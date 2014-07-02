Each year, Black Enterprise, the pre-eminent publication for black entrepreneurship and wealth building, lists its ranking of the top black-owned businesses in the U.S. via the BE 100s, and this year’s no different.
Companies on this list represent the best of the best in enterprise and innovation in industries including industrial/service, auto, advertising, and financial services. These companies are helmed by some of the top talent in management, acquisitions and leadership. Many saw highs and some saw lows but still remain competitive in their respective markets.
RELATED: BE 100s List: Top Black-Owned Companies of the Nation
Check out a few highlights of the list:
- BE INDUSTRIAL/SERVICE COMPANIES list produced revenues of $21.8 billion in 2013 versus $19.1 billion in 2011—a 14.3% increase
- The BE AUTO DEALERS grossed $8.0 billion versus $7.2 billion—an impressive $11.4% hike.
- BE ADVERTISING AGENCIES collectively posted a solid 7.2% revenue bump, from $287.5 million in 2012 to $308.2 million in 2013.
- BE BANKS produced a 2% dip in assets—$5.5 billion in 2012 to $5.4 billion in 2013—and a 12.4% plunge in capital—$474 million in 2012 to $415 million in 2013.
- BE INVESTMENT BANKS: Taxable securities transactions plummeted 32.1%, from $821 billion in 2012 to $558 billion, while tax-exempt securities deals fell 25%, from $235 billion to $177 billion.
- BE ASSET MANAGERS’ growth in assets under management went from $118 billion in 2012 to $118.4 billion.
- BE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS had a newcomer in RLJ Credit Management L.L.C. and now comprises 15 companies.
Take a look at a full breakdown of the top black-owned companies via the full BE 100s list here.
Figures on BE 100s companies by Black Enterprise research and content producer, Kali Wilder, Maquita Peters and BE research.
Pingback: BE 100s: Nation’s Most Successful Black-Owned Businesses – Black Enterprise On-Line
Pingback: BE 100s: Nation’s Most Successful Black-Owned Businesses | Afro Universe
Business successful does not depend in the colour and race its depend in the performance of person .
http://alphamaxsite.com
Unfortunately, a lot of white Americans do not trust the black owned businesses. If they don’t support, then who will?
yes I also agree with your idea and I always support them to success.
http://www.yepi10game.com | http://www.friv10game.org
Google is paying 80$ per hour! Work for few hours and have more time with
friends & family! On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from
having earned $4151 this last four weeks… Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve
had. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
——————————————————–
Here is I started,————,, http://WWW.BUZZ37.COM...
————————————————–
GO TO THE SITE AND CLICK NEXT TAB FOR MORE INFO AND HELP
my Aunty
Allison recently got a nice 6 month old Jaguar by working from a macbook.this website Cashfig.COM
Pingback: Official: Black Enterprise Ranks Nation's Largest Black-Owned Firms
Pingback: BLACK ENTERPRISE Publishes Rankings Of The Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Businesses | THE K.JULES PROJECT
Pingback: The Turnaround Kings: BE 100s Financial Services Company of the Year
like
Jacqueline implied I’m taken by surprise that a mom can earn $8130 in 1 month
on the computer . see post Fiscalpost.COM
my Aunty
Allison recently got a nice 6 month old Jaguar by working from a macbook.this website Cashfig.COM
Pingback: BE 100s: 5 Lessons On Attracting, Retaining Talent
Pingback: Accion | August is National Black Business Month - Accion Texas
Pingback: Urban Business Roundtable Spotlight On Truck Dealer Stephen W. Neal - Black Enterprise
Pingback: Urban Business Roundtable Spotlight On Truck Dealer Stephen W. Neal
Pingback: Minority Firms Handle Apple’s Multi-Billion Dollar Debt Offering
Pingback: Entrepreneurs Summit: Music Icon Clarence Avant to be Honored
Pingback: Darlene Alston Dedicates Small Business to Children-Black Enterprise
Pingback: Chicago's Oldest Black Bank In Jeopardy
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | Franchise markets
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | Search Franchises - How to
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | Choose - Search Franchises
Pingback: Chicago’s Oldest Black Bank in Jeopardy | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: Taking Black Business to the Next Level - Black Enterprise
Pingback: Taking Black Business to the Next Level | BlackPride.in
Pingback: Black Owned Project Management Companies | briefing - projectguidance
Pingback: Black Owned Project Management Companies | negotiation -bestprojectmanagers
Pingback: Black Owned Project Management Companies | complex - complexprojectmanagement
Pingback: List Of Black Owned Banks In The U S | services -topratedbanks
Pingback: 100s Business Home Idea – Seo Keyword List
Pingback: List Of Top 100 Black Owned Businesses | PRICENAME
Pingback: 100 Black Owned Businesses – nobchet.info
I hope to have my business Half Price Geeks counted in the list next year! 🙂
Wow this is a great list! Thank you for sharing
http:www.urbanprestigeclothing.com