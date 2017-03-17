Are You an Entrepreneur or a Wannabe?

Here are three ways to tell if you're ready to be an entrepreneur

(Image: iStock.com/matdesign24)

Tired of your job?

Desire to be your own boss?

Below are three ways to tell if you are really about that entrepreneur lifestyle, or if you should keep your day job.

You had the idea for your business a year ago, and it’s still just an idea. Yes, it’s understandable that you are busy–so is the rest of the world! Entrepreneurs have an idea, and within 30 days, they are testing it in some capacity, to see if it’s actually viable. From there, they can decide to drop that idea and move on to the next one, or continue fine tuning the business. Wannabe entrepreneurs come up with an idea and then proceed to “woulda, coulda, shoulda” the idea until it dies a slow death. And most of the time, wannabe entrepreneurs kill the idea in their minds before taking a SINGLE action step. You want to get your business up and running, but “you don’t have time.” True–entrepreneurs will rarely make statements like this, because they are very cognizant of the fact that everyone makes time for what’s most important to them. This is pretty much an unwritten rule of humanity. When you make a statement like, “I don’t have time,” what you really mean is, “This is not a priority.” It’s not that you’re a procrastinator–you are just simply not motivated. You don’t want to invest in training and coaching for your business. You believe that you can simply pick up what you need to know from free webinars, Google searches, and YouTube videos. Granted, you can learn an enormous amount of information from YouTube, but you will still need the ability to apply that information to your business! If you seriously think that you can become a six, seven, or eight-figure earner without investing into YOUR business, then entrepreneurship is NOT the path for you. You have to pay to play at some point, if you really want to take that business to the next level.

If any or all of these apply to you, it doesn’t absolutely mean that you shouldn’t pursue being your own boss. It does mean that you need to have some hard conversations with yourself about WHY you want to be an entrepreneur. Your WHY has to be great enough to sustain you during the low points that come with being your own boss.

