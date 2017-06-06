How a Mompreneur Started Instagram’s Hottest Dance Fitness Class [VIDEO]

Banana Skirt Productions shot to social fame with pop-star classes like Beyoncé's Formation

Google “Beyoncé dance class NYC” and you’ll come up with not one but a handful of fitness classes offering workouts based on the songs and choreography of the trendsetting pop diva.

But it’s Banana Skirt Productions, one of the first to offer a “Formation” class, which consistently sells out thanks to its popularity on social media.

Banana Skirt is the brainchild of Akinah Rahmaan, a former music and marketing executive who started her career at Violator Management working with artists such as Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, and Q-Tip.

In 2014 the music industry vice president, fresh off maternity leave, was laid off. How did she bounce back from that to create one of the hottest lifestyle fitness brands? Black Enterprise spoke with the mompreneur to find out:

If somehow Beyoncé doesn’t get your feet moving, Banana Skirt’s StarPop fitness class offers a range of current and popular artists to get your workout on too. Right now you can take an Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” class, a Kendrick Lamar “Humble” class, or a class based on the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100: “Despacito.”

Or you can take a Ratchet Dance fitness class, set to dancehall, throwback, or Dirty South music. Classes are taught by experienced dance teachers and intended for all fitness levels. All you need is a willingness to “channel your inner pop star.”