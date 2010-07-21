PHOTOS

Posted: July 21, 2010
  • Future Mogul

    So glad to see thecashflow being mentioned. They are doing something amazing by funding and mentoring entrepreneurs.

  • Although I don’t fall into the under 30 category, Under 30 CEO is one of my favorite websites and provides invaluable resources. Nice to see you mentioning them!

  • Another great website for young urban entrepreneurs is http://BrandMakerNews.com. It offers tons of great content to help small business owners (and aspiring ones) build their brands. Don’t forget to check it out…

  • stacy johnson

    thecashflow seems to be my favorite site because not only do they offer great info they seem to offer what none of these sites offer, MONEY! i’ve been to so many conferences and i’ve surfed all these so-called business sites and to be honest with you, i’m informationed out. now i need to get the money to get me started and thats what thecashflow offers, and they offer it from a non-profit stand point which is beautiful. they dont require you to pay the money back nor do they take a percentage of your business. finally a company FOR US BY US!

  • Catherine

    YFS Magazine: Young, Fabulous & Self-Employed (www.yfsentrepreneur.com) is a new-comer to the scene that has become one of my favorites.

  • Zahra

    I am a 20 year old entrepreneur that just created the site YTAAB.com the Water Hole for the Young Talented Ambitious and Black. A gold mine for young successors!

