$29 Million-Dollar, Family-Owned Construction Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Business

One of the nation’s largest black-owned companies, ENVIRO AgScience, Inc., is celebrating 30 years of business. The family-owned business has grown from a mom-and-pop landscaping business into a $29 million-dollar construction management and commercial landscaping firm.
[Related: Sisters Prep Tot Take Over $28 Million Black Construction Business]
In addition to its Columbia, South Carolina, headquarters, ENVIRO has offices in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles and is looking to expand its offerings globally. The company is ranked No. 92 on the 2015 BE 100s Industrial/Services List.
ENVIRO is best known for building schools and community centers in the Columbia area, but has also been involved in military structures, jails, mess halls, warehouses, and historic, municipal and airport renovations throughout Georgia and North and South Carolina. Currently, ENVIRO is part of the team helping to build a new minor league baseball stadium, Spirit Communications Park, completing bond referendum projects with the Richland County Recreation Commission and annual grounds maintenance for Richland Two School District.
ENVIRO began as a commercial lawn care business that has grown into a full-service construction and landscape company servicing government, military, schools and universities, along with private sector firms. It was founded by Louis B. Lynn in 1985 after a successful career at one of the nation’s largest agrichemical companies. With a legacy of business excellence and ownership, including his grandfather, who owned a grocery store and his father, who ran a butcher shop, Lynn also chose the path of entrepreneurship. Lynn has parlayed a ‘golden handshake’ from Monsanto Corporation into a multi-generational, black-owned business.
Earlier this year, ENVIRO executed its succession plan and Lynn assumed the role of chairman, leaving his children to manage daily operations and strategy of the family’s construction management and commercial landscape firm. Now it is the next generation, Lynn’s children, who are spearheading plans to make ENVIRO a multinational company. His daughters Adrienne Lynn Sienkowski, 41 and an engineer, is chief operating officer, and Krystal Conner, 38 and a pharmacist, is CEO. His son, Bryan, 30, is a facilities manager.
“Our succession plan had a lot of the features of the model used by H.J. Russell of Atlanta-based H.J. Russell & Co. (No. 14 on the be industrial/service companies list with $237 million in revenues), but recognizes the unique challenges for women in the male-dominated construction industry,” says Lynn, referring specifically to the founder continuing to provide tutelage and making sure each daughter knows her assigned role. Adrienne was responsible for handling most of ENVIRO’s marketing and business development, and Krystal was charged with overseeing what Lynn refers to as money and people.
The ENVIRO philosophy is as much about building relationships as it is about buildings. Lynn credits small business programs for opening up several opportunities to work on local projects, which allowed the business to compete and grow. Local, state, and federal programs geared toward helping small and minority-owned businesses compete in the market have served as a hallmark of ENVIRO’s success. ENVIRO is a recent graduate of the SBA 8(a) business program and is currently a participant in the SBA HUBZone program. Also, ENVIRO was recognized as the Small Business of the Year by South Carolina’s Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency, the fourth fastest-growing company in South Carolina.
