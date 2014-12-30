Women Angel Investing Bootcamp Seeks New Candidates to Help Startups

Helping more than 80 women invest more than $400,000 in women-owned businesses

The Pipeline Fellowship, an angel investing bootcamp for women, has announced an open call for applications for its spring 2015 bootcamps in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Memphis, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Ann Arbor, MI., and St. Louis.

Candidates for next year’s bootcamp are encouraged to visit http://pfapply.seamlessdocs.com/f/bootcamp to apply by Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.

Pipeline Fellowship trains women to become angel investors through education, mentoring, and practice. Fellows must meet three criteria: one of the accredited investor definitions in the U.S. (i.e., $200,000 in income or $300,000 joint income with spouse for the past two years, or $1 million net worth not including a primary home), an interest in group learning model, and a passion for social entrepreneurship.

The organization and its founder are changing the face of angel investing and creating capital for women social entrepreneurs, which includes encouraging more minority women to become investors and to help fund women minority-owned social enterprises. Since launching its first angel investing bootcamp in April 2011, Pipeline Fellowship has trained over eighty women, who have committed more than $400,000 in investment, and has expanded from New York City to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Pipeline Fellowship also announced it recently had its first exit, PhilanTech, which was funded by the inaugural Pipeline Fellowship class in 2011, was acquired by Altum. PhilanTech creates and provides technology to help social sector organizations do what they do even better. Through innovative online products and services, PhilanTech helps organizations maximize social impact while minimizing environmental impact. The PhilanTrack® online grants management system helps funders and grant recipients streamline the grants administration process to focus more resources on program and service delivery. PhilanTech is proud to be a Founding B Corporation. B Corporations are setting the standard for social and environmental responsibility.

For PhilanTech Founder & CEO Dahna Goldstein, “The 2011 NYC Pipeline Fellows provided capital at a pivotal time in PhilanTech’s growth, belief in the vision of the company, and access to additional resources that helped us get to the next level.”

“Serving on the PhilanTech board allowed me to strengthen the investment and negotiation skills I learned during Pipeline Fellowship,” remarked Pipeline Fellowship alumna Conor Barnes. “The opportunity to put these skills into practice added value to my own experience and our group’s investment.”