‘Soul Train’ Creator Don Cornelius Dead at 75 of Apparent Suicide

Don Cornelius, the legendary creator and host of ‘Soul Train’, was found dead in his Sherman Oaks home Wednesday morning. He was 75 years old.
Law enforcement sources say the cause of death was apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the case is ongoing and details are still being confirmed.
‘Soul Train’ has a rich history, bringing black culture, style and music to homes for 35 years.
