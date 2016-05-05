ES Day 2: What You Don’t Know About Black Venture Capitalists Might Hurt You

Here’s how you can get the money you need from venture capitalists to drive your business to the next level

The Loews Miami Beach Hotel was flooded with investors, professionals, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs eager to find out what happens ‘When Innovation Meets Capital’ at the 2016 Black Entrepreneurs Summit. Day 1 kicked off with a focus on capital raising, including the session “The Color of Capital – Black VCs and Financiers Who Want to Invest in You.”

Venture Capitalists Kesha Cash, founder of Impact America Fund; Founder & Managing Partner of Wolverine Angels Network, Shane Kelly; and Founder & CEO of Pipeline Angels, Natalia Oberti Noguera are all eager to close the funding gap that has traditionally kept minority startups at a competitive disadvantage. Their venture capitalists and angel investors are actively changing the face of investing and are actively seeking to help women and founders of color get the capital they need to start, grow, and scale their businesses.

If you’re an entrepreneur looking to learn exactly what it takes to drive your business to the next level, or you’re an investor looking for the next industry-changing startup, here is what you need to know: