The Man Who Killed Tamir Rice

Timothy Loehmann had been out of work for five years. His luck changed in March 2012 when he landed a job as a police officer in Independence, Ohio. On his application, he cited having a “stable job” as one of his main motivators for joining the police force.
[RELATED: Cops Who Shot 12-yr-old Tamir Rice Won’t Face Charges]
By December 5, 2012, Loehmann was no longer a police officer. The Independence Police Department has stated that Loehmann’s employment lasted a total of five months. Four out of those five months were spent in the police academy. Loehmann had spent only a month as an official police officer before his alarming misconduct became too much of a liability for the Independence police force.
According to Loehmann, he voluntarily resigned. According to the Independence Police force, he quit before they could fire him.
In five short months, Loehmann was deemed “emotionally unstable” and unfit for service as a police officer. In his personnel records, his direct supervisors described him as having a “lack of maturity” as well as an “inability to perform basic functions as instructed.” These supervisors were referring to the disturbing behavior Loehmann exhibited during a weapons training session.
Loehmann’s worrisome conduct and mental instability when handling weapons would become a reoccurring theme in his personnel files.
In another training session held at a gun range, Loehmann suffered what was described as an “emotional meltdown.” In a memo sent to Human Resources, Deputy Chief Jim Polak of the Independence Police Department referred to this incident as a “dangerous loss of composure.” Polak noted that Loehmann’s “handgun performance was dismal” and that he was “distracted and weepy” during the training session. After Loehmann’s weapons were taken away by the training officer, he continued his “emotional meltdown” with detailed descriptions of his apparent issues with a girlfriend.
Deputy Chief Polak’s memo included several additional incidents of worrisome misconduct. He concluded the memo with the following:
“Individually, these events would not be considered major situations but, when taken together, they show a pattern of a lack of maturity, indiscretion, and not following instructions.”
“I do not believe time nor training will be able to change or correct these deficiencies.”
In March 2014, after spending two years being denied by every police force he applied to, Timothy Loehmann received an offer from the Cleveland Police Department. They did not check his personnel files.
A few months later, on November 22, 2014 at 3:30 PM, Loehmann shot and killed a 12 year-old child named Tamir Rice.
He will not face charges.
Pingback: The Man Who Killed Tamir Rice | TOUCH 106.1 FM | BOSTON, MA
Pingback: The Man Who Killed Tamir Rice | BlackPride.in
The signs were that he was emotionally unstable and shouldn’t have been allowed ear a gun, let alone been an officer – makes a change from the usual GLARING racism we see from most of these scum bag cops who’ve killed, although not taking away from the fact that race did absolutely play a part (seeing a black boy as a threat).
But with his emotional instability, who’s to say that he wouldn’t have reacted the same way to a white kid with a gun? This doesn’t appear to have Been about race at all.
Why do you insist on defending him Lacey?
I’m not defending him. Loehmann should never have been a police officer. But I think someone as emotionally erratic as he evidently is would have overreacted and shot someone eventually – sooner rather than later. I don’t know that race played a significant role here.
Racism (hating other classes of people) is a common hallmark of emotional instability.
Interesting. I’m a clinical psychologist and I was not aware of that.
A CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST.. and this is how you assess human behavior? This is how you justify his behavior? That shows that anyone can pay for parchment. This man has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as a cop and should be locked away for murdering this kid. Any one, including the grand jury, is doing society a grave disservice defending his brutal, reckless and dangerous man, giving him a weapon and sending him back
into the streets because, as his father says, he loves the action. As a so-called clinician, I am appalled that you have taken such a cavalier view of such a reckless and indefensible act.
Are you mentally retarded? Lacey agreed that he was unfit, but race clearly played little to no factor in this. Your comment is laughable. Stupid people like you really make the world a terrible place for people that think before they speak.
Who hired this fuck? They should also be charged. There needs to be an independent examination of the entire Cleveland police force if what is in this article is true.
The DOJ concluded an investigation of the the Cleveland Police Department last May, here are the results. http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-reaches-agreement-city-cleveland-reform-cleveland-division-police They were in trouble before this even happened. Now we need an investigation of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for civil rights violations. Just an FYI Cleveland is the major city in Cuyahoga County and there are 56 cities within the county, each with their own PD. Each city generally has a Law Director which represents the city in legal actions but isn’t really a prosecutor, the County has a single elected County Prosecutor, in this case it is Tim McGinty who before the case even began said the officers were justified, and this worthless individual was the one responsible for presenting his “opinions” to the grand jury.
Don’t blame the policeman, blame the system, let me explain. I am a black man, an ex policeman who integrated 3 police dept in the 70’s and80’s. Meaning that I was the only black policeman on a all force, which gave me a unique position to observe and this is my opinion. Most white kids who joined a police dept are nerbs before they join, they have grown up listens to their parents calling black kids”bottoms feeders, lazy, untrustworthy anf killers. They have already put the fear of blacks in them. They don’t dislike blacks, but they do fear them, it is. An ingrained fear, one they put into the back of their mind, but it is always there. Once they become policeman they go to the gym, build there body up, learn how to shot better and really try to be good people. Everybody tells them how brave they are for being a policeman. Women, who wouldn’t have noticed them a few years ago, now can’t keep their hands off them. They feel invisible but in the back of their minds there is this fear. Oh, they talk tought and tney tell war stories, and to covered up this fear they act tought, knowing that the day will come when they must face this fear. I have watch many white police faced this fear and come out a better policeman and a even better man, but I have also seen this fear, one that they can never admit to anyone, destroy them and make them a very dangerous man and a even more dangerous cop,
Why doesn’t the Cleveland PD fire this guy? Are they worried that he will sue to get his job back? It should be pretty clear by now that Loehmann isn’t fit for the job.
And it’s not like he has been able to she the first department that fired him, or any of the others that refused to hire him. Sounds from this article like he was a loose cannon anyway.
The police unions protect these rogue cops.. So much corruption from the bottom to the top.
True!
The “Black Lie” here which Matters is that the cop’s background has anything to do with any possible theory of legal culpability under which he ever could be charged.
How convenient that NOW all of a sudden someones background doesn’t matter…..
Jesus, you people are getting less creative with your mental gymnastics..
Exactly
You sound like a fucking idiot.
The article doesn’t make that argument, anyway.
Not his “background”, his incompetence as it pertains to his ability to perform his job!!
White lives splatter to douche bag
The article is a summary of the reasons why Loehmann was not competent to perform the function for which he was employed. Although competence does set the scene against which culpability may be measured it is only one factor. Unfortunately, in this case, incompetence and unsuitability do not seem to have been adjudged to have been a major factor. What does this say about the grand jury process followed in the case?
The article is a summary of the reasons why Loehmann was not competent to perform the function for which he was employed. Although competence does set the scene against which culpability may be measured it is only one factor. Unfortunately, in this case, incompetence and unsuitability do not seem to have been adjudged to have been a major factor. What does this say about the grand jury process followed in the case?
So why do news organizations pull up mug shots of black victims of crime and talk about the dead person’s criminal history? You can live in your lie but that doesn’t change a thing. Everyone’s background is fair gams not just dead black people. We know Trayvon Martin was suspended from school. Why? Because need organizations dug through his background.
Unless the cops are driving around with that same information in their heads as is discovered by digging through personal photographs of the victim or alleged assailant, they don’t know someone’s background anyway. They have to proceed (or so I imagine; silly me) upon what they see and reasonably deduce: they can’t be allowed to “imagine” that someone is an adult male just because a 12-year-old kid looks “big” to them. Not every African American male is a criminal, and it would make sense that, given the rate of crime in America, he is much more likely to be entirely innocent of *anything* than a personal threat.
But cops have gone off the rails, using brutality to enforce their authority, and manipulating the public into believing that it has to *be* this way. “We have to be allowed to kill 12-year-old boys in order to keep you safe.”
I don’t get this “safety.” It’s certainly not safe for 12-year-olds.
“Entirely innocent…” With a gun??
Yes. Entirely innocent.
Unless we start assuming that all people holding and brandishing guns are de facto criminals.
Brandishing guns?…well, yeah.
The cops should be shooting and killing everyone in Texas that dares walk around and open carry a shotgun then.
Look up the definition of “brandishing.” It means to “wave around in a threatening manner.”
In Texas? My guess is if someone started threatening people with a gun, some other good Ole boy would shoot him.
Exactly as white males do in parks and mails across America.
Are they criminals?
Where are white men brandishing guns? Are you actually suggesting that people are waving guns around in malls and parks?
Yes.
Where are white men brandishing guns? Are you actually suggesting that people are waving guns around in malls and parks?
Are you stupid ? Did a white man not walk into a elementary school and kill kids and teachers or hmm let’s see colombine high school rings a bell! Not to mention the killings in movie theater a white male! Ppl shot in holocaust museum in DC also a white male..I could go on and on and you have a phd? God help us all let me guess your a white female?
Ohio is an OPEN CARRY state! What don’t you understand about that? It is not illegal to have a real gun, much less a fake one. Tamir was a 12 year old kid with a toy gun sitting in a park gazebo by himself, not bothering anybody. That is “entirely innocent” by any interpretation. If not, explain why not?
Ok I might not understand open carry laws but don’t u still have be an adult to own a gun just wondered is all
Sounds like it — the key point here for Tamir is that the Tamir was described as being older than he was. So if he was seen as an adult, and if Ohio is an “Open Carry” state, then Tamir having/displaying a gun would be considered an ordinary event.
Jayne, was replying to Lacey’s comment, she is implying that Tamir wasn’t entirely innocent. He was 12 years old, in a public park with a toy gun.
You are correct, you do have to be an adult to “open carry,” BUT that was their defense, Loehman shot because he thought Tamir was an adult. Ok, so if that is true, an adult can legally and openly carry a gun, so why shoot first and ask questions later? (What if this was a Bundy, a white militia man, you think they’d have shot first or asked the guy for his permit?) Now, Tamir a kid, you’re right, he can not have a gun – and guess what? He didn’t! He was entirely innocent.
It was a Roy gun like many boys play with they are young like don’t be an idiot
Unless the cops are driving around with that same information in their heads as is discovered by digging through personal photographs of the victim or alleged assailant, they don’t know someone’s background anyway. They have to proceed (or so I imagine; silly me) upon what they see and reasonably deduce: they can’t be allowed to “imagine” that someone is an adult male just because a 12-year-old kid looks “big” to them. Not every African American male is a criminal, and it would make sense that, given the rate of crime in America, he is much more likely to be entirely innocent of *anything* than a personal threat.
But cops have gone off the rails, using brutality to enforce their authority, and manipulating the public into believing that it has to *be* this way. “We have to be allowed to kill 12-year-old boys in order to keep you safe.”
I don’t get this “safety.” It’s certainly not safe for 12-year-olds.
Unless the cops are driving around with that same information in their heads as is discovered by digging through personal photographs of the victim or alleged assailant, they don’t know someone’s background anyway. They have to proceed (or so I imagine; silly me) upon what they see and reasonably deduce: they can’t be allowed to “imagine” that someone is an adult male just because a 12-year-old kid looks “big” to them. Not every African American male is a criminal, and it would make sense that, given the rate of crime in America, he is much more likely to be entirely innocent of *anything* than a personal threat.
But cops have gone off the rails, using brutality to enforce their authority, and manipulating the public into believing that it has to *be* this way. “We have to be allowed to kill 12-year-old boys in order to keep you safe.”
I don’t get this “safety.” It’s certainly not safe for 12-year-olds.
Those photos he posted holding a semi-automatic weapon were cute, too. Trayvon evidently had some interesting acquaintances.
Would you say that about an airline pilot who was hired and wasn’t competent to fly an airplane? He kills 200 people because he can’t land a 737, but his background has nothing to do with his culpability or that of his employer, right?
He is back to kill again. The Cleveland police department may regret exonerating this mentally and emotionally unstable rogue police officer with his police history. A leopard does not change it’s stripes.
Leopard = spots, tiger = stripes.
Either way, the zebra does not change. He remains a zebra. LOL!
Oh…well done!
Unfortunately, it is the taxpayers of Cleveland who will pay the financial price for this hiring decision, and it is the residents of Cleveland who will pay the price for their loss of safety and surety.
There is no “cost” to the police department. They will suffer no loss of personnel, funding, or authority.
This is what the people of Cleveland want, as expressed in their votes and their support of their government–they have elected mayors and council members and state and federal representatives who all support this system of the police being unaccountable for their actions.
He has not been reinstated.
Spots,you mean.
Yeah..spots.
I only hope the two black officers in Louisiana get the same treatment as this ass hole but then again they shot a 6 year old crakkker, fuck white amerikkka i hope the Mexicans and muslim destroy this mother fucking hell hole of a counntry.
and you wonder why people are racist? lol. And when the Muslims and Mexicans destroy the country what are you going to do? Most minorities live in the cities while most whites, the suburbs and farmlands. If society crashes, the white people aint going to be the ones to die. Considering the white people are in control of the food and the guns.
You control nothing if not for the minorities you lazy fucks wouldn’t exist you’d wipe each other out quicker than a nuclear bomb.the rednecks would destroy your suburbs and then your ass .
You lack of education is astounding. Funny how you speak of God and racism yet all you the words out of you mouth are racist and go against everything Allah preaches. Have fun living your life of hypocrisy.
Fuck you pink devil
Your still a crakkker inbred trailer park piece of shit,allah is god
A six year old is a “cracker”? That attitude is why the “N” word is not going away soon, right there.
So three year old can be called the n word but calling this boy a crakker is upsetting u gtfoh
So three year old can be called the n word but calling this boy a crakker is upsetting u gtfoh
Fuck you too crakkker allah is coming soon.
God, religious people. You all have the brains of children.
Your whore of a mother.
Well that doesn’t even make sense. Were you talking to someone else, bro? Let’s not mention moms, because I can only picture the genetic shit show that led to you.
Hairless pink thin lipped cave ape.
God, religious people. You all have the brains of children.
“fuck you, allah is coming soon!” ahhhhh, the peace of Islam! lol
Fuck you too crakkker allah is coming soon.
Fuck you too crakkker allah is coming soon.
Wrong. The presence of white people on Earth and their forever-clinging to their shield of whiteness is why that word isn’t going away anytime soon.
Also the reason why cops will continue to kill the underprivileged (including many Black people).
Your moms pussy makes n words run away daily pink thinlipped ape. Allah is god.
the intelligence being displayed on this thread is overwhelming.
You didn’t need any justification in using the word Nigga, because you use it now, and the N word will never go away, as long as society tolerates and harbors racists and bigots, so stop with the phony self righteous indignation. Calling our sweet innocent children of any race, racist epithets is wrong, and uncalled for. No wonder the Muslims are out to destroy America, and with the hate, intolerance, and racism that permeates America, they certainly will.
wow.
you lost me when you generalized ‘the muslims’ as being “out to destroy america”. that pretty much cancelled out any intelligent thing you said.
You didn’t need any justification in using the word Nigga, because you use it now, and the N word will never go away, as long as society tolerates and harbors racists and bigots, so stop with the phony self righteous indignation. Calling our sweet innocent children of any race, racist epithets is wrong, and uncalled for. No wonder the Muslims are out to destroy America, and with the hate, intolerance, and racism that permeates America, they certainly will.
You didn’t need any justification in using the word Nigga, because you use it now, and the N word will never go away, as long as society tolerates and harbors racists and bigots, so stop with the phony self righteous indignation. Calling our sweet innocent children of any race, racist epithets is wrong, and uncalled for. No wonder the Muslims are out to destroy America, and with the hate, intolerance, and racism that permeates America, they certainly will.
You didn’t need any justification in using the word Nigga, because you use it now, and the N word will never go away, as long as society tolerates and harbors racists and bigots, so stop with the phony self righteous indignation. Calling our sweet innocent children of any race, racist epithets is wrong, and uncalled for. No wonder the Muslims are out to destroy America, and with the hate, intolerance, and racism that permeates America, they certainly will.
It turns out to be Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis that made me too dark for polite society, for sixty years. Now I turn out to be a Cracker. No possible kin to Nelson Mandela. I’m consigned to the drunks passed out on the sidewalk, in front of the post office.
don’t worry! they are! thank you for at least being honest about you and your presidents intentions and not pretending its everyday Americans that are crazy! lol
The two black officers, who killed a 6 year old white boy, were indicted within 72 hours. And rightly so. Loehmann, on the other hand, was NEVER indicted. In fact, the prosecutor dragged out the investigation of Tamir Rice’s death for over a year. Now, just because DA McGinty made sure that the reckless and unstable Loehmann would never be charged, that is no reason to hope that these black officers get away with THEIR reckless and irresponsible behavior.
WOW
Actually, that’s still true of 99% of uniformed cops. They do their 20 without ever drawing their weapon. As painful as some of these incidents are, they represent less than 1% of police/civilian incidents in a YEAR.
Of course there is no such dynamic in play as ‘white privilege’, that doesn’t exist. That is something that hyper sensitive black people have made up and project on to white society.
BE QUIET! YOU KNOW NOT WHAT YOU SPEAK OF!!!
the truth hurts, eh saggie?
More like you white peeps are in denial of the 4 centuries of empirical evidence of your racism and the white supremacist privilege it enables.
Really? Monica you don’t even understand the words your using, I can tell. The fact that you generalize all white people just proves this. I’m irish, who, if you knew anything about history, would know never ran an empire. And there were actually more Irish slaves during the colonial era than black slaves. Butdont let facts get in the way of your copy and paste argument. Your lack of education proves your idiocy. Anyone with half a brain would know the last four centuries were governed by matters of class, as in rich and poor, and not in black and white. The wealthy people of this country want idiots like you blaming white people for everything instead of untiring with your middle class white brothers and sisters to fight the he real enemy. But alas your small brain can’t comprehend this notion and blame everything on race instead of class. Well have fun living in the 60s.
Actually, in the ’60’s, we did think it was all about class.
Actually, in the ’60’s, we did think it was all about class.
No race who has been enslaved by America has been treated worst then people of color especially African American
Really? Monica you don’t even understand the words your using, I can tell. The fact that you generalize all white people just proves this. I’m irish, who, if you knew anything about history, would know never ran an empire. And there were actually more Irish slaves during the colonial era than black slaves. Butdont let facts get in the way of your copy and paste argument. Your lack of education proves your idiocy. Anyone with half a brain would know the last four centuries were governed by matters of class, as in rich and poor, and not in black and white. The wealthy people of this country want idiots like you blaming white people for everything instead of untiring with your middle class white brothers and sisters to fight the he real enemy. But alas your small brain can’t comprehend this notion and blame everything on race instead of class. Well have fun living in the 60s.
More like you white peeps are in denial of the 4 centuries of empirical evidence of your racism and the white supremacist privilege it enables.
Ummm…The person who originally coined the term and wrote the original article about “White Privilege” was actually Peggy McIntosh, a feminist and professor at Wellesley College: A WHITE WOMAN.
Sooooo…know of what you speak before you speak. Reading is fundamental.
Open mouth– insert FOOT.
did you actually READ the article??? this was about an unaccountable municipal precinct who hired an emotionally unstable person.
NOTHING was mentioned about race, or history of problems therewith
Ok, you all get a D- in discerning sarcasm. You get A+ in being clueless and/or living in denial. First of all this is absolutely a prime example of how white privilege plays out. Had this training been black or brown and getting those reports like that, there is no way he would have been kept on in any position. Give me a break. And it doesn’t not maker, Lady of Wizdm – who the hell coined the phrase, the fact is that most white people dismiss the idea of “white privilege” as being something that black people just made up and use to criticize and guilt white people. To Juan Benevidos, yes I read the article and you a fool in denial if you think municipal precinct that hired this schmuck would have made the same unconscious decision to hire this guy if were black. Of course they didn’t “mention” race…that what denial is…you don’t mention or you have to deal with it.
Ok, you all get a D- in discerning sarcasm. You get A+ in being clueless and/or living in denial. First of all this is absolutely a prime example of how white privilege plays out. Had this training been black or brown and getting those reports like that, there is no way he would have been kept on in any position. Give me a break. And it doesn’t not maker, Lady of Wizdm – who the hell coined the phrase, the fact is that most white people dismiss the idea of “white privilege” as being something that black people just made up and use to criticize and guilt white people. To Juan Benevidos, yes I read the article and you a fool in denial if you think municipal precinct that hired this schmuck would have made the same unconscious decision to hire this guy if were black. Of course they didn’t “mention” race…that what denial is…you don’t mention or you have to deal with it.
Seems to me that this guy should not have been ‘hired’ in the first place, and in the second place why wasn’t he fired when his instructors had ‘seen’ his dangerous behavior? why?
He quit before they could fire him. Then Cleveland picked him up.
As long as you have a use of force policy that is not a standardized practice across all departments in all states, these unfortunate occurrences will continue. We need a federal use of force policy nation wide where all departments state and local need to adhere to. Indiscretions against that policy should be one of zero tolerance.
That would work, as long as we have zero tolerance
for anyone with a weapon or who commits a violent act.
That would work, as long as we have zero tolerance
for anyone with a weapon or who commits a violent act.
Many police departments hire for low IQ and low empathy. That appears to be t least part of the equation in this situation. In any case the entire department needs to be overhauled, leadership replaced with competent people, and some folks should spend some serious time in prison for their negligence in Tamir’s murder. Loehman should spend the rest of his life in prison.
Or shot to death in 2 seconds like he killed Tamir Rice
Low I wasn’t the issue here, and this wasn’t murder. The accountability should be for whoever hired this young man without checking his previous -evaluations.
Are you related to him cousin Lacey? I’d think is safe to infer that “inability to perform basic functions as instructed,” is evidence of low IQ.
Murder is the unlawful killing of one human being by another. Tamir was breaking no laws, even if he had a real gun it would’ve been legal. Many of us believe the shooting was illegal, regardless that the good’ol’boy court did not convict him – I think a civil court will find it wrongful death in which case, yep, its murder.
Murder is defined as the premeditated, unlawful killing of another. Look it up.
Lacey Loehmann had his gun in his hand to shoot Tamir when they drove up next to him. That’s enough time for premeditated murder. What was the cop going to do with his gun besides shoot it? Was he going to show Tamir a gun trick? Was he going to throw his gun at Tamir? He had his mind made up once they got to the park that he was going to shoot. There was a lot of time and conversation going between him and the other cop in the way to that park. They both decided driving right up and shooting him would be the best way to end the situation. If he wasn’t going to shoot his gun why did he take it out in the first place? Besides that premeditation is not the only charge people get when they kill people.
I’m a lawyer, I know what murder is. What you are describing is murder 1 – premeditation and deliberation. Then you have Murder2 – Felony murder or malignant heart/ heat of passion murder. Then there’s murder 3 – negligent homicide also known as voluntary manslaughter. Murder 4 is involuntary manslaughter. Look it up.
After he murdered Tamir, Loehman’s own father said the he joined the Cleveland police department because he “He loved the action,” (Cleveland Plain Dealer, December 1, 2014) So they hired an unstable young man who wanted action and look at the tragic results…. In addition the Department of Justice was already investigating the Cleveland Police Department before this even happened…here are the results of that investigation…not good. http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-reaches-agreement-city-cleveland-reform-cleveland-division-police Now they need to investigate the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office…
“He loved the action?” Really tells you why they hire criminals or people with mental instability and deploy them to police minority neighborhoods. It’s like hunting expedition. Not to serve and protect?
absolutely…
If what this article says is true then this wasn’t murder. And it had nothing to do with race.
Honestly Lacey, I have a bridge to sell you. How naive can you be, even if the officer had said, “Hey I just gunned down some Ni**er Thug” immediately after the action they would spin it that it had nothing to do with race…Ohio is an open carry state, it had everything to do with race, and the inability of this unstable young man to separate his preconceived ideas about how “dangerous” young Africa American men are from the reality….what is that reality? More young African American men are in college than in prison…and you are considerably more likely to end up in jail over a reality minor crime if you happen to be African America…wake up child.
Sorry, but I would think an officer as emotionally unstable as Loehmann is purported to be would lose it sooner or later, with anyone he saw with a gun. Certainly, if he were responding to a call about someone threatening others with that gun.
What preconceived notions he may have had about black people, I don’t know. No one can.
Very sensible observation. It always happens this way some thing goes wrong, the media dig up every weakness you ever exhibited to say in hind site you where not suitable. Just remind me to check every detail of my surgeons past. Did he have to re-take any exams, which university did he go to. Has ever been sacked or resigned. Many people in despite with there employer resign before being sacked! So what are we saying this confidential piece of information that you resigned can be trumped, when some says yes resigned before I sacked him/her?
I understand what you are saying. But if your Doctor got fired from his last Hospital for incompetence. If he was deemed unfit and sighted with mental issues and had to be subdued during training as well as having been noted he could not follow simple ordered tasks. Wouldn’t that be of concern to you either as his next job opportunity or patient? Come on now, If you knew these things would you hire him. And if you were going to hire him, wouldn’t you take the time to find out? This cop was unfit, plain and simple. The fact that he didn’t even try to render aid, that he did not follow police procedure and that he was deemed unfit to even carry a gun by his last employer should give you paws as well as the fact that the DA did not even bring these things up to the grand jury should push you over the line of defending this cop! I mean really!!!!
Sensible observation? I think not. In fact, when Walter Scott was shot in the back while running away, the media promptly excavated arrest records from decades ago to villainize him while conveniently leaving out his military service and any honorable contributions he made to society. At the exact same time, giving his murderer a halo and pointing out his military service even though he had served in the exact same branch as Walter Scott. I think it should be observed how many of these cops have records of misconduct and I think it is absolutely relevant to these cases. Oh, wait, I suppose it’s only acceptable to bring up every wrongdoing in the victim’s past. Right?
I hear what you are saying but the fact that the officers rendered to aid to Tamir and let him bleed out and die with out any attempt to help him shows how they felt. Even if you believ he shot in good faith, the moment you realize you just shot a child should wake you up and push you to at least hold his hand and prop up his while he died. But no they just walked around while a child bleed out and died.
Did he realize Tamir was a chiId? I read that an FBI agent gave Tamir first aid on the scene until the ambulance arrived; they have some basic medical training. I don’t know about police. But I don’the know at what point Loehmann learned that Tamir was only 12.
Actually, if you read Wikipedia, studies suggest that there are more young black men in prison than in college. More significant is the fact that no one would ever consider such a comparison when describing say, young Asian men.
