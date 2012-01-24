Heart & Soul Magazine Under New Ownership

The 18-year-old publication expands target market with recent purchase

by     Posted: January 24, 2012

(Image: Heart & Soul)

National wellness publication Heart & Soul has been sold by independent owner Edwin V. Avent to Brown Curry Detry Taylor & Associates, LLC—media and marketing veterans turned group investors Clarence I. Brown, George E. Curry, Patrick H. Detry and Pamela E. Taylor. Today’s announcement marks the shift in the magazine’s focus from its historically African-American female roots to one that encompasses “all women of color.”

“We are excited about our acquisition of this important brand and readers will quickly notice a revamped, first-rate print edition and more engaging digital version of Heart & Soul,” President Brown said, in a press statement. “We will focus on repositioning the brand back to fitness, health and wellness and broadening the content, the audience, and the advertisers.”

Heart & Soul is set to be the only national publication that targets multicultural women ages 21 to 55 in the health, fitness, and wellness category.

In an effort to broaden the content, former Latina magazine editor-in-chief Sandra Guzman has been hired as editor, and the new holders will “push for a broad base of writers, new voices from different communities,” says Curry, the former editor-in-chief of Emerge.

The magazine’s current executive editor and creative director will remain on staff, and the team will work to relaunch a more dynamic website in the coming months. With the new plan, the bi-monthly magazine looks to expand its current 300,000 circulation.

Heart & Soul, first published in 1993 as part of a joint venture between Reginald Ware and Rodale Press, was owned by BET and Vanguarde Media before Avent purchased it 11 years later. The new owners have relocated the magazine’s headquarters from Baltimore to Silver Spring, Md.

﻿ ﻿
  • ROBIN D. WILLIAMS

    HELLO, I HAD A PREVIOUS SUBSCRIPTION FOR HEART AND SOUL WHEN IT WENT BANKRUPT? I NEVER GOT A REFUND OR ANY MORE MAGAZINES. I DID HAVE MY M.O. RECEIPT FROM 2005 I BELIEVE IT WAS, BUT THREW IT AWAY JUST LAST YEAR.
    I REALLY ENJOYED YOUR MAGAZINE.

    GOD BLESS, MRS WILLIAMS

  • George Curry

    Send me your info and I will make sure you get all issues due you, plus a year on us.
    George E. Curry, editorial director.

    • Monet

      I would love to write for the newly revamped site.

      • Sciodav

         Don’t do it: You won’t be paid.

    • Atsushi

      Dear Pamela ……… I amdrie your courage and with you every good thing, all the best luck and timing, and much inspiration from the world around you.Enjoy your life. ~Lorna

  • Pingback: Revolving Door: Greg Kelly, GigaOm & paidContent, and More - PRNewser()

  • Natalia

    Pat: Click the Red “Hart” at the upper right hand cneorr of this blog to get an idea of what I’m trying to do. It’s in its infancy, so take that into consideration. And yes, adios car industry! With the government’s grubby hands in it, I’d rather not be involved!

  • Roslyn Johnson

    I used to subscribe to Heart & Soul Magazine, and they were delivered to my job, upon my retiring I forgot to cancel the subscription. I would like to subscribe to the magazine again and the website will not take my information. Please advise me what to do because I really liked the magazine and it helped me a lot. Thanking you in advance for your cooperation.

