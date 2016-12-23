3 Cannabis Networking Groups for People of Color

Everyone wants to get into the cannabis industry, but many don’t know where to start. As the old saying goes, it’s all about who you know. Your network really does affect your net worth.
Though the “green rush” is moving at the speed of light, it is still a pretty hard space to enter. If you’re serious about getting in, no is the time is now to step your networking game up. By joining a networking group, you’ll gain access to information, people, and capital that will help you thrive in the cannabis industry.
Below are three great places to start, if you happen to be an aspiring cannapreneur!
1. Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA)
Who: Board Chairman Jesce Horton and Board Vice Chairwoman Jeannette Ward
What They Do: The MCBA embraces all communities that want to economically benefit from the industry. Their mission is to build an inclusive community reflective of the diversity of America.
The MCBA host networking events and provides industry resources and business partnerships. By becoming a member of MCBA, you’ll also get exclusive access to private events and other membership perks!
2. Supernova Women
Who: Founders Sunshine Lencho, Amber Senter, and Nina Parks
What They Do: Supernova Woman is an organization founded by women of color for women of color. The goal of the networking group is two-fold; it provides knowledge about the cannabis industry and policy education, and also focuses on economic empowerment through marijuana legalization.
They host boot camp-styled workshops designed for the novice, as well as for experienced cannapreneurs ready to scale their business.
“You can see the disproportionate impact police enforcement of marijuana laws has had directly in Oakland, where we live, and elsewhere in communities of color,” she continued. “Yet you don’t really see active business development, outreach, or any activity for these communities. Supernova formed because we saw the need. We saw the need for public education looking at what’s happened around California’s marijuana law and the national discourse.”
– Sunshine Lencho, according to Broadly‘s Gabby Bess
3. Cannabis Cultural Association
Who: Founders Nelson Guerrero, Jacob Plowden, and Kamani Jefferson
What They Do: The Cannabis Cultural Association is a nonprofit group that hosts panels, community workshops, and other social events designed to educate minorities on the legal cannabis and hemp industries. The organization focuses on sharing information related to accessing medical marijuana, adult consumption, and criminal justice reform.
The cannabis industry needs more diverse voices of color. The many scientific breakthroughs we’ve seen with medical cannabis can be explored and developed even further with more participation from minorities. The recreational and auxiliary sides of the cannabis industry are also financially abundant. This is the time to come together, alter our economic future, and right the injustices that have negatively affected our communities for far too long.