Ohio Woman Claims She Was Fired Because She Voted for Obama

The company claims she was fired for "economic reasons"

by     Posted: February 24, 2013

A  Ohio woman is suing a Dayton defense contractor, Q-Mark, Inc., claiming she was fired for voting for President Obama, the Associated Press reports.

Patricia Kunkle says the owner threatened employees with termination last year if President Obama was re-elected. The owner allegedly said that Obama supporters would be the first to be let go.

Kunkle says her voting preferences came up in a conversation the day after the election and that she was fired Nov. 9, just two days after the conversation about her voting preferences and three days after the election. The owner told her the termination was “in the best interests of the company.”

Q-Mark’s lawyer says: “Ms. Kunkle was laid off for economic reasons – nothing more.”

Read more about the suit here.

﻿ ﻿

2 Responses to Ohio Woman Claims She Was Fired Because She Voted for Obama

  1. Pingback: Ohio Woman Claims She Was Fired Because She Voted for Obama - I Am Mo Better

  2. Web Designer says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Keep up the good work!

    http://www.dc24dev.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *