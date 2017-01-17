10 Ways to Start or Grow Your Business for Less Than $150 Bucks

Use this checklist to successfully launch your new business

(Image: iStock.com/izusek)

Ready to launch your business but not sure where to start? Or, are you a new business owner looking for ways to leverage your business on a limited budget?

Read on to find out 10 ways to go to the next level without breaking the bank.

1. Complete 2-page business plan. (Please email directly for a template.)

2. Set up a sole proprietorship using a DBA. This is typically done through your secretary of state’s website. The process can now be started online, which means you can do it RIGHT NOW!

3. Establish a business address using a Business Incubator, which should cost between $35-$75 per month.

4. Get started with email marketing using MailChimp, which is free for up to 2,000 subscribers.

5. Sign up for an account with HootSuite to start social media marketing. This is ideal for those still working a 9-to-5 as Hootsuite allows you to schedule posts in advance for the days and times that you choose.

6. Sign up for an account with wix.com to build a basic 4-page website.

7. Download the Magisto app to take your testimonial videos to another level for FREE!

8. Create an account with canva.com for FREE basic graphic design.

9. Run a Facebook ad for $20 to promote business, gain followers, or market upcoming events.

10. Sign up for an account with fiverr.com to create your promo video for around $20!

Remember, this checklist is designed for brand new business owners or those that have yet to launch their business. Although not ideal, it is very common for new entrepreneurs to handle all facets of their business. However, as your business grows and you become a stable company, you will need to build a team of professionals to help with graphic design, marketing, and financial reporting.

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Danielle Pierce.

Danielle is a speaker, author, business coach and 10-year real estate BOSS. She specializes in showing busy moms how to earn $100k in 12-18 months using non-traditional real estate as a tool of wealth creation.

Learn more about Danielle Find at www.mommyandmerealestate.com.

Follow Danielle on Twitter at @_DaniellePierce