Lt. Gen. Nadja West Becomes First Black Female Three-Star General

Military pioneer continues to break diversity barriers in higher ranks

by     Posted: February 9, 2016
(Image: Major General Nadja West – jcs.mil)

Lt. Gen Nadja West will be honored February 10, 2016 in an official ceremony formalizing her promotion to three-star general, making her the first African American woman to achieve that rank in the United States Army. She is also the highest-ranking woman of any race to have graduated from West Point, according to reports.

[Related: Black History at Home and Abroad: 13 Leaders Whose Impact Went Global]

Late last year, the 54-year-old military leader was confirmed by the Senate as the new Army surgeon general and commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM).  In that post, West assists and advises the secretary of the army and army chief of staff on healthcare matters in the military branch, and oversees development, organization, policy direction, and other initiatives related to the army’s healthcare systems.

West was also the first army officer to hold a leadership role at the National Naval Medical Center, a top-tier center in Bethesda, Maryland, where she served as a deputy commander.

“I was once an orphan with an uncertain future,” West told theGrio. “And I am incredibly honored and humbled to lead such a distinguished team of dedicated professionals who are entrusted with the care of our nation’s sons and daughters, veterans, and family members.”

West’s military career includes deployments during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and she was part of a medical mission with the 5th Special Forces Group. She has held command at two army medical centers, as well as the Europe Regional Medical Command. She has also served as joint staff surgeon at the Pentagon. She has other previous assignments as commander of Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, N.C., and division surgeon, 1st Armored Division, Army Europe and Seventh Army, Germany.

An alumna of the United States Military Academy at West Point and George Washington University School of Medicine, she holds a bachelor’s of science degree in engineering and a doctorate degree of medicine.

﻿ ﻿
  • Govender Singh

    Hello Everyone, my names are Govender Singh am from lenasia few years ago things turned down on my side in that a man whom i loved from bottom of my heart after 10 years of marriage and happy relationship with one daughter,Finally he left me due to that i was not giving him another kids mostly he wanted baby boy, and he finally got another woman,one day i was deeply desperate and i went at work then i had a conversion with my workment i explained her about my worries,then she told me she had a jealous workment who never wanted her to be promoted not even to be employee at same company she was worked for almost 15 years but no promotion,low salary yet other’s who worked for short period they where enjoying and promoted then she told me her savvier was professor mondo currently she is a full manager with high salary and her hater was turned down,so i also decide to contact professor mondo,he welcomed me well as his daughter, he asked me to pay only R350 for consultation fee,he told me not to say anything and he start checking me,within 20 minutes he told me everything,what surprised me after checking,he told me my husband had a long time relationship before me and he was separated with her in bad way,so that woman knew that i had a first baby with him,she decide to curse me in that i was not going to be able to get another child, but after all prof mondo removed all witchcraft’s which was used by that woman,has am speaking am with my husband with two boys and one daughter with full love from my husband,he always asks me what did u do to me, i just say maybe u realized how i also love u,but me i know my savvier is profmondo,so i wont be jealous anyone there with any spiritual problem contact professor mondo at his number +27110501137 or email him at: profmondo37@gmail.com am sure u are to be healed, warm regards from Govender Singh

  • Pingback: Get to Know The First Black Female Three Star General, Nadja West - SheUnplugged()