(Continued on next page)
Pingback: $29 Million-Dollar, Family-Owned Construction Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Business | BlackPride.in()
Pingback: Atlanta Area Landscaping Stores | photography - landscape photography()
Pingback: Commercial Lawn Maintenance Landscape Contractors | big - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Best Landscape Company Atlanta | thatch - patio designs()
Pingback: Sc Grants For Women In Small Business | Find your franchise()
Pingback: Commercial Landscape Business | Designer Gardens()
Pingback: Atlanta Company Landscape | snipper - lawnedging()
Pingback: Contractor Business Services | indoors - paving contractors()
Pingback: Best Lawn Care Company In Atlanta | lawnedging()
Pingback: Lawn Care Busness | elevations - decking ideas()
Pingback: Small Business Career | The Franchise Guide()
Pingback: What Is The Job Of A Building Contractor | 24hours - bathroom contractor()
Pingback: Lawn Care Busness | backyard - backyard ideas()
Pingback: Lawn Care Columbia South Carolina | multilevel - decking ideas()
Pingback: Small Business Renovations | Setup Franchise()
Pingback: Contractor Jobs In The Army | listings - contractor index()
Pingback: Altered Grounds Landscaping Lawn Care | led - patio designs()
Pingback: Building Contractor Career | outdoors - paving contractors()
Pingback: Examples Of A Small Business Plan | Franchise Index()
Pingback: Lesco Annual Lawn Care Program | patio ideas()
Pingback: Federal Business Opportunities For Small Business | Amazing prospective franchises()
Pingback: Landscaping Lawn Mowing | patio ideas()
Pingback: Best Day Planner Small Business | Ready Franchises()
Pingback: Golden Landscape Atlanta | elevations - decking ideas()
Pingback: Landscape Maintenence Companies | reticulation - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Landscape Maintenence Companies | reticulation - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Atlanta Building Contractor | news - super electrical contractor()
Pingback: Construction Landscape Services | patio ideas()
Pingback: Atlanta Georgia Lawn Care | balinese - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Freepost Recruitment & Contractor Services | ratings -review a contractor()
Pingback: Lawn Care North Las Vegas | beachside - landscape photography()
Pingback: Commercial Landscape Maintenance Evaluation Georgia | lighting - landscape lighting()
Pingback: Barrie Lawn Care Businesses | pathways - decking ideas()
Pingback: Lawn Care Columbia South Carolina | garden ornaments()
Pingback: Contractor Services Of Ga | bathroom contractor()
Pingback: Angeles Commercial Contractor Hvac Los | vlog - super electrical contractor()
Pingback: 100 Best Small Business Minority Companies | New Franchise Reviews()
Pingback: Commercial Remodeling Contractor Atlanta | best - bathroom contractor()
Pingback: Atlanta Georgia Lawn Care | backyard ideas()
Pingback: Atlanta Small Business List | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Contractor Development Programme Free State | 24hours - bathroom contractor()
Pingback: Columbia Mba Ranking | masters degree info()
Pingback: Best Small Trees Landscape Las Vegas | amazinggardens()
Pingback: Small Business Development Models | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Atlanta Landscape Maintenance | blocks - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Hubzone Small Business | Work for a Franchise()
Pingback: Lawn Care Businesses | garden ornaments()
Pingback: North Georgia Lawn Care | invasive - lawnedging()
Pingback: Landscape Renovations Georgia | garden ornaments()
Pingback: Russell Lawn Care Atlanta | lowvoltage - landscape lighting()
Pingback: Black Small Business Owners Atlanta | The complete guide for franchises()
Pingback: Enterprise At Atlanta Hartsfield Airport | taxi - taxi to airport()
Pingback: 30 Government Rebate Small Business | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Best Lawn Care Companies | snipper - lawnedging()
Pingback: Best Legal Ownership Small Business | Looking for a franchise?()
Pingback: Alfaro Lawn Care Las Vegas | small - small garden ideas()
Pingback: Contractor Sc | examples - remodelling contractor companies()
Pingback: Colorado Contractor Landscape | ornaments - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Ad Lawn Care | lawnedging()
Pingback: Carolina Lawn And Landscape | ornaments - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Atlanta Ga Landscape Companies | amazing - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Black Owned Florists In Atlanta | ordering flowers online()
Pingback: Commercial Landscape Maintenance 30067 | decking ideas()
Pingback: Best Lawn Care Company In Atlanta | balinese - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Ascape Landscaping And Construction Corp | mediterranean - small garden ideas()
Pingback: Delkus Son Lawn Landscaping | reticulation - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Blairsville Ga Municipal Airport | bus - airport shuttle transfers()
Pingback: Best Small Business Database Program | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Altered Grounds Landscaping Lawn Care | spectacular - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Annual Lawn Care Plan | blocks - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Enterprise Greer Sc Airport | index - airport services directory()
Pingback: Enviro Lawn Care | gardenedging()
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Minority Women In Georgia | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: Aoki Landscaping South Carolina | pathways - decking ideas()
Pingback: Lawn And Landscape Companys In Atlanta Georgia | reticulation - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Aoki Landscaping South Carolina | snipper - lawnedging()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care Companies | patio designs()
Pingback: Dorough Landscape Company Atlanta | pond - landscape lighting()
Pingback: Courtney Lawn Landscape Las Vegas | gnomes - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care Companies | concrete - gardenedging()
Pingback: Landscape Contractor Atlanta | worst - review a contractor()
Pingback: Atlanta Care Landscaping Lawn | patio designs()
Pingback: The Business Of Lawn Care | small - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: A Career As A Landscaping Constructor | plants - garden centre()
Pingback: Atlanta Small Business Opportunities | Search for the best franchises()
Pingback: Full Service Lawn Care Atlanta | different - backyard ideas()
Pingback: Annual Lawn Care Plan | concrete - gardenedging()
Pingback: Stadium Lawn Care | garden - garden centre()
Pingback: Ascape Landscape And Construction Corp | retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Family Farm Lawn And Landscape | different - backyard ideas()
Pingback: Carolina Lawn And Landscape | spectacular - amazinggardens()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Ga Landscape | patio - patio ideas()
Pingback: Best Lawn Care Company In Atlanta | ideas - patio ideas()
Pingback: Atlanta Landscape Maintenance | Cool Climate()
Pingback: Atlanta Building Contractor | self-employed . find contractors()
Pingback: Best Small Trees Landscape Las Vegas | concrete - gardenedging()
Pingback: New Construcion Lawn Care | big - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Who Owns Philosophy Skin Care Company | new skin care revolution()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care Service | invasive - lawnedging()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care Services | retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Petel Landscape Firm South Carolina | Designer Gardens()
Pingback: Black Owned Landscaping Companies | different - backyard ideas()
Pingback: Enterprise Atlanta Hartsfield Airport | search - airport ratings()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care Services | snipper - lawnedging()
Pingback: Black Owned Electrical Engineering Companies | blog - electrician tools()
Pingback: Best Landscaping Company Fortson Ga | thatch - patio designs()
Pingback: Business Plan For A Lawn Care Company | hillside - landscape photography()
Pingback: Carolina Commercial Contractor | job get contractor quotes()
Pingback: Commercial Landscape Maintenance Evaluation Georgia | garden ornaments()
Pingback: Darnell Construction Lawn Care | special - backyard ideas()
Pingback: Building A Lawn Care Business | lighting - landscape lighting()
Pingback: Edmonds Landscape And Construction Services | centre - garden centre()
Pingback: Black Owned Electrical Engineering Companies | info - handbook of electrical engineering()
Pingback: South Carolina Small Business Opportunities | trends - how to franchise ideas()
Pingback: Essentials Of Entrepreneurship And Small Business Management 4th | database - franchise kings()
Pingback: Small Business Lawn Care | mobile -big dollar franchises()
Pingback: Columbia Small Business Development | simple franchise ideas()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Ga Landscape | patio ideas()
Pingback: Baseball Lawn Care | sleepers - retainingwall()
Pingback: Usc Small Business Development Center Columbia Sc | qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Arlington Business Contractor Landscaping Services | photography - landscape photography()
Pingback: Columbia Small Business Development | blog - super franchise offers()
Pingback: Small Business Grants In Atlanta Georgia | database - franchise kings()
Pingback: Columbia Small Business Development | offers - qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Black Owned Skin Care Businesses | buy skin care products online()
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Women In Construction | options - financial franchises()
Pingback: Atlanta Area Lawn Care | spectacular - amazinggardens()
Pingback: What Is A Hubzone Small Business | find franchise deals()
Pingback: Industrial Contractor South Carolina | news - general contractor jobs()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Landscaping | blog - bathroom contractors()
Pingback: Carolina Lawn And Landscape | retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Commercial Landscape Maintenance Atlanta | centre - garden centre()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Ga Minority Owned | directory - landscaping contractor company()
Pingback: Ascape Landscape And Construction | balinese - garden ornaments()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Ga Minority Owned | deluxe painter contractor()
Pingback: Best Landscape Company Atlanta | whippersnippers - gardenedging()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Landscaping | ratings -qualified contractor companies()
Pingback: Ascape Landscaping Construction | led - patio designs()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Landscape | small - small garden ideas()
Pingback: Enviro Landscaping | beachside - landscape photography()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Landscape | blocks - retainingwallblocks()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success | Blackpride.in()
Pingback: » Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success - The Black Wall Street 1921 Tulsa()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success | Urban Unity Post()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success | CE Marketing & Promotions()
Pingback: Brunson Cooper, CEO of Corenic Construction, Builds Business Success | OFF THE BLOCK NEWS()
Pingback: Black Owned Landscaping Companies | small - small garden ideas()
Pingback: Industrial Contractor South Carolina | updates - super electrical contractor()
Pingback: Contractor Landscape Lawn Services | kitchen - kitchen remodel contractors()
Pingback: Landscape Contractor Business Management | review - best contractor reviews()
Pingback: Industrial Contractor South Carolina | best - building contractor deals()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care And Landscaping | led - patio designs()
Pingback: Atlanta Lawn Care And Landscaping | plants - garden centre()
Pingback: Atlanta Contractor Landscape | pathways - decking ideas()
Pingback: Balancing Boss Moves and Health: One CEO's Fitness and Health Journey()
Pingback: Balancing Boss Moves and Health: One CEO’s Fitness and Wellness Journey | BlackPride.in()
Pingback: Balancing Boss Moves and Health: One CEO's Fitness and Wellness Journey - Black Enterprise - Ma Health()
Pingback: Balancing Boss Moves and Health: One CEO’s Fitness and Wellness Journey | CE Marketing & Promotions()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: european dates()
Pingback: ways to tell your partner you have an std()
Pingback: AdamAndEve.com()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: dentist()
Pingback: fishing tackle redding()
Pingback: outcall()
Pingback: Hollow Strap On Dildo()
Pingback: mouse randomly stops moving,Razer Naga Gaming Mouse Randomly Stops Moving()
Pingback: happy 40th Birthday()
Pingback: Buy Craft Beer Online()
Pingback: Soldier deployment boots()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Veggies Capsules- Empty capsules()
Pingback: Web Application Development Company()
Pingback: things to do in los angeles()
Pingback: men clothing()
Pingback: Retro Air Jordan Shoes For Men()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: email processing()
Pingback: cock ring()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: lesbian double dildo()
Pingback: work from home 2017()
Pingback: Double Dildo()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Private Label()
Pingback: Skoda()
Pingback: usa email lists()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: DIY wall bed()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: snuff bottles()
Pingback: work from home jobs 2018()
Pingback: g vibe()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons in huntington beach()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: suction cup dildo()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: Internação Involuntária()
Pingback: Gadgets()
Pingback: honey usa()
Pingback: hard on vibrator()
Pingback: vibrating realistic dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve products()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys for nipples()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: basement remodeling atlanta ga()
Pingback: slot game online()
Pingback: Cotton Duvet Covers()
Pingback: Concentrate containers()
Pingback: bearing dimension()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: first time vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: the sylvers()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: I Love News Paper()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: app download for windows 10()
Pingback: poker for lovers()
Pingback: why sex is important()
Pingback: car wash()
Pingback: end of lease clean Melbourne()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: commercial pest control service()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: best gay sex toys()
Pingback: Best-Selling Vibrator()
Pingback: dildo()
Pingback: Surprise Candles()
Pingback: wet wabbit()
Pingback: where to buy bunny vibrator()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: house cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: how to use silicone vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Massager()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Vibrator()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Arousal Cream()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Masturbator()
Pingback: Sportsheets Bed Restraint()
Pingback: Best Sex Lubricant()
Pingback: penis extender()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: Sripatum university()
Pingback: bond cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: pc games apps free download()
Pingback: adam & eve delay spray()
Pingback: sex restraint toys()
Pingback: scissor lift service()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: sexy wear costume()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: pc games for pc download()
Pingback: best anal toys for beginners()
Pingback: pc apps()