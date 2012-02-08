Roland Martin Suspended After Recent Twitter Remarks

The cable networks’ commentator was suspended after the Super Bowl Sunday ad commentary he posted on his personal Twitter feed

by     Posted: February 8, 2012

(Image: File)

Roland Martin’s Super Bowl Sunday tweets have landed the political analyst in trouble with CNN.  The cable network announced Wednesday it is suspending Martin indefinitely after he posted Twitter remarks that were interpreted by some to reflect anti-gay sentiment.

“Roland Martin’s tweets were regrettable and offensive,” CNN said in a statement. “Language that demeans is inconsistent with the values and culture of our organization, and is not tolerated. We have been giving careful consideration to this matter, and Roland will not be appearing on our air for the time being.”

Martin wrote, in response to David Beckham’s H&M underwear ad:

If a dude at your Super Bowl party is hyped about David Beckham’s H&M underwear ad, smack the ish out of him! #superbowl

In an earlier message, the commentator reprimanded a player for wearing pink, tweeting:

Who the hell was that New England Patriot they just showed in a head to toe pink suit? Oh, he needs a visit from #teamwhipdatass

Various gay and lesbian organizations were angered by the tweets. Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD) suggested the network fire Martin: “Advocates of gay bashing have no place at CNN.”

Martin’s Twitter followers didn’t take the commentary lightly, and Martin defended himself.  He responded by saying he was scoffing at the soccer player, not gay people.

While he didn’t respond to the “pink suit” remark, Martin said, “I was not referring to sexuality directly or indirectly regarding the David Beckham ad, and I’m sorry folks took it otherwise.”

﻿ ﻿
  • Ms. Anderson

    Roland Martin’s Super Bowl Sunday tweets should not be taken so seriously.

  • William Davis

    Would you take them seriously if it was a white guy who said he should be banana-slapped ?

  • KGH

    How come GLADD can get offended at a funny remark on a personal twitter and whine enough to get a person removed from their job, but when I get offended at biased and rude remarks they make, I’m just being close-minded and need to get over it? Doesn’t seem very fair, and I think GLADD should be ashamed that they’re being so sensitive that they’re ruining someone’s livelihood over, again, a sarcastic remark on their PERSONAL twitter account.

    • Occupy Sanity Not Your Arrogance!

      I think this one-percenter Martin needs a visit from #teamwhipdatass!!!

  • FH

    What about the ones that use bad language and name calling when it comes to our President!! I don’t see where that is okay either!!! Double standard!!

    • Angel

      Your Black President is a nitwit.

      • Ankobea

        He’s not my President, but I know that he’s not a nitwit, and neither were Clinton nor Bush, and that although you were no doubt trying to illustrate a point with your comment, it was a clumsy and ultimately not particularly helpful one.

  • Harold Coleman Sr.

    Wow, is it come to this! The sad part is that is entirly too much control for jobs to have over a persons private life unless company policy warned him first hand about remarks outside of CNN

    • Konstantin

  • Harold Coleman Sr.

    Wow! is it come to this, jobs are taking on to much control over people lives. What happened to freedom of speech or is this a stop Obama move by CNN

  • Ang

    Those tweets were hilarious! Those people at GLADD need to learn to be more tolerant of those with views different from theirs.

  • Jim

    Although these comments seem harmless and funny to some, the truth is some individuals are attacked for being gay or suspected of being gay. If we believes someone should be Hit for liking a male underwear commercial than most likely we would believe its okay for someone to be atatcked for being gay seeing that someone gay would like the commercial. It could have been a harmless joke but we should be aware of the weight our jokes carry. We can complain about not recieving compassion from other races but we still can’t seem to love all of our brothers and sister, gays and lesbians included.

    • Kanzou

  • McRich

    The GLADD people are not very happy or glad. Just a bunch of whiners that have no sense of humor. If every day I woke up thinking that somebody was trying to offend me, every day I would find poeple trying to offend me. Martin was simply trying to make a joke and people need to stop being so sensitive. The amazing thing is that (as with most remarks) nobody reads these tweets or cares what these people say. That is until something is said that people chose to be offended by. This is just another example of PC run amuck.

    • Occupy Sanity Not Your Arrogance!

      Martin and company should not be paid big bucks to be JOKERS!

    • Occupy Sanity Not Your Arrogance!

      Paging Batman! Clean up Gotham!!!

  • Ankobea

    Quite right that he should be suspended. It’s not just harmless fun to say what he said. I think that he needs to be engaged with to show him what effect on young people, especially, tease-words about sexuality can have. I personally don’t think that he should be sacked, but I do applaud the station for taking decisive action on this. It’s 2012, and that joke isn’t funny any more.

  • Mohan

