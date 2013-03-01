How I Made $100,000 From Home

Lower overhead and startup costs make these franchise options attractive

by     Posted: March 1, 2013

When Maxine P. Gill was laid off from her job as a sales and marketing director for Comcast Corp. in 2008, she decided to explore her longtime dream of entrepreneurship. “I always knew I wanted to own my own business,” she says. After considering a rib restaurant venture with a business partner, she decided to look into franchises instead since they have a structure and support system already in place.

While sorting through opportunities with a franchise consultant, the 48-year-old quickly learned that franchise costs ran from about $50,000 to $200,000. She was particularly drawn to home-based opportunities because they tended to be on the lower end of the cost spectrum, which would allow her to start small and grow her business over time. Using about $80,000 in savings to cover startup costs that included the $35,000 franchise fee, Gill purchased a College Nannies & Tutors franchise that provides nanny and tutoring services in October 2008. She officially opened College Nannies & Tutors of Bethesda in February 2009. Her territory consists of the Maryland cities of Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Rockville, Potomac, and Cabin John, and also Washington, D.C.

In 2009, the business, based out of her Laurel, Maryland-home, grossed $131,000, and in 2010, it had nearly tripled its revenues to $348,000. This February, Gill signed a lease for outside office space and is now based in Bethesda, but she admits that starting from home proved to be a sound business strategy. “Working from home allowed me to accumulate funds and take my time to find the right location,” she says. Gill is one of many who have found success in home-based franchising. And while that success is never guaranteed and many such ventures fail, franchising remains a popular avenue for wealth generation.

  • Dar’shun Kendrick

  • WriteMoneyInc

    Loved this story! Success stories are inspiring and motivating. Wish Maxine the best! She’s doing what I think millions of people dream about. Good for her!

    Appreciate these types of stories you share, BE!

    WriteMoneyInc
  • CCSmith

    How many people have $80,000 in savings to start a business – and this is at the low end of the cost spectrum??? How about $1000 or 2000? Any other advice to start a business at home that can be successful with very little start up money?? On the web and in magazines all I ever read about are how those with high paying jobs are able to start a business because they made so much money and were able to cash in their CDs etc to start something with quite a bit of money. This is not encouraging, since most of us do not have such a high paying job and with so much extra cash around. Are there other businesses to start in one’s home with little money or possibly a government grant? Daycare or taking care or training others? Thanks.

    • Ms Shoestring

      • AGreen

        • Thabiso

        • Rahmad

    • Yohi

  • Angela Johnson

    Please contact me a.s.a.p concerning grants and at home start up business.

    Thank You
    Angela Johnson

    • shirlene Anderson

      I am interested in learning how to start a home base business and would love to know how to access a small business grant.

    • Marsea

      I also want to be contacted about grants and home based businesses. I always wanted to start my own business.

      • Mrs. J

        Please let me know if get any information, my e-mail is crichardla@charter.net

      • Beibi

    • Cassandra Johnson

      Hi Angela, I am a single mom in the Atlanta area work full time as a paralegal. I am interested in starting a small sports program similiar to i9 Sports or Awana. Are there any grants or funds available for this area. Thank you for your time and assistance.

      • Berfin

    • Racquel B

      I am also interested in learning more about this. Please email me any info you have sales@empressfootwear.com.

      Thank you.

    • Ron

      To Angia Johnson hey I am inquiring information on grants and home start up business. Thanks

      • Farah

  • Dwendolyn Monroe

    How do you start a business from home or venture out on your own?

  • TAOST

    One of the best ways to start a home-based business is to learn/get trained while currently employed. It takes energy and determination, but what doesn’t?

    TAOST
    http://www.TheArtofSimpleTrading.com

  • Dovie Matthews

    would greatly appreciate any information concerning acuiring grants to supplement savings for a home-based startup business.

  • Mrs S

    I have to totally agree with CCSmith. These types of stories, while encouraging to some, does not apply to most. many of us who want to start or already have small businesses don’t have $80,000 lying around in “savings”. What savings? many of us depleted any savings we had over the last couple years due to the failing economy. I wish the Robertes many more successes and for the rest of us trying to get there, Keep your eyes on the prize, get as much education as possible and never stop researching.

    • Ms Shoestring

      I hear you! That is why I have started a community for entrepreneurs on a shoestring budget. http://www.shoestring-entrepreneurs.net. It is possible to start a business with a small amount of capital and a lot of sweat equity but it really depends on your ideas and personal circumstances.

      • Mari

      • Sathiyan

  • Davida

    Hi

  • RMC Franchise Connect

    Congratulations to Maxine Gill and those who are considering following her path. In this article she referenced the following, “While sorting through opportunities with a franchise consultant, the 48-year-old quickly learned that franchise costs ran from about $50,000 to $200,000.” I am a franchise consultant with RMC Franchise Connect. We help people like Maxine identify which franchise opportunities are the best fit for your personal, professional,and financial ability. There are certainly a wide variety of solid HOME-BASED business models that cost less than $80K. In fact, there are many great options between $10K-$50K. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more, schedule a free consultation. You can contact us at http://www.rmcfranchiseconnect.com. Start your dream today, or work for someone else who did!

  • Houria

    • Gordon

  • Deachibiloversc

    Currently, I am seeking varouis opportunities but I do not know which one suitable for myself. Since, I am in this predicatment how would I know which form of business is worth getting involve in. In addition, what are the important apsects of starting a business, with very small amount or no money at all. This may sound very stupid, but is it possible to start a business with no money?

    • First you must determine which of the opportunities you are looking at speaks to your heart and soul.  One thing you must always remember is this, in any business the person who is successful loves what he/she is doing.  If don’t love it you will not be successful because you will not want to put in the necessary work that it’s going to take to make your venture a success.  The great thing about franchising and network marketing is that they both come with brand recognition,a company business and marketing plan, so you don’t have to recreate the wheel.  When you are starting a business from scratch you have to develop your own business plan and build the brand.  So you have to do your home work and see which opportunity is right for you and in most cases if your gut and heart have the same reaction you may have found your perfect business.  Now your question about do you need money to start a business the answer is yes you need money.  Some businesses may not require a lot of start-up capital, but you will need some.  Now I can tell you this.  If you are a new entrepreneur the first investment you will need to make is in yourself.  Meaning work on developing that entrepreneur mindset that you are going to need to get you through those rough times when you want to question yourself and second guess your decision to become a business owner.  The mind has to be right to get in this game and stay in it.  So before you start any venture get your mind right, because when the money is low you have to be able to think on your feet to move the business forward.  If your mindset is messed up you will find yourself stuck in victim mode.

      Hope this helps.
      Audrey

