Obama Responds to Trump’s Decision to Exit the Paris Climate Agreement

Obama remains hopeful, even as Trump unravels the historic deal that combats global warming and climate change

(Image: YouTube)

On Thursday, President Trump made the announcement that the U.S. would exit the Paris Climate Agreement, a historic deal that was brokered by former President Barack Obama just last year with 189 other countries, in an effort to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that poison our planet. Trump, however, argues that the deal hurts American workers, businesses, and the coal mining industry. As a result, he has declared that the U.S. would withdraw from the accord on climate change.

Shortly after the announcement, Obama released a statement, encouraging all Americans to continue to fight against global warming.

The statement reads as follows: