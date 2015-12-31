Twitter’s New Diversity Chief Gets Mixed Reactions on Twitter

Twitter announced via a tweet that it just hired a new vice president of diversity and inclusion, Jeffrey Siminoff:
Siminoff was most recently at Apple as the director of worldwide inclusion and diversity, a position he held for two years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also was involved in a project that focused on business opportunities for the LGBT community in the financial services industry.
Criticism over the hiring of Siminoff, a white male, has been appearing on social media:
@blackgirltech:
@taramcdramatic:
@inthefade:
Others are using the criticism to reflect, perhaps, on their own biases. From Everette Taylor, tech entrepreneur and chief marketing officer for Sticker Mule:
