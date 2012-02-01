‘Soul Train’ Creator Don Cornelius Dead at 75 of Apparent Suicide

The cultural icon was found dead in his Sherman Oaks home this morning

onstage during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Don Cornelius, the legendary creator and host of ‘Soul Train’, was found dead in his Sherman Oaks home Wednesday morning. He was 75 years old.

Law enforcement sources say the cause of death was apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the case is ongoing and details are still being confirmed.

‘Soul Train’ has a rich history, bringing black culture, style and music to homes for 35 years.