I doubt that an officer responding to a complaint of a white man threatening people in a park with a gun, pulling up and seeing the man reach for the gun, would have hesitated to fire. Would it seem more COMMON in that neighborhood to expect a black man to have a gun, well, you’d have to look at the statistics. If the area is one in which there are many shootings of and by young black men, would you expect that to have no impact on police? That’s just silly.
NYC is as safe as it has been in generations, but there are areas that I and every other middle class person I know of ANY race would avoid at night. Perhaps that isn’t true in the city where you live, but i’do be interested to know where that city is located.
#1. Did you really just cite “Wikipedia” as a reputable source??
#2. Do you really think that there are more black men in prison because black men commit more crimes than white men? You can’t be that naive/ignorant. More black men are in prison because prison is a for profit industry and black men are moneymakers. Primarily, because nobody ever thinks it’s an injustice when a black man receives a harsh punishment. Quite similar to how nobody thinks it’s an injustice when an unarmed black man/child is murdered in cold blood by those who are supposed to “protect and serve”. When it comes to black men the motto is more like “comply or die” and when cops murder, people are eagerly looking to find a reason why it’s justified. Meanwhile, the offenses that may or may not have been committed by the victims are almost NEVER punishable by death. How about you go research the justice system a little further? How about you go look at how black men receive the harshest most severe punishments for most crimes while their Caucasian counterparts receive minimal punishment? How about you quit being willfully ignorant?
Wikipedia is a reputable source, all of the articles have all of their sources linked at the bottom, you just have to read them.
Lacey, I’m not sure where you see that, the article doesn’t make conclusions, one way or another. What we do know is that Loehman was mentally unstable, and we know that Ohio is an open carry state. So, Tamir was technically committing no crime. If the police came upon 2 white rednecks holding guns would they have been asked no questions and immediately fired upon? We will never know, but I sincerely doubt it. Loehman said he say a black man and felt threatened. Why, the only interaction was visual? I think its fare to say, Tamir was gunned down because he was black.
If the police received a report that a white guy was waving a gun around in a park, and when the police pulled up next to him, he started to draw the weapon, you don’t think Loehmann would have opened fire? Given his poor judgment and emotional instability?
Sorry, that’s not realistic.
There have been numerous cases of white people (not even youths) shot by police mistakenly for what pointing what looks like a gun. The families of these victims normally sue the state.
People keep saying he went for the fake weapon, but when a car races up right next to your hands will move if nothing but in reflex of the fight or flight mode. If you are scared your hads move around. And you would be scared if a speeding car, police or not drives right up on you. That’s just being human!
Not necessarily; some people freeze. But there was no way for the police to know that. I think their approach was wrong and I think it would have been very different if the dispatcher had passed only the 911 caller’s statement about it being a kid with a toy. They thought they were coming up an adult who was threatening people in a park with a semi-automatic weapon.
It seems as if everything that could have gone wrong, did. If Tamir had been playing with other kids his age, if the orange tip had not been removed, if the dispatcher had relayed the information about a kid with a toy, if different officers had responded to the call…
Sometimes, it’s easy to judge, but when you step back and look objectively, an event seems like bad karma. If, if if….
Not necessarily; some people freeze. But there was no way for the police to know that. I think their approach was wrong and I think it would have been very different if the dispatcher had passed only the 911 caller’s statement about it being a kid with a toy. They thought they were coming up an adult who was threatening people in a park with a semi-automatic weapon.
It seems as if everything that could have gone wrong, did. If Tamir had been playing with other kids his age, if the orange tip had not been removed, if the dispatcher had relayed the information about a kid with a toy, if different officers had responded to the call…
Sometimes, it’s easy to judge, but when you step back and look objectively, an event seems like bad karma. If, if if….
But didn’t the dispatcher send the police there because there was a report of someone pointing a gun at people in the park? What the dispatcher failed to tell the officers was the 911 caller said he thought it was a kid with a toy. They were responding to a what was described as a life-threatening situation.
I think it might have ended differently if the dispatcher had said, “There’s a report of a child with a realistic-looking toy gun in the park. He’s scaring some people.”
We’ll never know now, of course. This was a mess, beginning to end; but it wasn’t murder.
It is true that the dispatcher should have relayed the possibility that the “suspect” may be a child with a toy gun. However, that doesn’t leave Loehmann blameless. It is clear that Loehmann did not bother to assess the situation. Hearing the words “black man” and “gun” was all Loehmann needed to hear to rush to the scene and immediately start firing.
It is very tiresome to hear people constantly claiming that this killing had nothing to do with race, when it had everything to do with race. Tamir never even got to show Loehmann his toy gun before he was shot twice in the stomach.
Do you really think that the series of events that went down in less than two seconds in a park in a white neighborhood with a young white 12 year old would have happened?? Like the man below me said, …” I have a bridge to sell you”.
They didn’t pay attention cause of his race.
There is apparently such a lack of candidates for police officers that police departments must scramble to find anyone minimally qualified to put on the uniform.
Oh wait.
There *isn’t* a lack of candidates?
Well, then, there must be another logical reason for hiring people who are unqualified or unvetted, who have a proven record of being loose cannons with the legal authority to attack and kill people.
I’m just waiting for that eminently logical reason to surface.
He’s a horrible cop, caught in the act of being horrific, of putting himself in a position to murder an innocent boy. But we all know that.
The blame now, is upon a prosecutor who decided to pass the buck, and let this guy kill some more.
