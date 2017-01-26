Could Your Employees Get More Work Done From Home?

There are several benefits to offering work flexibility

Technology is bringing more opportunities for businesses to expand. One way you can take advantage of technology is to hire workers from various locations.

I recently began working for a company that doesn’t have a physical headquarters. All the employees live in different cities. This flexibility is great for me and for others with a freelance background who want to live this lifestyle.

It turns out that many people prefer this flexibility in their work arrangements. According to a survey from FlexJobs, 65% of people think they would be more productive working from home.

If you have a business where it’s possible to let your employees telecommute at least some of the time, you might be surprised to discover that productivity increases when workers can perform their tasks from home.

Reasons Working from Home Can Be Beneficial

So, why do workers think they could be more productive working from home? According to the FlexJobs survey, there are a few reasons that they think they can get more done if they spend time at home instead of the office:

Fewer interruptions from others in the office.

Fewer distractions.

Meetings that are less frequent.

Less worry about office politics.

Less stress from commuting to the office.

Home offers a more comfortable environment.

When you think about it, this makes sense. I know that I am more likely to get things done now that I’m working from home. More than a decade ago, when I still worked in an office, I ended up constantly interrupted by coworkers who wanted to chat or wanted me to help with a project.

Being able to work from home has made a big difference in how much I get done during the day.

Focus on Projects, Not Time

When you have a business that focuses on remote workers or that allows telecommuting, it makes more sense to focus on projects rather than worry about whether or not someone is putting in a seven or eight hour day.

Instead, you are likely to see better productivity when you place the focus on accomplishing projects. Which projects do you need done, and when do you need them finished? If your workers can more efficiently accomplish their projects from home, it doesn’t really matter if they are working “traditional” 9-to-5 hours.

In some cases, productive workers can get more done in four or five hours than non-productive workers can get done in eight or nine hours.

Happier Workers are More Productive

Finally, if you focus more on projects and less on hours clocked in, you have happier workers who have more flexibility in their lives. Working from home can allow for balance among your employees. They are more likely to enjoy their work and be better at it. When you have happier workers, you end up with better results in the long run.

In the end, allowing your workers a degree of flexibility and freedom can provide you with a more productive workforce that produces higher quality work. As we move into a New Year, it might make sense to experiment a little bit with work arrangements to see what motivates your employees the most.

This article was originally posted on Due.com.

