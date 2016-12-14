Flex Workers: Hundreds of Companies Want You

The quality and accessibility of opportunities for flex workers has increased in recent years, with 80% of U.S. companies currently offering flexible work arrangements, according to a survey by WorldAtWork and FlexJobs. In addition, 64% of companies have flex programs that are informal with no written policy. These companies need to fill telecommuting, part-time, freelance, and flexible job openings. Studies also show that the movement toward win-win flexible work options will continue to grow stronger in 2017.
In that spirit, FlexJobs has announced that Cisco, CVS Health, USDA and hundreds of new companies have been added to its employer database this year. In total, the FlexJobs company database now exceeds 47,000 companies. The companies have all offered flexible jobs in the past, and thousands are currently hiring for flexible jobs. FlexJobs reports it has experienced a 74% increase in companies featured in its database since 2013.
Flexible Job Market Surges
FlexJobs is a leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. It reports flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time.
Despite misconceptions that only certain career fields such as computer/IT, marketing and writing recruit flexible workers, companies on the FlexJobs list also represents a wide variety of industries, hiring flexible workers across 15 different job categories. Reportedly, job titles include corporate development director, field marketing manager, network security engineer, senior business analyst, technical lead, project director, customer service advisor and mortgage loan officer.
Per FlexJobs, the highest number of new employers came from the consulting, computer/IT, education, finance, marketing, medical and health, and nonprofit industries, with a wide range of other career categories also represented, such as arts and entertainment, environmental, government, HR, insurance, fashion, travel, legal, pharmaceutical, retail, research, and sports and fitness.
Examples of Companies Joining FlexJobs in 2016:
- Arts and Entertainment: Entertainment Cruises, Museum Hack, A Noise Within
- Computer/IT: Cisco, Appirio, Toptal
- Education: The New Teacher Project, Johns Hopkins University
- Environmental: AirMD, Rainforest Trust, Grid Energy
- Finance: Citizens Bank, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo
- Government: USDA, FBI, PAE
- Human Resources: Computer Futures, ExecuSearch, Konsus
- Insurance: New York Life, MetLife, Asurion
- Legal: JuriLytics, DTI Global, RecordTrak
- Marketing: Tempesta Media, 89 Degrees, Group Twenty Seven
- Medical and Health: CVS Health, Cardinal Health, Altegra Health
- Nonprofit: Wikimedia Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Future Founders
- Research: Midwest Biomedical Research Foundation, Friends Research Institute Inc., 2020
- Sports and Fitness: Yoga Download, Great Technique Dance Academy, Soccer Sparks
- Travel: Hello Scout, Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Latin Excursions
According to Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, “The flexible job market continues to grow and diversify, with companies such as Cisco, CVS Health, and USDA joining the many other employers now recognizing the benefits of incorporating flexible workers into their business model.”
In Flint, Mi need work near by with a reasonable income