Entrepreneur of the Week: Ryford Estores’s Self-Cut System

The target market for Ryford Estores’s specialty grooming product? Men. With short hair. Did someone say "sales potential?"

Saving time and money—not to mention looking good—are core tenets of entrepreneurship. Ryford Estores, a born entrepreneur, knows that as well as anyone—and he has thus blended all three features in his development of The Self-Cut System, a unique three-way mirror that enables anyone to cut his own hair.

Well, maybe not anyone; Troy Polamalu and Joakim Noah might have a hard time getting their locks under control on their own. But if you’ve got a close crop and are tired of spending money (not to mention half your Saturday) at the barbershop, the Self-Cut System is for you.

Estores, 27, runs the business from his home in Ossining, New York, just up the Hudson River from Manhattan. A part-time nurse, he has long wanted to run his own company. A device that helps people take control of their hairstyle seems, as he puts it, like “a highly sellable product.”

He was given a boost not long ago when he was brought into the funding-and-mentoring program of 100 Urban Entrepreneurs, the nonprofit foundation that offers $10,000 startup grants and eight weeks of business coaching to today’s most promising young businesspeople.

His primary markets? African-American men, as well as one institutional customer with plenty of commercial weight to throw around: the U.S. military. Estores’s products are currently available for purchase at MilitaryShoppingChannel.com, which is owned by legendary entrepreneur Kevin Harrington, of Shark Tank fame — an outlet with explosive sales potential for Estores.

Want to save time and money (nearly $800 a year at $15 for a weekly cut, not counting tip) but worried you’ll make a hash of the job and end up looking like a dog with a skin disease? Don’t be. Each Self-Cut System comes with an instructional DVD; you can watch the videos online as well. Besides, “cutting your own hair is like riding a bike,” Estores says. “Do it a couple of times, and you never forget how.”

