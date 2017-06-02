Obama Responds to Trump’s Decision to Exit the Paris Climate Agreement

On Thursday, President Trump made the announcement that the U.S. would exit the Paris Climate Agreement, a historic deal that was brokered by former President Barack Obama just last year with 189 other countries, in an effort to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that poison our planet. Trump, however, argues that the deal hurts American workers, businesses, and the coal mining industry. As a result, he has declared that the U.S. would withdraw from the accord on climate change.
Shortly after the announcement, Obama released a statement, encouraging all Americans to continue to fight against global warming.
The statement reads as follows:
“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children.
It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible. It was bold American ambition that encouraged dozens of other nations to set their sights higher as well. And what made that leadership and ambition possible was America’s private innovation and public investment in growing industries like wind and solar – industries that created some of the fastest new streams of good-paying jobs in recent years, and contributed to the longest streak of job creation in our history.
Simply put, the private sector already chose a low-carbon future. And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale.
The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”
Pingback: Obama Responds to Trump’s Decision to Exit the Paris Climate Agreement | Blackpride.in()
Pingback: Obama Responds to Trump’s Decision to Exit the Paris Climate Agreement | TOUCH 106.1 FM | BOSTON, MA()