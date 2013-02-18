Stephon Marbury Demanded to Finish Mistress Pay-Off

A New York judge rules Stephon Marbury finish paying his mistress--more than $300,000.

Most athletes are known to have a mistress or two away from their wife at home, but did you ever think it would cost nearly $1 million to keep the secret?

Seven years ago, former NBA star, Stephon Marbury—who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics—struck a $900,000 please-don’t-tell deal with his now former mistress and personal chef, Thurrayyah Mitchell. After paying approximately $600,000, Marbury stopped making payments in 2010, and Mitchell wasn’t too happy.

According to TMZ, Thurrayyah filed legal documents demanding the rest of her money, but the ex-NBA star said, ‘No,’ claiming her filing was a breach of their “confidentiality deal.” Unfortunately for Marbury, he put the financial agreement in writing, and as of February 1, “the judge sided with Mitchell — and ordered Marbury to pony up the remaining $331,584.50 he owes … plus interest.”