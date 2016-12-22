BuyBlack: Why Archer & Pine Is Making A Difference This Holiday

Just in time for the holidays, we’re featuring Archer & Pine, founded by Marc Clarke and Morgan Gantt, is an ode to Black Wall Street, in celebration of its host black-owned businesses or “artisans,” as it “has been empowering black creators since 1921.” Each artisan is carefully selected based on four major principles: product, quality, scalability, and presentation.
I spoke with the heads of Archer & Pine, to learn more about the company:
BLACK ENTERPRISE: Why was Archer & Pine created?
Archer & Pine: It was a re-birth, because we understand the social economic climate that we currently live in today. We also have had many conversations as to how we can come together more, to close the loop in order to keep money in the black community.
BE: What does startup culture mean to Archer & Pine?
Archer & Pine: The way that we are trying to position ourselves is to be the “something” that is missing. We want to allow these companies and startups to leap into business online and do business in a quick and effective way.
Businesses can come on to sell their products and ship to anywhere in the world. We truly focus on story-selling these brands, which allows for them to focus on what they do best.
BE: How did you select artisans that will be featured on Archer & Pine?
Acher & Pine: As an artisan, you have to have a sellable story and a special product. There are many places where you can go and buy stuff, but there aren’t many places where you can go to see the story of a business unfold. We have a variety of cool products.
BE : Archer & Pine follows the motto of being designed to bring business to many. How has this motto worked for your company?
Archer & Pine: We want to open Archer & Pine up to everyone, but we just want the money to flow through us. We want to create a space where our people can get the credit for what they created, before other people come along and try to get recognition.
To learn more about this #BuyBlack business please click here.