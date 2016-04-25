[Part 1] Emerging CEO Plans On Changing The Face of Financial Literacy

Helping people achieve financial security and peace of mind for themselves--and their families, part 1

Based out of the Washington, D.C. metro area, Alita Gregg currently oversees teams in more than 19 states.

Gregg (aka “Pinky”) attended Bowie State University and the University of Maryland, where she majored in psychology, and completed certification requirements in clinical mental health counseling and applied behavioral science. As a licensed Life and Health insurance agent in more than 10 states, she’s certified as a financial education instructor with the National Financial Educators Council.

BlackEnterprise.com: How did you make the leap from a longstanding career with the federal government into entrepreneurship?

Gregg: In April 2014, I was introduced to an opportunity where I could join a grassroots movement where I could go into business for myself, but not by myself. By informing, educating, and empowering individuals, small business owners, and disadvantaged communities, about financial literacy, and the transfer of generational wealth, with proprietary financial services products. During this same time, I was experiencing discrimination, reprisal, and harsh retaliation, by managers of a former federal service agency. Due to my conscientious efforts in fighting back, management was unsuccessful in its misguided attempts to ruin me as a professional. The painful experience helped me to conclude, that I wanted to work with people to collaborate, empower, and lift one another. Two weeks after launching my new business venture, I became the No. 1 recruiter in the country and decided to retire from my position as a civil servant with 27 years of service.

What were some of the challenges you faced in the reality of running a business full time?

Gregg: Although, I no longer had to abide by a typical Monday through Friday 9-to-5 schedule set by someone else, working longer hours and managing my own schedule were the biggest challenges at first. Now, I have the flexibility to set my own schedule, travel the country, contribute to making a difference, build strategic relationships, and answer to nobody but myself. However, these freedoms come with a price and require lots of self-discipline and self-motivation.

As an entrepreneur, what service value do you bring to the marketplace?

Gregg: I work as a financial educator by sharing financial literacy, innovative products, and entrepreneurial opportunities that help people achieve financial security and peace of mind for themselves, and their families. Additionally, I teach individuals how to redirect funds they are already spending to gain better value, protect savings from loss, provide for upside potential, enforce compound interest to work for them, and to maximize use of tax-advantaged savings, and lifetime income.

