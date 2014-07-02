BE 100s: Nation’s Most Successful Black-Owned Businesses

Check out the full list for the best of the best in auto, financial services and more

by     Posted: July 2, 2014
Black-Enterprise-BE-100s-June-2014

Black Enterprise's June 2014 Issue: BE 100s (Image: Black Enterprise)

Each year, Black Enterprise, the pre-eminent publication for black entrepreneurship and wealth building, lists its ranking of the top black-owned businesses in the U.S. via the BE 100s, and this year’s no different.

Companies on this list represent the best of the best in enterprise and innovation in industries including industrial/service, auto, advertising, and financial services. These companies are helmed by some of the top talent in management, acquisitions and leadership. Many saw highs and some saw lows but still remain competitive in their respective markets.

Check out a few highlights of the list:

  • BE INDUSTRIAL/SERVICE COMPANIES list produced revenues of $21.8 billion in 2013 versus $19.1 billion in 2011—a 14.3% increase
  • The BE AUTO DEALERS grossed $8.0 billion versus $7.2 billion—an impressive $11.4% hike. 
  • BE ADVERTISING AGENCIES collectively posted a solid 7.2% revenue bump, from $287.5 million in 2012 to $308.2 million in 2013.
  • BE BANKS produced a 2% dip in assets—$5.5 billion in 2012 to $5.4 billion in 2013—and a 12.4% plunge in capital—$474 million in 2012 to $415 million in 2013. 
  • BE INVESTMENT BANKS: Taxable securities transactions plummeted 32.1%, from $821 billion in 2012 to $558 billion, while tax-exempt securities deals fell 25%, from $235 billion to $177 billion.
  • BE ASSET MANAGERS’ growth in assets under management went from $118 billion in 2012 to $118.4 billion.
  • BE PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS had a newcomer in RLJ Credit Management L.L.C. and now comprises 15 companies.

Take a look at a full breakdown of the top black-owned companies via the full BE 100s list here.

Figures on BE 100s companies by Black Enterprise research and content producer, Kali Wilder, Maquita Peters and BE research.

﻿

35 Responses to BE 100s: Nation’s Most Successful Black-Owned Businesses

  Oliver says:
    October 28, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    I hope to have my business Half Price Geeks counted in the list next year! 🙂

    Reply
  Bryanna G. says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:27 pm

    Wow this is a great list! Thank you for sharing
    http:www.urbanprestigeclothing.com

    Reply

