5 Time Management Tips for Small Business Owners

Any small business owner knows that time is money. It’s not unusual for small business owners to work 12 to 16 hours a day, oftentimes seven days a week—especially in the beginning stages of a business. It sounds like a lot of time, but for most, it isn’t enough. Much of that time is spent on emails, in meetings, and on tedious tasks.

So, how do you manage to actually spend time moving your company forward? How do you manage to stay on top of the tedious tasks while growing your company?

Here are five time management tips to help you stay organized and focused throughout each day:

1. Don’t Multitask

This is counterintuitive to what many of us have been taught our whole lives, but several studies, including this one discussed by Stanford News, shows that multitasking is ineffective. If you focus on one thing at a time, you will be more productive and efficient.

2. Keep a To-Do List

Your biggest asset is a to-do list. This will help you keep tasks prioritized, and give you a tangible idea of what needs to get done. Put the most important projects at the top, and work your way down. There are several task management programs available online and in app form that can help keep you organized and focus on the priorities.

3. Work in Time Blocks

Working in time blocks can help you focus on specific tasks. Several successful CEOs use this method, and swear by it. You can block off an hour—or even an entire day—and dedicate that time to one project. The possibilities are endless; just make sure you give every task or project a time slot.

4. Hire a Coach or Mentor

Having someone hold you accountable and provide support where you need it will also help with productivity. It’s okay to have someone challenge or guide you when things get overwhelming—whichever you need at the time (although both are necessary).

5. Establish a Regular Schedule

Establish a regular schedule, and stick to it. It’s often better to create one based on your body’s natural rhythms, so you aren’t fighting fatigue or mental blocks. Additionally, it’s important that you take care of yourself physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. If you don’t, it will be reflected in your work.

There are only so many hours in a work day, but many business owners push those limits regularly. Staying on top of tasks is challenging, especially when they start piling up. These tips can help take some of the stress off of your shoulders, and help you to stay productive.

