sometimes the greatest opostion that we face is our own race.
They’re are not called Dreadlocs, there’s nothig dreadful about them.
Maybe the Dean Credle would prefer perms.
Historically being African American wasn’t not considered a professional look. For the most part the only people who had a problem with my locs were African American males. I’m 40 years old and I’ve worked for Xerox, Federal Reserve Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America and I’ve never once had an issue regarding my locs from a white co-woker/supervisor.
Pingback: Why Is A Black Woman with Natural Hair Too Much for TV? | BLACK CENTRAL™
Pingback: Are Dreadlocks Unprofessional? | Majic 102.3
Pingback: I am not my hair | WOMEN & AFRICA
Pingback: Dreadlocks in Corporate America? Yes, You Can Succeed!
Pingback: Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Anthony Mackie Blames Dreadlocks for Racial Profiling | Black Girl with Long Hair
Pingback: Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Anthony Mackie Blames Dreadlocks for Racial Profiling | Satin Wonders, Inc.
Pingback: Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Anthony Mackie Blames Dreadlocks for Racial Profiling | Your #1 Source for Beauty Products
Pingback: Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Anthony Mackie Blames Dreadlocks for Racial Profiling | The Mane Occasion Store
Pingback: Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Anthony Mackie Blames Dreadlocks for Racial Profiling | CoCo B Life
Pingback: Cornrows Make You Go Bald | New Solutions For Hair Loss
Pingback: Student Loans 101 Hairstyles | Student Loans
Pingback: Year Long Masters Programs |
Pingback: Hampton University Lawsuit | Attorney - How To Claim Injuries