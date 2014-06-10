Stevie J Arrested For Owing $1 Million-Plus In Back Child Support

The 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star neglected to take care of his child.

If he’s too busy balling in front of millions of viewers, it may be hard for Stevie J to pay attention to his mail.

The “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” personality was recently arrested by authorities after being notified of owing a million-dollar child support debt. TMZ was on-hand to film the reality TV star going to jail.

According to the gossip site, Stevie J ended up behind bars due to his negligence. In 1999, the music producer was ordered to pay around $6,600 a month in child support, which was later increased to $8,500. He stopped paying in 2001, which brings the current total to $1,107,412.

As you can see in the video below, Stevie J was arrested by authorities in his Georgia home. While he may post bail soon, he still has to deal with criminal charges in New York City.

