Where Are They Now: Elevator Pitch Competition Winner, Precious Williams

Precious Williams has skyrocketed since attending Black Enterprise’s Entrepreneur’s Conference (now Entrepreneurs Summit) and winning the 2013 Elevator Pitch Competition. Sponsored by PepsiCo and hosted by filmmaker and comedian Robert Townsend, Williams walked away with the top $10,000 prize for presenting the year’s best business pitch. She beat out numerous candidates, narrowed down to the top ten who submitted video pitches and presented their pitches to judges in front of a live audience. As the President and CEO of Curvy Girlz Lingerie, a company dedicated to providing stylish lingerie for plus-size women, Williams’ epic 2013 win ignited sales for her line that have more than doubled. Now, she is an inspiration to small business entrepreneur’s nationwide on the endless possibilities of being bold enough to follow dreams.

BlackEnterprise.com: How did your experience at the Entrepreneurs conference and Elevator Pitch Competition enhance and/or change your business from then to now?Eager to check up on past participants, Black Enterprise caught up with Precious to find out where she is now since attending last year’s Entrepreneurs’ Summit.

Precious Williams: My business grew in ways I never thought possible. Before the Conference, some people had heard of me, but once I won the competition, doors that were once closed, opened. My sales increased by 75% and Amazon.com called me to tell me I was the game changer in plus size lingerie. Now, my lingerie is being sold on their site as well as my site. Now, we have a Kickstarter campaign going too!

What is the one main thing that you learned at the EC conference that you still apply till this day?

As an entrepreneur, you have to know your business cold. Everything from the financials to the target market to what makes you stand out from other companies. If you can do that, you are ahead of the game.

Why should people attend o Black Enterprise’s EC conference or participate in the Elevator Pitch Competition?

People should go to the Black Enterprise EC Conference because you will meet the best in black business! I met entrepreneurs I have read about and followed but to be in their presence, at the conference, is a memory I will forever treasure. The conference gives you hope and lets you know that black business works!

If you had to give someone a tip about attending the conference or participating in the Elevator Pitch competition, what do you suggest?

Be bold and unexpected. To win, you must stand out from the crowd and to do that you must be bold in your approach. From the way you dress to your content and delivery, come correct and GO BIG!!!