I hate to even say it, but it’s the truth. When cops perform theses obvious flat-out assignations, and the DA fails to prosecute. Of the officer. & his entire family were slaughtered, unnecessary shootings would stop. 80% of cops are good. Maybe more. But don’t hide behind good cops to protect the bad. I saw the murder with my own two eyes. They are growing exponentially because nothing happens to the few cops who do this shit.
Are you telling me this is The Officer That killed a 12 year old child in a playground.. The America supports…. OK I want the guy who hired him he is going to get the lethal injection… Or servitude to the parents of Tamir Rice till death
That’s a bit much. Perhaps the child’s mother should have known where her son was, and what he ws s playing with. Funny, I have read that black people consider that whites cannot control their children. But it’s not white kids who have taken control of whole neighborhoods as drug dealers and gang bangers. White teenagers can certainly be criminals, but in nothing close to the numbers of black teens.
But Tamir was 12 years old. Isn’t that old enough for a child to be allowed to play outside by himself? His mom said in an interview that she never let her son play with toy guns. Maybe, instead of prohibiting toy guns and preaching to kids that guns are bad , we should accept that boys will be boys. If Tamir had been taught that one must never play with a toy gun whose orange tip had been removed, and also that even a pellet gun must never be pointed at people; maybe he would be alive today.
Tamir’s mother is quoted as having said she forbade him to have guns; he got this gun from a friend.
At some point we have to stop blaming a 12-year-old boy who was TWELVE YEARS OLD and start looking at adults who cannot control their anger or their impulses to be the “hero” against the imagined dangers of the world around them.
Who called this in? And why?
Why didn’t the dispatcher communicate what the original caller said?
Why didn’t the police officers use prudence when confronting the situation?
Why didn’t this 12-year-old boy get treated as 12 years old and not as a fully grown adult man?
Why didn’t the presumption of innocence take place here?
Why, with Ohio’s “Open Carry” laws, wasn’t this 12-year-old boy given deference to his presumed Constitutional rights to openly carry what looked like a gun?
Where in the video is the gun displayed for the police officers to be concerned about?
Why was the testimony of the officers, which was contradicted by the video, not a cause for the prosecutor to, you know, PROSECUTE these officers for their misstatements and their actions?
Why do we think police officers are right just because they have guns and uniforms?
Why do we lay the burden of being an adult male on a 12-year-old boy, and remove the burden of being a responsible, fully grown man with (presumed) training to handle complex situations from police officers who are granted authority to kill and attack people in their pursuit of their duty to “protect and defend”?
Kids should be allowed to be kids.
Kids play with guns because … they’re kids.
Police officers should be held to a much higher level of accountability BECAUSE they have a much greater ability to commit violent actions against people that ordinary people do not have.
We need to stop holding Tamir accountable for being twelve, and start holding police officers accountable to their oaths of office, their training, and their duty to “protect and defend.”
Well said, Stephen.
None of the parents I know allow their children to play outside on the streets without supervision, and that’s in middle class areas. To allow it in a high crime areas seems irresponsible to me.
Where do u live that no 12 year Olds play w/o supervision?
Did you know that in the police report it was reported that there were a group of young men with Tamir and that he pointed the gun at police? Did you also notice that in the 2 seconds it took them to gun thus kid down, that the police report also states that Tamir was told several times to put the weapon down before being gunned down. Do any of these lies make you ask yourself, what difference dies it make what Tamir was doing, what the heck were these lying police doing?
Omg, Lacey Sheridan, what is wrong with you? I’m reading through the comments and you seem to be the lone voice defending Loehman. How can you blame the victim here? Seriously? What kind of morally bankrupt, sociopath are you? You blame a 12 year old kid for playing at a park — Again, Ohio is an Open Carry state so what he was playing with is irrelevant. You blame ALL black people for how they raise their kids, but you defend Loehman. Do you have kids? What if someone gunned down your 12 year old, who was doing NOTHING to deserve getting killed? My God, you are a piece of work.
I’mean not defending Loehmann; clearly, he should never have been given a badge and a gun. But those who hired him bear the brunt of the responsibility for what happened. I think Loehmann was, and is, too unstable and he could have shot anyone. It was almost inevitable, given what his previous training officer described. I believe his actions
Stemmed from poor judgment, but it certainly wasn’t murder.
??BTW, has anyone mentioned to you that ad hominum arguments are the hallmark of the immature?
You ever heard of manslaughter? It’s murder, due to poor judgement.
But they are two very different things, criminally.
This may be the worst example of police reckless and belligerent misconduct and a legal whitewash that I have ever seen. That prosecutor, Tim McGinty, should be pressured to resign and if he refuses he should be flushed out of office by the voters.
…an absolute travesty of justice!!!… http://www.cbsnews.com/news/expert-video-shows-tamir-rice-had-hands-in-pockets-when-shot/
Regardless if he and the other officer thought Tamir Rice had a real gun, I can’t fathom how anyone would think the officers’ conduct was competent or reasonable in this case. Tamir Rice was ALONE on the gazebo. There were no other people nearby in “danger”. The officers could have parked at a safe distance and ordered Tamir Rice to drop the “weapon”. Why on earth did they drive right up to him if they thought he was holding a real gun in his hands?? That seems insane to me. That forced a more dramatic response if the officers thought it was a real gun. So why didn’t anyone make that an issue in the grand jury — were they motivated to drive up close and shoot Tamir Rice instead of using crisis techniques and an appropriate perimeter to de-escalate the situation? I hope Loehman has nightmares and is emotionally tortured with guilt for the rest of his life for murdering this boy.
And it’s an open carry state as well.
Very well said and show common sense, which I find is in short supply in law enforcement.
Judging by Loehmann and his partner’s complete lack of concern for Tamir as he lay bleeding out in the snow, it is unlikely that he will lose a moment’s sleep over the death of Tamir Rice..
Pingback: A New Year’s Resolution America should make for the Black People! |
I believe the Cleveland Police Department have in their possession the evidence they need to fire Mr. Loehmann. According to the police report, Mr. Loehmann shouted to Tamir Rice (three times) asking him to drop the gun and show his hands before firing. According to the video there was only time shout and shoot at the same time. Sounds like an exaggeration of the facts to me, which equates to a lying and falsification of a government document.
Lather well, rinse, and repeat as needed. Time and time and time again. Over and over. My Old Man was a beat cop for 22 years in the grand ol’ city of Bridgeport CT during some of the worst times of racial tensions; The late 60’s. Watts riots, etc. His patrol included some of the worst projects in the city at the time. Yet, in 20+ years of service, he never not once found occasion to fire his weapon.
Lather well, rinse, and repeat as needed. Time and time and time again. Over and over. My Old Man was a beat cop for 22 years in the grand ol’ city of Bridgeport CT during some of the worst times of racial tensions; The late 60’s. Watts riots, etc. His patrol included some of the worst projects in the city at the time. Yet, in 20+ years of service, he never not once found occasion to fire his weapon.
That’s fucked.
Pingback: The World Wont Get Better If We Leave it Be | I, Cecille
The chief of police who wanted to recruit me was actually one of the good guys. He asked if I had a diploma. I told him that I had a GED from San Diego Evening High, but it might take a few days to get it. He said, “Don’t worry about it”. He got me a GED from Grants Pass High. Where I had never set foot. I wonder if forged GEDs aren’t common among our police?
This may be the case outside of some large cities. At least, in NYC, an associate’s degree is required. The graduating class of 2013 had over 40% with four year degrees.
Fuck this motherfucker and everyone who knows him! He’s a baby killer!
A rational response from a thoughtful person with a solid education.
A rational response from a thoughtful person with a solid education.
Most won’t get hired to flip burgers with such a record but police? That’s where this kind with such record go. Intentionally to be deployed to black neighborhoods so they can go hunting.
Sadly, the CPD are the ones responsible for putting this man in a police car. But if what this article says is true, then Loehmann didn’t shoot Tamir Rice out of some angry, racist emotion; he did it because he is immature and uses poor judgment. While that isn’t much consolation to the boys’ family, it sheds a different light on the impetus for the shooting. This wasn’t about race at all.
It is remarkable how hard you are trying to convince everyone that the killing of Tamir Rice had nothing to do with race. Why is that?
Pingback: Tamir Rice shooting: No charges for officers - Page 7
What I cannot comprehend is that Ohio is an Open Carry state – as such and given that the defense is that they believed 5’7″ Tamir to be an adult, he was doing nothing wrong. Where are the NRA? Where are the constitutionalists? They should be up in arms over this. Instead silence. I guess open carry only applies to white people.
You broke the code.
Are there links and/or documents to verify the quotes and information in the article? Sources? Names of people? How would the author of the article have access to human resources memos and personnel files? The researcher in me needs citations.
They were released early on here is a link.
http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2015/01/timothy_loehmann_the_cleveland.html
Moral of the story, Stop sending White police officers into to Back neighborhoods. Hire stable black men to do the job. We are just as capable and can as least have a conversation with a twelve year old before killing him. No mercy for this police officer. If the shoe was on the other foot. A black officer would get life for such a crime. No justice for Black America. BILL COSBY should go free also. He didn’t kill anybody, Just touched woman who were dumb enough to go to him room with him, and take a pill they knew nothing about. I call it Blonde and stupid.
Nothing you have said makes any sense. Hiring black officers to police black communities will not solve this problem. The problem is that most police officers operate with a “Us vs. Them” mentality. That is the problem because they regard the community as the enemy. You can Google “police brutality” and on YouTube you will see plenty of non-white police officers brutalizing non-white suspects as enthusiastically as white officers. That also goes for female officers of all races; they can be just as violent as their male counterparts.
As for Bill Cosby, whether or not he is tried and convicted, his career is already ruined.
Cops are ALWAYS the good guys. Aren’t they?
http://www.rawstory.com/2016/01/entire-florida-police-department-busted-for-laundering-millions-for-international-drug-cartels/
NO.
I think it should be make law that all police-involved shootings require a special federal prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury, and then go to court if it gets there. The existing buddy-buddy relationship between cops, and local prosecutors, is a disgusting mockery of our justice system.
Vote.
Pingback: What will stop the police killing spree? - Citizen World News ReportCitizen World News Report
Pingback: What will stop the police killing spree? |
Pingback: A Conversation With John Kasich – Newsroom
Pingback: Mother of Tamir Rice: 'Racism is a Disease'
Pingback: Information FABRIC data (Group 72) – Boston Marathon TRIAL schemes …. Carmen Ortiz (CO) 2 bombs equation of the CO2 …… carbon dioxide war zone of the Boston Pops Orchestra | Science articles
Pingback: Maybe There Are No Good Cops?